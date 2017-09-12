The Woks of Life

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast

By 27 Comments

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

This sticky rice stuffed chicken breast is a beautiful thing.

I’m probably going against the grain quite a bit here, but chicken breast is one of my least favorite foods. While most Americans overwhelmingly prefer white meat, I’m a dark meat girl myself. I just find it to be more flavorful and less dry overall. It’s much easier to mess up a chicken breast than it is to mess up, say, a chicken thigh or drumstick.

But when prepared correctly, the humble chicken breast can work magic. The key is keeping it moist. One way to do that is to sear the entire chicken breast over high heat, just long enough to cook it through. This seals in the juices and is great for slicing over salads or pastas. Another method is to slice the chicken thin, and then sear it very quickly (we’re talking less than a minute here) in a stir-fry type situation.

We have plenty of those. (See: Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, Chicken with Black Beans, and 15-Minute Chicken Curry, to name just a few.)

But the final method I can think of to prevent that woefully dry chicken breast we all know and hate?

Stuffing it.

Exhibit A: Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast:

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Doesn’t that look GOOD? Not dry at all.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

I’ve found that butterflying the chicken breast, stuffing it, giving it a quick sear in a pan to seal in the juices, and then finishing it quickly in the oven yields consistently great results. I decided to do a sticky rice stuffing (see my OG sticky rice roasted chicken recipe, where I used de-boned chicken thighs. Definitely a bit more work, but available for my fellow dark meat connoisseurs), with bacon, mushrooms, and lots of scallions.

I also seasoned the chicken breast with sand ginger powder, in addition to salt and pepper. This ingredient is optional, but really worth it if you can find it. It adds a wonderful flavor to the finished stuffed chicken breast dish.

Ok, here’s how to make it!

You’ll need:

In a wok over high heat, add the chopped bacon and fry until the bacon is crispy and some of the fat has rendered out.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped mushrooms…

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

And sauté until caramelized.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the scallions.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a bowl along with the cooked sticky rice. Add the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and five spice powder.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir until combined.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Take your butterflied chicken breasts and season them with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the sand ginger powder if using.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the sticky rice mixture among the four butterflied chicken breasts.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold them over to seal, and use a couple toothpicks to secure the butterflied halves together.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

In a cast iron skillet over medium high heat, add the vegetable oil. Sear the chicken breasts on both sides (about 2 minutes per side).

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Deglaze with a couple tablespoons of hot water, and swirl it around the pan. Transfer to the oven, and roast for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve! And remember to take those toothpicks out! 

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast

This sticky rice stuffed chicken breast is a beautiful thing––especially since the sticky rice stuffing involves bacon, mushrooms, and lots of scallions.
Prep Time35 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr 20 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sticky rice chicken
Servings: 4
Calories: 396kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a wok over high heat, add the chopped bacon and fry until the bacon is crispy and some of the fat has rendered out. Add the chopped mushrooms and sauté until caramelized.
  • Stir in the scallions. Transfer to a bowl along with the sticky rice. Add the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and five spice powder. Stir until combined.
  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Take your butterflied chicken breasts and season them with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the sand ginger powder if using.
  • Divide the sticky rice mixture among the four butterflied chicken breasts, folding them over to seal, and use a couple toothpicks to secure the butterflied halves together.
  • In a cast iron skillet over medium high heat, add the vegetable oil. Sear the chicken breasts on both sides (about 2 minutes per side). Deglaze with a couple tablespoons of hot water, and swirl it around the pan. Transfer to the oven, and roast for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 396kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 87mg | Sodium: 581mg | Potassium: 659mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 125IU | Vitamin C: 3.1mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 1.2mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Alene says

    I didn’t know that galangal root powder was also called sand ginger. I even have some! Just need to buy mushrooms. Can’t wait to make this!

    Reply

  2. Chuck Kimberl says


    Sarah,
    I am so with you on white meat vs my fav dark meat. The only way I can even consider eating breast is if it is fried (using a great recipe of course). Even at that, I’m first in on the thighs, then drumsticks, wings and last the breasts.
    Keep these great recipes coming.

    Reply

  3. Gitty says


    Made this for our 2nd anniversary after a long hunt for sand ginger. My husband was so pleased with it and now asks for it as a “special-occasion” dish.

    Reply

