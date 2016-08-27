Szechuan Shrimp is a classic Chinese restaurant dish. A spicy, tangy Szechuan (more accurately spelled, “Sichuan”) sauce packs a ton of strong flavors on top of tender baby shrimp.

Szechuan Shrimp: Background

I remember Szechuan Shrimp was a once popular Chinese restaurant dish. It was second only perhaps to that American takeout standby, Shrimp with Lobster Sauce.

I believe it was during the transformation of the traditional Chinese restaurant menu—formerly predominantly Cantonese—to the much trendier and now mainstream style of Szechuan cooking.

This dish is also a bit of a throwback to the days when “Sichuan” was spelled “Szechuan” pretty much exclusively, and known more as a label for a specific Chinese American dish than as an entire province of China’s style of cooking!

These days, authentic Sichuan-style cooking is all the rage in Chinese restaurants with dishes like Mapo Tofu, Twice-cooked Pork, and Sichuan Boiled Beef (Shui Zhu Niu).

That said, Szechuan Shrimp is still holding its own, because despite its less than authentic provenance, it’s still really tasty.

Tender shrimp is covered in a concentrated spicy sauce with shallots, peppers, and delightfully nutty water chestnuts. It’s a perfectly orchestrated blend and really makes this dish unique.

Recipe Notes

If you’re not a fan of the crunchy texture of water chestnuts, feel free to leave them out. I also kicked the recipe up slightly by using douban la jiang (chili bean sauce), instead of the usual dried chili flakes.

If you can’t find chili bean sauce online or at your local Asian grocery store, Kaitlin’s hot chili oil is a great substitution.

Speaking of substitutions, the red bell peppers add a nice sweet flavor to the dish. If you really like spicy food, use red Holland, Anaheim, or even super spicy Thai chili peppers.

Enjoy this Szechuan Shrimp with a nice bowl of jasmine rice!

Recipe Instructions

Mix the shrimp together with 1 teaspoon of oil and ½ teaspoon of cornstarch until they’re evenly coated. Set aside.

With the burner on low, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in your wok. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds.

Next, add the doubanjiang (chili bean sauce) or the hot chili oil (with chili flakes), the garlic, and the shallots, and continue to stir fry for another 2 minutes.

Next, stir in the ketchup and hoisin sauce, and turn the heat up from low to medium.

Let the ketchup and hoisin sauce fry for 1 to 2 minutes to bring out a rich color and flavor. Turn the heat down if it looks like the sauce may burn.

Next, add the Shaoxing wine, water chestnuts (if using), carrots, and the red bell pepper. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Add the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil; then immediately turn the heat down to let the mixture simmer.

Add the rice vinegar, sesame oil, salt, sugar and white pepper, and continue to simmer the sauce for another 3 minutes. When 3 minutes have elapsed, turn the heat up slightly and stir in the shrimp.

Once the shrimp and sauce mixture returns to a steady simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce has thickened. At this point, the shrimp should be opaque and cooked through.

Stir in the scallions.

Serve this spicy Szechuan shrimp with steamed rice!