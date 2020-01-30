Super Bowl Menu: 30 Recipes!

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday, and we’ve got 30 potential recipes to add to your Super Bowl Menu. These snacks and noms are the perfect accompaniments to veg out on the couch with come game time!

Our Super Bowl Party Is All About the Food

If you’re like me, this Super Bowl Sunday—and really every Super Bowl Sunday—is more about the food than the game. There’s something about this unofficial American holiday… It just calls for a boatload of party snacks, from chicken wings, to ribs, to your best lineup of fried foods.

Even I have to admit that sitting on the couch, gripping a fried chicken wing and watching those guys work so dang hard to get that tiny ball across the field feels pret-ty good. I never have much stake in the game itself, but I’ve always been amped up on the snacks.

Wherever you stand on football, food is the common thread. Your team wins? Celebrate with a delicious kung pao chicken wing! Your team loses? Drown your sorrows in a big ol’ bite of rib. Don’t care? At least there’s fried shrimp in the house!

Our Best Super Bowl Recipes

You can’t very well mill about snacking on just crudité and ranch dressing. We promise these recipes go way above and beyond that. I’ve broken up our Super Bowl menu into key sub-categories within the traditional Super Bowl spread:

Wing recipes Rib recipes Fried recipes WILD CARD recipes

That last wild card category might be my favorite, and includes some of our favorite Chinese and Asian-inspired recipes that go down VERY well at parties.

Let’s play ball!

Whoops, wrong sports reference…

Down, set, hike?

Whatever, let’s just eat!

WING RECIPES

Sure they’re usually eaten alone with a cold beer for the Super Bowl, but we’d be the last to judge if you also whip up a batch of white rice to go alongside. You’ll thank us.

1. White Pepper Chicken Wings

These salty, crispy oven-baked White Pepper Wings are a new Woks of Life favorite. The flavor of the white pepper sounds like it would be innocuous—dare I say even boring to the uninitiated—but do not miss out on this recipe! It’s bursting with umami chicken goodness, is incredibly easy to put together, and can be marinated in advance. People will be scrambling to get the last one!

2. Fish Sauce Chicken Wings

If you’re looking to mix up your wing game, or you have folks who prefer to pass on the excess spice of your classic Buffalo wing, these salty and flavorful Fish Sauce Chicken Wings are the ticket. The fish sauce cooks down into a mellow and incredibly rich flavor.

3. Takeout-Style Chicken Wings

It wouldn’t be a Woks of Life chicken wing roundup without our favorite Takeout-style Chicken Wings. These bad boys are better than what you’ll get at the neighborhood joint. On that note, has the art of the takeout chicken wing been totally lost or is it just us? Many of our readers have come to LOVE this recipe. If you’re looking for extra spice, you can also try our Spicy Fried Takeout Chicken Wings.

4. Coca Cola Chicken Wings

If there were ever a time to get in the spirit of a soda-spiked chicken wing, it’s the Super Bowl. This Coca Cola Chicken Wings recipe is a retro classic that results in a gloriously shiny glazed soy-sauce infused coating.

5. Three Ingredient Grilled Wings

If you’re firing up the grill, and you consider yourself a chicken wing purist, these simple Three-ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings are budget-friendly and time-effective. All you need is a pack of chicken wings and plenty of salt and pepper. There’s a reason those two seasonings never go out of style, right? They’re only as good as your skill with a grill, though. Make sure that skin gets evenly crisped and golden, with just a little bit of char.

6. Kung Pao Chicken Wings

A little sweet, a little spicy, and heavy on the flavor, Kung Pao Chicken Wings are an awesome, delicious alternative to traditional hot wings or honey bbq wings. They’re also crisped up in the oven rather than fried!

7. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Okay, I know it’s not a wing per se, but this Buffalo Chicken Dip (recipe from our Buffalo area cousins) tastes like an incredible buffalo chicken wing dipped in blue cheese…smothered with cheese, sprinkled with scallions, and served on bread…or chips. Yummmmm.

8. Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Ditto above. It’s not a wing, but it is buffalo chicken wing inspired, and these are a snap to put together. These Buffalo Chicken Potstickers are filled with ground chicken, hot sauce, lots of cheddar, onion and celery. Grab a friend to fold them—they don’t have to be works of art—and serve with a blue cheese dipping sauce!



RIBS

One hand = beer / festive libation of choice. Other hand = rib. Simple.

9. Chinese Fried Ribs with Fermented Red Bean Curd

Without a doubt, these Chinese Fried Ribs are our go-to party food for any occasion and any crowd. They’re that good, and we pretty much guarantee that people will be chasing after you for the recipe. The secret ingredient? Red fermented tofu, which yields an incredibly deep flavor when combined with five spice powder.

10. Oven Baked Ribs, Chinese Char Siu-Style

You’ve got your classic dry rub and your go-to Southern BBQ sauce, but why not mix things up with these delicious molten Chinese Char Siu-style Ribs? All the taste of your favorite Chinatown order in the convenient and game-ready package.

11. Chinese Rib Tips

If you’re looking for a real showstopper, these fall-apart Chinese Rib Tips couldn’t be more decadent or wonderful. No bone means lots of super tender meat, and those wonderfully cartilaginous little bits. I still remember the day these got blogged, and we were all elbowing each other for a bite. Cue drool hitting keyboard.

12. 1-2-3-4-5 Ribs

With such a catchy name, the recipe for these 1-2-3-4-5 Ribs is easy to remember. You can make the sauce more sweet or more sour to your liking. This one is always a hit with kiddos also!

13. Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs

The rib-fest continues. This very unique Jasmine Tea Rub Ribs recipe involves a dry rub made with fragrant jasmine tea leaves. They’re AMAZING. You’ll just have to try them and see!

FRIED STUFF

Skip the fistfuls of potato chips, and go for something that will really deliver on crunch and flavor.

14. Fantail Shrimp

Light and airy fried shrimp get served up with a lightly ketchupped, tangy sauce in this retro Chinese American recipe. We’d argue that while football is an American pastime, it doesn’t get more American than this Fantail Shrimp recipe.

15. Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

These Firecracker Shrimp are almost astoundingly easy to make given the beautiful end result. Crispy, with some wondrous shreds of coconut baked in, and the perfect dipping sauce to go alongside. We also bet they’ll maintain their crunch from kickoff to the final touchdown.

16. Vegetable Egg Rolls

It’s the Super Bowl. Eat your vegetables in a Vegetable Egg Roll rather than your regular boring weekday salad. These are a classic version packed with cabbage, carrots, red peppers, mushrooms, and glass noodles for extra oomph. Ditto on what we said about Chinese Takeout Chicken Wings—you simply cannot order egg rolls like this anymore!

17. Avocado Egg Rolls

If you’re splurging on avocados for guac, why not set aside some for these tasty Avocado Egg Rolls, inspired by a certain purveyor of enormous slabs of dairy-filled cake?

18. Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons are a great takeout treat. Serve with a simple soy dipping sauce or a tangy, classic duck sauce.

19. Fried Pork Wontons

Take a classic pork wonton, and fry it! These Fried Wontons also go well with duck sauce. If you make a big batch, you can also freeze some to boil in soup.

20. Beef & Cheese Empanadas

Empanadas are one of my favorite fried foods, period. These molten pockets of beef and cheese are perfectly spiced, and simple—plus, I solved the age-old Internet dilemma of whether fried dough or baked dough is actually different. Surprise! They’re not. Bake em, fry em, air fry em—the world is your empanada!

21. Tostones with Tomato Salsa

Tostones are tasty and addictive. Replace your lame-o tortilla chips and jarred salsa for a plate of these babies.

22. Sichuan Spice Chicken Nuggets

I’ve always been and always will be a chicken nugget gal. That was my go-to order growing up, and the Super Bowl is a perfect excuse to whip up a batch of these fantastically spicy Sichuan-style Chicken Nuggets. You can also make plain for kids and spicy for adults!

WILD CARD: CHINESE AND ASIAN-INSPIRED

An oddball collection of our favorite party eats for those looking to mix things up even more.

23. Kimchi Fries

Instead of the classic nacho, we humbly suggest that you go for Kimchi Fries. When we first made these, even we didn’t realize just how incredible they would be. Oven-baked fries (you can use storebought as a shortcut!) are toped with sliced kimchi, cheese, bacon, and scallions for a game time snack masterpiece.

24. Roast Pork Puffs

These Roast Pork Puffs are great for a party, as they can be made in advance, frozen, and then baked. They puff up into wonderfully light and crisp pastry bites of Chinese roast pork, aka char siu.

25. Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

This may be the wildest of the wild cards, but this Hong Kong street food snack is a convenient bite-sized item that can be served on a stick. Who doesn’t like that? These Curry Fish Balls also come together very easily with the key ingredients of curry powder and coconut milk.

26. Spicy Asian Meatballs

Spicy Asian Meatballs are made with cilantro, scallion, Thai basil, and garlic. These are a healthier candidate for serving a crowd! Top with a refreshing squeeze of lime before serving!

27. Sausage Balls (Asian OR Traditional)

This is just a no-brainer. A handful of these Sausage Balls and a cold drink are––dare we say it––all that you might need for a successful game night. There’s a dividing line in our family when it comes to preferences for the classic version or the Asian-inspired version. Decide for yourself!

28. Instant Pot Pork Buns

These Instant Pot Pork Buns are an absolute showstopper—they look incredibly ornate, but are surprisingly easy to make. The pork goes into the Instant Pot, forgotten while you whip up a simple bao dough and steam the buns. Let people assemble them themselves by putting a spoonful of pork into each bun, along with chili slices, scallion, and cilantro!

29. Easy Pork & Cabbage Potstickers

These Easy Pork & Cabbage Potstickers will make a tasty appetizer or main dish amidst a sea of chips and Cheetos. They’re much easier than your average dumpling to fold (you just fold them in half, really), and are ready in a jiffy!

30. Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

Our Chicken Satay is packed with flavor. You can make these as skewers in a skillet or on the grill, or sear them as free-form chunks and serve them with toothpicks for a bigger crowd. Don’t forget the peanut dipping sauce! Ours is a classic peanutty recipe with a little garlic, ginger, fish sauce, and lime to really make it sing.

That’s our Super Bowl Menu roundup! Let us know in the comments if you decide to add any of these recipes to your Sunday night!