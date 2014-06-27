The Woks of Life

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies

by:
25 Comments
Confession: I’ve never had cherry pie before.

I know it’s weird. I LOVE pie. I bake pies. How have I never had cherry pie?

I guess it comes from the fact that when I think of cherry pie, I think of neon red concoctions from a can and a surfeit of high fructose corn syrup.

Once, when I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at one of those Pennsylvania Dutch family style restaurants, I dipped my finger in a bit of cherry pie filling and it was so sweet my eyes bugged out of my face. Too much.

But when I saw these at the market the other day…

Cherries at the Market by thewoksoflife.com

…I heard a certain Disney baboon’s voice in my head.

lion-king-rafiki

And so it was. Sweet Cherry Hand Pies were in order.

Cherry Halves by thewoksoflife.com

A lot of people use tart cherries in their pies, but we had sweet cherries at the market. And in the wise words of Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman, “Whoever said you can’t make a good cherry pie with sweet cherries was lying.” 

I just added a bit of lemon juice for tartness and kept the amount of sugar relatively low. It worked swimmingly.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Wash and halve your cherries…

Cherry Halves by thewoksoflife.com

And stir together the cherries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Set aside.

Cherry Pie Filling by thewoksoflife.com

To make the dough, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, and butter in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Add the water and form into a dough. Add a little more water if needed. This is based on Williams Sonoma’s recipe for basic pie dough, and they don’t call for any pre-chilling whatsoever, so yay! I’m just doin’ what the professionals are telling me.

Pie Dough by thewoksoflife.com

Roll out the dough to a large rectangle about ¼ inch thick and cut out circles or squares (for circles, I used an inverted circular Tupperware container). Re-roll the dough and continue cutting until you have 10 circles. Place five of the circles on a baking sheet and divide the cherries among them.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you’re noticing the rivers of cherry juice flooding the baking sheet. I poured this off and reserved it…because you’ll want it in a second.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

Cover with the other five circles, crimp closed…

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

And cut vents in the top. Now’s when that reserved cherry juice comes back in. Just use a little spoon to distribute all that goodness into the pies via the air vents. Without it, the pies will be dry.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

Brush with egg wash.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

Bake in the middle of the oven for 40-45 minutes, or until golden.

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

These are perfect for the 4th of July. You could even make them smaller for littler party desserts. Plus, we have an even more amazing follow-up recipe posting in a couple days. (UPDATE: Here’s the follow-up: No-Churn Bourbon Cherry Pie Ice Cream. Yup. We said it.)

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies by thewoksoflife.com

If you possess superhuman self-control, save a coupla pies in your arsenal for that next recipe.

Until next time, folks!

cherry-hand-pies-4

Sweet Cherry Hand Pies

These sweet cherry hand pies are a delicious, portable treat, perfect for picnics and bag lunches.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
serves: 10 hand pies
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pitted fresh or frozen sweet cherries halved
  • 1/3 cup sugar (you can also adjust to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 11 tablespoons butter (about 150g)
  • 4-5 tablespoons ice water
  • Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 2 tablespoons water)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Stir together the cherries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Set aside.
  • To make the dough, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, and butter in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Add the water and form into a dough. Add a little more water if needed.
  • Roll out the dough to a large rectangle about ¼ inch thick and cut out circles or squares (for circles, I used an inverted circular Tupperware container). Re-roll the dough and continue cutting until you have 10 circles. Place five of the circles on a baking sheet and divide the cherries among them (reserve the excess juice). Cover with the other five circles, crimp closed, and cut vents in the top. Spoon the cherry juice into the pies through the air vents. Brush with egg wash.
  • Bake in the middle of the oven for 40-45 minutes, or until golden.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 5 hand pies, 10 servings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 258kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 34g (11%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 33mg (11%) Sodium: 227mg (9%) Potassium: 92mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 12g (13%) Vitamin A: 405IU (8%) Vitamin C: 2.5mg (3%) Calcium: 11mg (1%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

