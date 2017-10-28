The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Sweet Potato Gnocchi Bake with Bacon and Sage

Sweet Potato Gnocchi Bake with Bacon and Sage

With fall comes hibernation season–the huge sweaters, fuzzy blankets, hot cups of tea, and deliciously cheesy, savory deliciousness that one craves when the air outside is chilly. A surprisingly easy fall dish to make is sweet potato gnocchi–the gnocchi only requires a handful of ingredients, and it’s no more difficult than making dumplings a la chicken & dumplings!

But funnily enough, there aren’t that many different takes on gnocchi, let alone sweet potato gnocchi. A quick Google search yields a lot of sage butter sauce and not much else!

This Cheesy Baked Sweet Potato Gnocchi is a new spin on your standard gnocchi. Sweet potato gnocchi made with ricotta, nutmeg and cinnamon is baked in a casserole with a smooth, peppery bechamel sauce. We also added mozzarella and parmesan cheese for that elusive goo factor. On top of it all, there’s crispy bacon and fried sage to make this a hearty plate of fall goodness.

After you’ve frolicked in the leaves, gotten your fill of apples, and waddled home with a huge pumpkin from the patch, come home and make this Cheesy Baked Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Bacon and Sage!

5 from 3 votes

Cheesy Baked Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Bacon and Sage

This sweet potato gnocchi bake is exactly what you want for dinner this fall, with bechamel, bacon, sage, and mozzarella.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time3 hrs
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: American
Keyword: sweet potato gnocchi
Servings: 8
Calories: 661kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

For the gnocchi:

  • 1½ to 2 pounds sweet potatoes (800g, yields about 2 cups mashed)
  • ½ cup whole milk ricotta cheese
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1¼ - 1½ cups all-purpose flour

For the cheesy bechamel:

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ¼ cup flour (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 5 slices bacon (cooked and chopped into bits)
  • 12 sage leaves (julienned and fried in the bacon fat)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (about ½ pound, 225g, plus some additional to sprinkle over the top)
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

  • Prepare the baked sweet potatoes by piercing the raw potatoes with a fork all over. Place on a sheet pan and bake at 400 degrees F for 40 to 55 minutes, until tender. Cool slightly. Cut in half lengthwise and scoop the flesh out. Mash the sweet potatoes and measure out about 2 cups into a large bowl.
  • Add the ricotta cheese, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pepper and blend until well-mixed. Add the flour 1/2 cup at a time until a soft dough forms. Lightly flour a work surface and divide the dough into 6 equal balls. Roll out each ball into a 1-inch wide rope. Cut each rope into 1-inch pieces, flouring them as needed. Roll the gnocchi over the tines of a fork or over a gnocchi board. Transfer the formed gnocchi to a large baking sheet sprinkled with flour. Repeat until you’ve made all of the gnocchi.
  • These gnocchi can be made in advance and frozen! Put the gnocchi in the freezer while they're still on the baking sheets and freeze until firm, at least one hour. Transfer them to a zip-top bag and freeze for up to two months.
  • Boil a pot of water to par-boil the gnocchi, and preheat your oven to 375 degrees F.
  • While the water is coming up to a boil, prepare the bechamel. Over medium heat, melt the butter and add the olive oil. Whisk in the flour and stir until there are no lumps. Cook the flour for 1-2 minutes, whisking constantly. Pour in the milk, whisking until you get a smooth sauce. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.
  • While the bechamel is cooking, you can prepare the bacon and sage. But you can also prepare them in advance!
  • When the water is boiling, par boil the gnocchi for 1-2 minutes, drain, and add to the bechamel along with the bacon, sage, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese, reserving some of the bacon, sage, and cheese to sprinkle over the top of your casserole if desired. Transfer the entire mixture to a casserole dish, and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Nutrition

Calories: 661kcal | Carbohydrates: 76g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 920mg | Potassium: 915mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 28805IU | Vitamin C: 4.8mg | Calcium: 481mg | Iron: 3.4mg

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

14 Comments

  1. Autumn jade says

    This recipe looks amazing! I would like to try it, but I have a few friends who don’t eat pork or shrimp. Is there any other substitute that I could possibly use?

    Thanks!

    Reply

  2. Jillian B says

    5 stars
    Thank you so much for this recipe! I made this for last night’s friendsgiving potluck and everyone adored the dish. I guesstimated with preparing the bacon and sage – just sauteed with a little olive oil (could probably have just done the bacon by itself) and added the sage leaves after the bacon had sizzled for a bit. It came out really fragrant and added something very special to the dish. Lastly, I now feel confident making gnocchi and a bechamel sauce, something I never thought I’d be able to say – so thank you!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Marissa,

      Great question–you can definitely prepare the gnocchi a day ahead and freeze them and then assemble the casserole the day of as mentioned in some of the instructions, but I’d hesitate to let the whole casserole sit overnight before baking and serving. Good luck and happy Thanksgiving!

      Reply

  4. Mindy Winn says

    How do you prepare the bacon and sage? I’ve messed up fried sage in the past and it’s not pretty. Do you cook the bacon first and drain before frying the sage or do you just toss it all in together?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Mindy, We cooked the bacon first until it was fully done/crispy, and then added the sage. The sage crisps up very fast, so no need to walk away! Transfer the bacon and sage to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon to let drain, and you’re ready to rolllll. Good luck!

      Reply

  5. Ann says

    5 stars
    I substituted shrimp for bacon and basil instead of sage. Everything turned out beautifully! I had to add 2 cups of flour, because measured out the sweet potato before it was mashed so I think I had more than I was supposed to. Thanks for making my experience making gnocchi for the first time a success!

    Reply

  6. Lynnea says

    Oh wow! This looks amazing! Going to try out your recipe tomorrow. I could easily see this becoming my new cold weather food addiction.

    Reply

