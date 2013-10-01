The Woks of Life

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu

37 Comments

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

My parents grew up in southern China in the Guangdong province as descendants of the Hakka Chinese – Hak-kâ; 客家.  When we were young, we spoke the Hakka dialect at home and the more common Cantonese dialect when out in Chinatown or the larger Chinese community. Each region in China has its own cuisine and local specialties and this Hakka style stuffed tofu is one of them.

We grew up with a lot of traditional southern Chinese dishes, including this Hakka-style Stuffed Tofu. My mom made this dish often, and as I hung around the kitchen quite a bit when she cooked, recipes like this stuffed tofu was stamped into my brain.

You’ll need:

 

Cut tofu into 2-inch squares about 3/4  inch thick and set aside.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com
Chop the ground pork on the cutting board until it is very finely minced.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

You can get the salted fish at the Asian grocery store. They function similarly to anchovies…giving the dish a savory, nutty, salty flavor. If you choose to use, it, remove the skin. Try to resist the urge to fling it across the room when the smell hits your nose. It’s like anchovies in Caesar salad dressing…it gives it that little something extra, but you can’t really taste the fishiness in the end.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com
Then mince it up.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Mince the ginger…

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com
And then pile the ginger and the minced fish on top of the pork. Chop it all up together.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Scoop out about 1 teaspoon of tofu from each piece to make room for the meat, and place the excess tofu in a bowl with the pork.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Add the wine, a pinch of fresh ground white pepper, and salt to the meat mixture. Mix well. Stuff the meat into the tofu pieces…

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

And place a steamer rack in the bottom of your wok. Fill the wok up with water, and place the plate on the rack. You can also use a metal steamer if you have one. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Bring the water in your steamer setup to a simmer and steam the plate of tofu for about 10 minutes.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com
While the tofu is steaming, mix 1 tbsp of cornstarch with 1 tbsp of water and set aside. Cut 4 to 6 pieces of the scallions about 3 inches long and cut lengthwise slits on both ends of the scallion and put intro cold or ice water. The ends curl up nicely and can be used as a garnish. Dice the rest of the scallions and set aside.

When the tofu is done, carefully remove the plate. You’ll see liquid at the bottom of the plate. Pour this liquid back into the wok and add more water if needed to make about a quarter cup of sauce.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com
Heat the liquid to a simmer and add the oyster sauce and dark soy. Season with a pinch of salt and some more white pepper, and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir and cook the sauce until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Plate the tofu, pour the sauce over it, and garnish with the scallions.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Hakka Style Chinese stuffed tofu as an appetizer, dim sum or main dish with rice!

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu by thewoksoflife.com

Judy by thewoksoflife.com

It’s a great presentation to a traditional dish. I know Kaitlin will like this dish when we cook it back in New Jersey, but more amazing is that the slightly fish-averse Sarah gave it her approval!

4.75 from 4 votes

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu

Hakka-style stuffed tofu is made with a soft tofu stuffed with ground pork, salted fish, chopped ginger, scallion and other spices.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese stuffed tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 375kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mince the ground pork and ginger together. Remove the skin from the salted fish and mince it up with the pork and ginger until very well-combined.
  • Cut tofu into 2-inch squares about 3/4-inch thick. Scoop out about 1 teaspoon of tofu from each piece to make room for the meat. In a bowl, stir the excess tofu in with the pork. Add the wine, a pinch of fresh ground white pepper, and salt to the meat mixture. Mix well.
  • Divide the meat among the tofu pieces. Steam the plate of tofu in a wok or steamer for about 10 minutes.
  • While the tofu is steaming, mix 1 tbsp of cornstarch with 1 tbsp of water and set aside. Cut 4 to 6 pieces of the scallion about 3 inches long and cut lengthwise slits on both ends of the scallion. Put into a bowl of ice water. The ends curl up nicely and can be used as a garnish. Dice the rest of the scallions and set aside.
  • When the tofu is done, carefully remove the plate. Pour any excess liquid back into the wok and add more water if needed to make about a quarter cup of sauce.
  • Heat the liquid to a simmer and add the oyster sauce and dark soy. Season with a bit of salt and white pepper, and add the cornstarch slurry. Simmer the sauce until it's thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Pour the sauce over the tofu and garnish with scallions.

Nutrition

Calories: 375kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 37g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 52mg | Sodium: 1139mg | Potassium: 329mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 60IU | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 312mg | Iron: 3.5mg

 

37 Comments

  1. Serina says

    5 stars
    Oh man, this reminds me of that Nam Fung Hakka restaurant on Division street in Chinatown, NY. Too bad they have been closed for years but this was one of their staples along with their large dumplings placed in styrofoam cups for take out and their ju cheung fun that you can see on display from outside. Yep – those were the good old days. Again thanks for sharing and bringing back fond memories!!!

    Reply

  2. Gina says

    Can you please do one with fish paste as the meat? :D :D :D I’m not sure if it’s regarded as the same thing or an entirely different dish altogether but I’ve had it before at various places or my memory is going crazy.
    Will try this recipe too.

    Reply

  3. Sherman Cheung says

    didn’t know you are Hakka, I’m Hakka too, roots from Wuhua County, Guangdong..so we’re Zu Ga Ngin.. Ngiong Teufu was our way of reminding us of our roots in central china, and we didn’t have wheat wrappers in south to make real dumplings. so we substituted it with tofu. A t leas tthat was how it was explained to me.

    Reply

  4. JB says

    Hi Wok of Life,
    I couldn’t find the whole Salted Croaker as called out in recipe but I did find the exact Vietnamese Threadfin Fish called out in your dried ingredient section. My question is do I chop it up as is or fry it up first? It’s pretty moist.
    Thank you,

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi JB, Yes, the Vietnamese version will work! Usually for this recipe, the salted fish is added in chopped – it is moist and will stick together so make sure you stir it into the meat so it is uniform. Frying it lightly in some oil first either whole or chopped up will impart a slightly different flavor – kind of like eating raw nuts versus toasted nuts. Good luck and hope you enjoy it!

      Reply

  6. Sonja Lee says

    4 stars
    Just made this it was rather good. A bit limited with right ingredients in Munich, will try again when I’m back in Sydney. Made little meatballs with leftover stuffing, lightly fried was excellent!

    Reply

