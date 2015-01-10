The Woks of Life

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops – Peking Style

Published: Last Updated:
By 30 Comments

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet and sour pork chops, or Peking pork chops, are a bit of an Americanized “Chinese” dish. But that doesn’t mean people don’t enjoy it! We’ve had lots of requests for a sweet and sour pork recipe, and we’re answering the call.

Our sweet and sour pork chops recipe uses maple syrup as the sweetening agent, giving our version of “Peking Pork Chops” a hint of maple flavor to compliment the tangy sauce.  The first time I tasted a dish with maple and pork, the first thing that came into my mind was, “pancake syrup and pork?”; the very next thought, after my taste buds sent signals to my brain, was “wow, that is brilliant!” Nowadays and for some time already, cooking pork and maple syrup is pretty common (maple-flavored bacon, anyone?), but it is very rare in Chinese cooking. However, this “up the ante” combination is out-of-sight delicious.

After you make these sweet and sour pork chops for the first time, you can experiment with the sauce ingredients to customize it to your own liking–more sweet, more sour–the world is your oyster!

In fact, if you like it without the sauce, then check out you can try our Cantonese favorite, Salt and Pepper Pork Chops or  our Asian take on Southern Fried Pork Chops!

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

You can usually find thinly sliced pork chops at your grocery store, and there is no special preparation needed. If your grocery store doesn’t have them, just ask the butcher to slice you a few chops that are about 1/2 an inch thick.

For marinating the sweet and sour peking pork chops:

For the sweet and sour sauce:

To finish the Peking pork chops:

Marinate the pork chops in a mixture of shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and five spice powder (if using). Set aside for at least an hour or overnight. Make the sauce by combining ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, hoisin, maple syrup, sesame oil, and 1/2 cup water. Set aside.

When you’re ready to cook, fill a medium deep pot about halfway with oil. Heat the oil to 375 degrees. In a separate bowl, combine 3 tablespoons ice water, 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Pour over the marinated pork chops and mix until coated.

Carefully drop a few pork chops at a time into the heated oil and fry in batches for about 3 minutes each batch. Drain on paper towels.

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a tablespoon of oil to your wok (you can take some from the frying oil), placed over medium heat. Swirl the oil around so it coats the wok. Pour in your sauce mixture and bring it to a simmer.

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix your last tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water to form a slurry. Pour the slurry into the simmering sauce and stir until thickened. Add the cooked pork chops and toss them in the sauce.

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, or if you prefer, call them Peking Pork chops!

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

4.67 from 3 votes

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, Peking Style

Sweet and sour pork chops, or Peking pork chops, are a bit of an Americanized "Chinese" dish. But that doesn't mean people don't enjoy it!
Prep Time1 hr 15 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time1 hr 35 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: peking pork chops, sweet and sour pork chops
Servings: 6
Calories: 232kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For marinating the pork chops:

For the sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar (can substitute balsamic vinegar)
  • 2 teaspoons hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup water (120 ml)

To finish the dish:

  • Oil (for frying, plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 3 tablespoons ice water (45 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (divided)
  • toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallion

Instructions

  • Marinate the pork chops in a mixture of shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and five spice powder (if using). Set aside for at least an hour or overnight. Make the sauce by combining ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, hoisin, maple syrup, sesame oil, and 1/2 cup water. Set aside.
  • When you're ready to cook, fill a medium deep pot about halfway with oil. Heat the oil to 375 degrees. In a separate bowl, combine 3 tablespoons ice water, 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Pour over the marinated pork chops and mix until coated.
  • Carefully drop a few pork chops at a time into the heated oil and fry in batches for about 3 minutes each batch. Drain on paper towels. Add a tablespoon of oil to your wok (you can take some from the frying oil), placed over medium heat. Swirl the oil around so it coats the wok. Pour in your sauce mixture and bring it to a simmer.
  • Mix your last tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water to form a slurry. Pour the slurry into the simmering sauce and stir until thickened. Add the cooked pork chops and toss them in the sauce. Plate, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 232kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 424mg | Potassium: 494mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 0.5% | Vitamin C: 0.9% | Calcium: 2% | Iron: 5.6%

 

30 Comments

  2. Susan says


    Another recipe I tried while son home for visit. It was delicious, he couldn’t stop talking about how good they taste and ate the leftovers. He went home this evening and I plan to make the pork chops for my husband and myself tomorrow night. ????

    Reply

  3. Frederick says

    Hi there! I’m a big fan of your site here in Brasil. Ive recent been to Peru and found many of the sauces that you guys use in your dishes. I really want to make this dish for my mother in law this weekend, but maple syrup is kind of hard (and expensive!) here in Brasil. What can I use instead to get a similar flavor?
    Thanks and congratulations on the wonderful website!!

    Reply

