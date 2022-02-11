35 Super Bowl Recipes

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday, and we’ve got 35 potential Super Bowl recipes to add to your Super Bowl menu. These snacks and noms will be the perfect game-time accompaniments!

Our Super Bowl Is All About the Food

If you’re like me, this Super Bowl Sunday—and really every Super Bowl Sunday—is more about the food than the game.

There’s something about this unofficial American holiday…it just calls for a boatload of party snacks, from chicken wings, to ribs, to your best lineup of fried foods.

Even I have to admit that sitting on the couch, gripping a fried chicken wing, and watching those guys work so dang hard to get that ball across the field feels pret-ty good. I never have much stake in the game itself, but I’ve always been amped up on the Super Bowl recipes.

This year though, chalk it up to…well, what has been a rather quiet winter spent inside. I found myself hitting the couch on Sundays with the old man to take in the game, and I have to say I got sucked into the excitement of it all more than usual!

Perhaps it was the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen match-up that injected some much-needed drama and excitement. (I’ll be surprised if the Super Bowl is actually as exciting as the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game.) Though don’t ask me about the rules—I still can’t keep track.

Wherever you stand on football, food is the common thread. Your team wins? Celebrate with a delicious kung pao chicken wing! Your team loses? Drown your sorrows in a big ol’ bite of rib. Don’t care? At least there’s fried shrimp in the house!

Our Best Super Bowl Recipes

You can’t very well mill about snacking on just carrot sticks and ranch dressing. We promise these Super Bowl recipes go way above and beyond that. I’ve broken up our Super Bowl menu into key sub-categories within the traditional spread:

Wing recipes Rib recipes Fried recipes WILD CARD recipes

That last wild card category might be my favorite, and includes some of our favorite Chinese and Asian-inspired bites that go down VERY well at parties.

Let’s play ball!

Whoops, wrong sports reference…

Down, set, hike?

Whatever, let’s just eat!

WING RECIPES

Sure they’re usually eaten alone with a cold beer for the Super Bowl, but we’d be the last to judge if you also whip up a batch of white rice to go alongside!

1. White Pepper Chicken Wings

These salty, crispy, oven-baked White Pepper Wings are a new Woks of Life favorite. The flavor of the white pepper sounds like it would be innocuous—dare I say, even boring to the uninitiated—but do not miss out on this recipe! It’s bursting with umami chicken goodness and is crispy without deep-frying. It’s also incredibly easy to put together and can be marinated in advance. People will be scrambling to get the last one!

2. Oyster sauce baked chicken wings

These Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings are all too easy. Marinate them the night before or an hour before (if you’re running short on time). They’ll be incredibly delicious and crispy to boot either way! The oyster sauce in the marinade makes them a little bit sticky and helps them get crispy without any special effort or coating.

3. Korean Fried Chicken (wings or tenderz)

The soy garlic sauce on these Korean Fried Chicken wings (dakgangjeong) has become a family treasure. Make them with wings or tenders. You’ll want to soak up every last drop of sauce!

4. Bonus: Korean Fried Cauliflower

Okay so it’s not a chicken wing but it’s a great stand in. Use Taiwanese cauliflower or regular for this vegan take on Korean Fried Chicken!

5. Fish Sauce Chicken Wings

If you’re looking to mix up your wing game, or you have folks who prefer to pass on the excess spice of your classic Buffalo wing, these flavorful Fish Sauce Chicken Wings are the ticket. The fish sauce cooks down into a mellow and incredibly rich flavor.

6. Takeout-Style Chicken Wings

It wouldn’t be a Woks of Life chicken wing roundup without our favorite Takeout-style Chicken Wings. These bad boys are just as good as (or perhaps better than?) what you’ll get at the neighborhood joint. Many of our readers have come to LOVE this recipe. If you’re looking for extra spice, you can also try our Spicy Fried Takeout Chicken Wings.

7. Coca Cola Chicken Wings

If there were ever a time to get in the spirit of a soda-spiked chicken wing, it’s the Super Bowl. This Coca Cola Chicken Wings recipe is a retro classic that results in a gloriously shiny glazed soy-sauce infused coating.

8. Three Ingredient Grilled Wings

If you’re firing up the grill, and you consider yourself a chicken wing purist, these simple Three-ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings are easy and time-effective. All you need is a pack of chicken wings and plenty of salt and pepper. There’s a reason those two seasonings never go out of style, right? They’re only as good as your skill with a grill, though. Make sure that skin gets evenly crisped and golden, with just a little bit of char.

9. Kung Pao Chicken Wings

A little sweet, a little spicy, and heavy on the flavor, Kung Pao Chicken Wings are an awesome, delicious alternative to traditional hot wings or honey bbq wings. They’re also crisped up in the oven rather than fried!

10. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Okay, I know it’s not a wing per se, but this Buffalo Chicken Dip (recipe from our Buffalo area cousins) tastes like an incredible buffalo chicken wing dipped in blue cheese…smothered with cheese, sprinkled with scallions, and served on bread…or chips. Yummmmm.

11. Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Ditto above. It’s not a wing, but it is buffalo-chicken-wing-inspired, and these are a snap to put together. These Buffalo Chicken Potstickers are filled with ground chicken, hot sauce, lots of cheddar, onion and celery. Grab a friend to fold them—they don’t have to be works of art—and serve with a blue cheese dipping sauce!

RIB RECIPES

One hand = beer / festive libation of choice. Other hand = rib. Simple.

12. Chinese Fried Ribs with Fermented Red Bean Curd

Without a doubt, these Chinese Fried Ribs are our go-to party food for any occasion and any crowd. They’re that good, and we pretty much guarantee that people will be chasing after you for the recipe. The secret ingredient? Red fermented tofu, which yields an incredibly deep flavor when combined with five spice powder.

13. Oven Baked Ribs, Chinese Char Siu-Style

You’ve got your classic dry rub and your go-to Southern BBQ sauce, but why not mix things up with these delicious molten Chinese Char Siu-style Ribs? All the taste of your favorite Chinatown order in the convenient and game-ready package.

14. Chinese Rib Tips

If you’re looking for a real showstopper, these fall-apart Chinese Rib Tips couldn’t be more decadent or wonderful. No bone means lots of super tender meat, and those wonderfully cartilaginous little bits. I still remember the day these got blogged, and we were all elbowing each other for a bite. Cue drool hitting keyboard.

15. 1-2-3-4-5 Ribs

With such a catchy name, the recipe for these 1-2-3-4-5 Ribs is easy to remember. You can make the sauce more sweet or more sour to your liking. This one is always a hit with kiddos also!

16. Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs

The rib-fest continues. This very unique Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs recipe involves a dry rub made with fragrant jasmine tea leaves. They’re AMAZING. You’ll just have to try them and see!

FRIED STUFF

Skip the fistfuls of potato chips, and go for something that will really deliver on crunch and flavor.

17. Fantail Shrimp

Light and airy fried shrimp get served up with a lightly ketchupped, tangy sauce in this retro Chinese American Fantail Shrimp recipe.

18. Taiwanese Fried chicken

These little bites of Taiwanese Fried Chicken are perfect for keeping your fingers somewhat clean while you work the remote. Don’t forget the fried basil leaves!

19. Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

These Firecracker Shrimp are almost astoundingly easy to make given the beautiful end result. Crispy, with some wondrous shreds of coconut baked in, and the perfect dipping sauce to go alongside. We also bet they’ll maintain their crunch from kickoff to the final touchdown.

20. Vegetable Egg Rolls

It’s the Super Bowl. Eat your vegetables in a Vegetable Egg Roll rather than your regular boring weekday salad. These are a classic version packed with cabbage, carrots, red peppers, mushrooms, and glass noodles for extra oomph. You can also make the classic pork and shrimp version, which truly CANNOT be beat.

21. Avocado Egg Rolls

If you’re splurging on avocados for guac, why not set aside some for these tasty Avocado Egg Rolls, inspired by a certain purveyor of enormous slabs of dairy-filled cake?

22. Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons are a great takeout treat. Serve with a simple soy dipping sauce or a tangy, classic duck sauce.

23. Fried Pork Wontons

Take a classic pork wonton, and fry it! These Fried Wontons also go well with duck sauce. If you make a big batch, you can also freeze some to boil in soup.

24. Beef & Cheese Empanadas

Empanadas are one of my favorite fried foods, period. These molten pockets of beef and cheese are perfectly spiced, and simple. Plus, I solved the age-old Internet dilemma of whether fried dough or baked dough is actually different. Surprise! They’re not. Bake ’em, fry ’em, air-fry ’em—the world is your empanada!

25. Tostones with Tomato Salsa

Tostones are tasty and addictive. Replace your lame-o tortilla chips and jarred salsa for a plate of these babies.

26. Sichuan Spice Chicken Nuggets

I’ve always been and always will be a chicken nugget gal. That was my go-to order growing up, and the Super Bowl is a perfect excuse to whip up a batch of these fantastically spicy Sichuan-style Chicken Nuggets. You can also make plain for kids and spicy for adults!

WILD CARD snacks and bites

An oddball collection of our favorite party eats for those looking to mix things up even more.

27. Kimchi Fries

Instead of the classic nacho, we humbly suggest that you go for Kimchi Fries. When we first made these, even we didn’t realize just how incredible they would be. Oven-baked fries (you can use store-bought as a shortcut!) are toped with sliced kimchi, cheese, bacon, and scallions for a game time snack masterpiece.

28. vegan “cheesy” Homemade chex mix

Surprisingly satisfying and really addictive (you’ve been warned), this Chex mix dupe uses fermented white tofu for an incredibly cheesy, vegan taste. Roast the snack mix in the oven to toasty perfection, let it cool, and sit back.

29. vegan queso

Sometimes a big bowl of queso and a bag of tortilla chips is all you need. This vegan queso is a perfect companion to a bowl of hummus. Watch it disappear! Especially if you top it with hot browned vegan chorizo!

30. Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

This may be the wildest of the wild cards, but this Hong Kong street food snack is a convenient bite-sized item that can be served on a stick. Who doesn’t like that? These Curry Fish Balls also come together very easily with the key ingredients of curry powder and coconut milk.

31. Spicy Asian Meatballs

Spicy Asian Meatballs are made with cilantro, scallion, Thai basil, and garlic. These are a healthier candidate for serving a crowd! Top with a refreshing squeeze of lime before serving!

32. Sausage Balls (Asian OR Traditional)

This is just a no-brainer when it comes to Super Bowl recipe planning. A handful of these Sausage Balls and a cold drink are––dare we say it––all that you might need for a successful game night. There’s a dividing line in our family when it comes to preferences for the classic version or the Asian-inspired version. Decide for yourself!

33. Instant Pot Pork Buns

These Instant Pot Pork Buns are an absolute showstopper—they look incredibly ornate, but are surprisingly easy to make. The pork goes into the Instant Pot, forgotten while you whip up a simple bao dough and steam the buns. Let people assemble them themselves by putting a spoonful of pork into each bun, along with chili slices, scallion, and cilantro!

34. Easy Pork & celery dumplings

These Pork and Celery Dumplings will make a tasty appetizer or main dish amidst a sea of chips and Cheetos. Make them in advance and fry them in a pan until the bottoms are crispy!

35. Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

Our Chicken Satay is packed with flavor. You can make these as skewers in a skillet or on the grill, or sear them as free-form chunks and serve them with toothpicks for a bigger crowd. Don’t forget the peanut dipping sauce! Ours is a classic peanutty recipe with a little garlic, ginger, fish sauce, and lime to really make it sing.

That’s our round-up of Super Bowl recipes! Let us know in the comments if you decide to add any of them to your menu Sunday night!