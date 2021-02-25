Chicken and Broccoli is the Spaghetti and Meatballs of the Chinese takeout world—basic, familiar, and ubiquitous.

This is a healthy, tasty, and super easy dish to make at home. While we have Chicken and Broccoli with Brown Sauce, which is more of a gravy (and SUPER delicious too, by the way), this version of the dish has a really light white sauce.

Rather than searing the chicken (i.e. oil velveting), the chicken is water velveted, or blanched, making for a lighter flavored dish.

Why go to a takeout place and order from the “healthy” menu when you can whip this up at home?

It’s just a great, simple dish, and it deserves a simple post. So with that, on to the recipe!

Note: This recipe was first published in November 2013. We have since re-tested and re-photographed it, and added metric measurements and clearer instructions. Enjoy!

Takeout Chicken Broccoli with White Sauce: Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken, water, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and vegetable oil. Massage the marinade ingredients until absorbed by the chicken, and set aside for 30 minutes to marinate.

Meanwhile, make the sauce mixture. Combine the sugar, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and chicken stock, and set aside.

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Blanch the broccoli for 1-2 minutes, drain, and set aside.

How long you cook your broccoli is a personal preference. If you like your broccoli crunchy, 1 minute is plenty of time. If you like your broccoli soft, for 2 minutes (or even a little longer), or until it is to your liking.

Let the water come back up to a boil. Add the chicken, and stir to separate the pieces. Cook just until the chicken turns opaque, and remove using a strainer. Set aside.

Heat your wok over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, ginger, and garlic.

Cook for 20 seconds, and add the rice wine around the perimeter of the wok.

Next, stir up the warmed chicken stock and seasonings, and add it into the wok. Keep stirring for another minute to combine, and let everything come up to a simmer.

Mix the cornstarch and water together into a slurry. Pour the cornstarch slurry into the liquid slowly, stirring constantly, until thickened.

Use only ¾ of the slurry, and check the thickness of the sauce. Add the rest if necessary. Or if the sauce is too thick, add more chicken stock or water.

Add the chicken and broccoli back to the wok…

Stir it in for 30 seconds. Taste for seasoning, and adjust if needed. Serve immediately!