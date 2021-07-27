The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Recipe Roundups 17 Summer Treats and Drinks

17 Summer Treats and Drinks

by:
0 Comments
Grass Jelly with Green Tea Ice Cream, Tapioca and mango, thewoksoflife.com

I think we can all agree that it’s been pretty hot this summer. While preparing something in the kitchen is often the last thing we want to do in the heat, it can be really worth it. There are so many tasty summer treats you can whip up at home that are cooling and downright refreshing!

Here, we’ve gathered a list of all the Asian-style summer treats and drinks we’ve published over the years.

What Kinds of Treats Are In This List?

Across Asia, people often beat the heat with refreshing iced teas, popsicles and shaved ice desserts, and fresh fruit.

From a lightly sweet Mango Sago, the first dessert on this list, to a cold red bean soup (often served with oranges at the end of a Chinese banquet), some of these treats may not be as immediately familiar as a bowl of ice cream, but we encourage you to give them a try!

Some of my favorites are common Chinese summer drinks, like Bubble Tea, Hawthorn Iced Tea, and Suan Mei Tang (a sour plum drink).

We’ve also included some non-Asian treats. Our Frozen Peach Daiquiris make use of our favorite summer fruit (Jersey peaches!).

Kaitlin’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart can be a no-bake version. Just buy a pre-baked graham cracker crust. The rest is just a blender full of simple ingredients. It also happens to be vegan!

Our 4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles are another fun project that you can make with any fruit you choose. Try tropical fruit popsicles with mango, kiwi, and pineapple, strawberry banana popsicles, or a mixed berry popsicle. Add a dash of vanilla and strawberries to make a strawberries and cream version.

Whatever you’re looking for, there should be something here for you to enjoy and share with family and friends!

17 (Mostly Asian-Inspired) Summer Treats & Drinks

1. Mango Sago

Mango Sago Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

2. Grass Jelly Dessert

Grass Jelly Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

3. Chinese Shaved Ice (Baobing)

Spoons of Chinese Shaved Ice, thewoksoflife.com

4. Black Sticky Rice Mango Dessert

Mango Black Sticky Rice Dessert with Shaved Ice & Coconut Milk, thewoksoflife.com

5. 4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles, thewoksoflife.com

6. Coconut Mango Ices

Frozen Mango Coconut Ices, by thewoksoflife.com

7. Mung Bean Popsicles

Mung Bean Popsicles, by thewoksoflife.com

8. Sweet Red Bean Soup

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

9. Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart, by thewoksoflife.com

10. Suan Mei Tang (Sour Plum Drink)

Sour Plum Drink (Suan Mei Tang - 酸梅汤), by thewoksoflife.com

11. Chinese Sweet Corn Drink

Chinese Corn Smoothie, thewoksoflife.com

12. Tamarind Iced Tea

Tamarind Iced Tea, thewoksoflife.com

13. Hawthorn Iced Tea

Chinese Hawthorn Iced Tea, thewoksoflife.com

14. Frozen Peach Daiquiris

Frozen Peach Daiquiris, by thewoksoflife.com

15. Strawberry Oolong Arnold Palmer

glass and pitcher of strawberry oolong arnold palmer

16. Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea, by thewoksoflife.com

17. Frozen White Peach Mango Margaritas

Mango Peach Margaritas by thewoksoflife.com

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

0 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook