Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, Peking Style

Sweet and sour pork chops, or Peking pork chops, are a bit of an Americanized “Chinese” dish. But that doesn’t mean people don’t enjoy it! We’ve had lots of requests for a sweet and sour pork recipe, and we’re answering the call.

Our sweet and sour pork chops recipe uses maple syrup as the sweetening agent, giving our version of “Peking Pork Chops” a hint of maple flavor to compliment the tangy sauce.

The first time I tasted a dish with maple and pork, the first thing that came into my mind was, “pancake syrup and pork?”; the very next thought, after my taste buds sent signals to my brain, was “wow, that is brilliant!”

Nowadays and for some time already, cooking pork and maple syrup is pretty common (maple-flavored bacon, anyone?), but it is very rare in Chinese cooking. However, this “up the ante” combination is out-of-sight delicious.

After you make these sweet and sour pork chops for the first time, you can experiment with the sauce ingredients to customize it to your own liking–more sweet, more sour–the world is your oyster!

In fact, if you like it without the sauce, then check out you can try our Cantonese favorite, Salt and Pepper Pork Chops or our Asian take on Southern Fried Pork Chops!

You can usually find thinly sliced pork chops at your grocery store, and there is no special preparation needed. If your grocery store doesn’t have them, just ask the butcher to slice you a few chops that are about 1/2 an inch thick.

Peking Pork Chops: Recipe Instructions

Marinate the pork chops in a mixture of Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and five spice powder (if using).

Set aside for at least an hour or overnight. Make the sauce by combining ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Chinese black vinegar, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, sesame oil, and 1/2 cup water. Set aside.

When you’re ready to cook, fill a medium deep pot about halfway with oil. Heat the oil to 375 degrees. In a separate bowl, combine 3 tablespoons ice water, 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Pour over the marinated pork chops and mix until coated.

Carefully drop a few pork chops at a time into the heated oil and fry in batches for about 3 minutes each batch. Drain on paper towels.

Refry the pork chops again for another 1 to 2 minutes just before making the sauce if you like your pork chops crispy. Double frying keeps the pork chops crispy longer after adding them to the sauce.

Add a tablespoon of oil to your wok (you can take some from the frying oil), placed over medium heat. Swirl the oil around so it coats the wok. Pour in your sauce mixture and bring it to a simmer.

Mix your last tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water to form a slurry. Pour the slurry into the simmering sauce and stir until thickened. Add the cooked pork chops and toss them in the sauce.

Plate, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

Serve your Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, or if you prefer, call them Peking Pork chops!