The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Travel Street Food Adventures in Xi’An

Street Food Adventures in Xi’An

Sarah
by:
46 Comments
Cumin Potatoes in Xi'An, thewoksoflife.com

I’ve become rather cynical when it comes to traveling in China. You can only be shoved onto a packed bus or shamelessly cut in a ticket line so many times before you want to just call the whole thing off and go home to your blissfully empty apartment. So when my parents were planning a trip to Xi’An, I was ready to opt out–to veg out for a weekend, catch up on Big Bang Theory episodes on Youku, and eat boxed macaroni and cheese in my pajamas. It didn’t really end up working out that way, as I was persuaded to go on the Xi’an trip anyway–an unfortunate 23-year-old tagalong to my otherwise empty nester parents.

I’m glad I went. Really glad.

Because even though I did get shoved onto crowded buses (one bus driver started driving away before I was even on the dang bus. I wish I knew more Chinese curse words.), and the bullet train smelled pretty strongly of onions (not sure what that’s about), and we had a pretty big mishap on our way from Huashan to Zhengzhou (old Billy’s gonna write a post on that little fiasco), there was: Muslim Street, or the Muslim Quarter.

Prepare yourself. This is a monster of a post–over 40 photos. Because everything was so amazing, I just had to share it all with the world. Two days. Lots of things to eat. This post mostly focuses on the Muslim Street experience, but I’ll also mention some of the other things we tried while in Xi’an.

Okay, so on our second night in Xi’an, after a long day of terra cotta warriors and museums (another post on the actual travel part of the Xi’An trip coming soon! – UPDATE: see the post here!), we headed to hui min jie, or “Muslim Street,” where the large muslim community in Xi’an serves up a street food bounty unsurpassed by anything we’ve ever seen. Bustling with hordes of hungry locals and tourists alike, this Xi’an street food scene is a whirlwind of fire, sizzle, chili, and vast cauldrons of bubbling deliciousness.

xi-an-muslim-street-4

We made our way back from the main road towards this labyrinth of narrow streets, and found it. At about 5:30 PM, it was already crowded, but it would become even crazier as the night wore on. One of the first things we saw was this lady selling homemade, tangy yogurt and honey.

xi-an-muslim-street-2

We tried out this weirdly sweet honey date cake made from sweet rice at the next stall. I maintain that any kind of food on a stick is generally pretty decent.

xi-an-muslim-street-3

And then we pounced on a bag of these spicy chili peanuts. Oh man. Forget Mr. Peanut and those honey roasted whatevers. These are amazeballs.

spicy-peanuts

As you walk further down, however, things just get better and better. You go from the snacky kind of foods to the hot, sizzly, meal kind. The next thing we saw were these meat and cabbage-filled pancakes. They were amazing (recipe coming soon! – Update: the recipe can now be found here!). Crispy, flavorful, and slightly spicy.

xi-an-muslim-street-6

xi-an-muslim-street-7

Most of the cooking we saw was being done on small coal-fired stoves or griddles.

xi-an-muslim-street-23

xi-an-muslim-street-5

…With fire shooting out of every crevice. These suckers were hot.

xi-an-muslim-street-17

xi-an-muslim-street-20

xi-an-muslim-street-25

Oh, the plethora of grilled meats! That’s what we noticed next. Smoke, bare industrial fans, and dedicated grillers making sure everything was cooked and seasoned to juicy perfection. Operations ranged in size from tiny to…not tiny. Crispy, fatty lamb on a stick? Yes please.

xi-an-muslim-street-16

xi-an-muslim-street-15

xi-an-muslim-street-14

xi-an-muslim-street-8

This guy had about twenty chickens roasting on these rapidly turning spits (when I say rapid, I mean rapid. You know those rotisseries at like…Costco or something? Multiply that speed by 10), over an open flame. They were flavored with a spicy mixture of cumin, chili, and sesame. I don’t think I’ve ever had a juicier chicken. It was SO freakin’ good. Crispy skin, tender meat, and amazing flavor.

xi-an-muslim-street-9

xi-an-muslim-street-10

These guys were making a kind of soft, chewy, slightly crisp Uyghur flatbread, cooked on the inside of a cylindrical oven. They seemed pretty young, but totally professional. They were churning out 20 of these a minute.

xi-an-muslim-street-12

These are really awesome. Crisp, slightly chewy (kind of like a bagel), and really tasty from the sesame seeds.

xi-an-muslim-street-11

I’ve been to muslim restaurants in Beijing, where they serve stir-fried lamb and peppers on this bread and cut it up like a pizza. It’s pretty kickass.

xi-an-muslim-street

This lady had a teeny tiny cart with a griddle on top of it and she was making tie ban dofu, a griddled tofu dish with chili and scallion (Update: we have a similar recipe here! Can you tell we liked what we saw in Xi’an?).

xi-an-muslim-street-19

A photo of bowls of noodles waiting for meaty broth to be poured over them…

xi-an-muslim-street-21

This guy was hand pulling noodles, turning little lumps of dough into perfectly thin, chewy strands in under 30 seconds. If you’ve never seen someone hand-pull noodles, look it up on Youtube. It’s incredible.

xi-an-muslim-street-22

Small businesses were everywhere. This couple was selling spices. And probably playing Candy Crush.

xi-an-muslim-street-13

Cups of fresh watermelon. Useful to cool off after all the spicy stuff.

xi-an-muslim-street-18

Or to help make way for MORE spicy stuff. Fried potatoes. All in that same mixture of cumin and chili.

xi-an-muslim-street-24

These dudes were making filled pancakes. You could choose your filling and they’d make one with fresh dough and fry it on a griddle. I love this picture.

xi-an-muslim-street-26

And theeennn, we saw these babies stacked up in steamer baskets outside one of the little sit-down joints. Soup dumplings made with beef instead of the usual pork. We sat down for some.

xi-an-muslim-street-29

They were lovely.

xi-an-muslim-street-27

xi-an-muslim-street-28

As the night wore on, it only seemed to get more crowded. This photo was taken at 10:23 PM. You can really walk around in there for a whole night. Muslim street isn’t just one street, but a bunch of interconnected ones. And there are tons of little shops and things to stop in as you walk.

xi-an-muslim-street-30

We highly recommend a visit.

Ok…to the rest of the trip’s food:

The dinner we had on our first night was interesting. It’s not actually that often that we’ve tried something we’ve never seen before. It was “pao mo,” which is this dish involving a hard-tack-like bread–something I imagine the pilgrims were eating when things got scarce on the Mayflower. You can barely eat it, it’s so dry. But what you’re actually supposed to do (we took cues from the surrounding clientele) is rip the thing into little pieces and pile it up into a bowl. The waitress then takes your ripped up hard tack, brings it to the kitchen, and the chef pours hot soup, lamb, mushrooms, glass noodles, and veggies over it. They let it “pao,” or soak, until those little dry bits of dough have transformed into these chewy things with a texture similar to gnocchi or a fat udon noodle.

xian-specialty

It was actually pretty good.

xi-an-foods-1

And they served it with lots of pickled garlic.

pickled-garlic

xi-an-foods

We also ordered this spicy cold noodle dish and a tofu salad. They were pretty similar to our Cold Sesame Noodles, and the tofu salad was a spicy version of this salad that we posted a few months ago.

xi-an-food

tofu-salad

On the way back to the hotel, we passed by a Dunkin’ Donuts. Which really made us want Dunkin’ Donuts.

Unfortunately, it was late, and the place was closed. Which was a huge bummer because I wanted my yearly chocolate cake donut allowance, and you can’t get it in Beijing. They’ve got Dunkin Donuts in Shanghai and Xi’an apparently, but not in the capital. There was even an attached Baskin Robbins!

We settled for this bakery, where we bought a chocolate donut. It wasn’t the same.

chinese-bakery

It was called “Pandora’s Bakery” and there was a big sign at the front explaining a really misguided version of the “Pandora’s Box” story: “Pandora opened the box and all these wonderful things came out, just like our bakery!” I think they need to go back and read that story again. In any case, the doughnut was good; there was purple sweet potato paste inside of it. Kind of an Asian take on a Boston Creme. Ish.

bakery

The next day we went to a dumpling place. They had several varieties…

dumplings-1

But the revelation was these:

tofu-dumplings

That, my friends, is a tofu dumpling. It doesn’t sound particularly enticing, I know. But they used this really flavorful “old tofu,” which is my favorite kind. It has a really strong tofu-y taste. And with that crispy, sesame encrusted outside, it was kind of awesome. I get the sense I’m not convincing you. Eh, you can’t win ’em all.

On our final day in Xi’an we were headed toward the train station to get the heck out of dodge when, lo and behold! Triumph!

dunkin-donuts-china

 

I’ve been in China too long.

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

46 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. AvatarVave says

    “These guys were making a kind of soft, chewy, slightly crisp Uyghur flatbread, cooked on the inside of a cylindrical oven.”

    I believe this is Naan bread baked inside a tandoor oven.

    Naan bread is not specific to the Uyghur ethnicity. Its eaten by all Central Asians ethnicities like Uzbeks, Tajiks, Afghans.

    China’s Muslims who live near Xi’an like the Hui, Salar and Dongxiang partially originate in Central Asia so the Hui or the others probably brought that bread from Central Asia to Xi’an centuries before Uyghurs started opening up restaurants all over the rest of China. When the Hui first founded the Muslim quarter in Xi’an.

    Its called Nang in Mandarin by the Hui I believe.

    Some people get touchy when a food is assigned to a specific ethnicity.

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Thanks for the info––super interesting! It was a bit crispier than the Indian naan bread I’m more familiar with, with a flat center and raised edges––almost like the crust on a pizza. Food is fluid, though, and you’re right that there can be tons of variations on the same dish across cultures.

      Reply

  3. AvatarClaudine says

    Thanks so much for all this details. I really loved reading, as I’m off to Beijing Xian in less that a week and feel both excited and apprehensive about whether I will get it right! So glad you decided not stay home in your PJs that day!

    Reply

  4. AvatarHawa says

    Loved this! Thank you for sharing. I just moved to Xi’an (first time in China) and can’t wait to try most of this food. I’ve been trying to walk around as much as possible to get the feel of my neighborhood . This post has me excited!!

    Reply

  6. AvatarJames, England says

    Your photos and blog are amazing! I am visiting Xi’an in September and staying near the Muslim Quarter. I get the feeling I’ll be spending three nights eating to my hearts content. Or not content as the case may be.

    Where was the dumpling place? Those tofu ones looked incredible.

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey James, thanks so much! I’m not sure where that dumpling place was. When you get to the Muslim Quarter, you’ll see that it was pretty much a maze––just get what looks good!

      Reply

      • AvatarJames, England says

        Certainly will do! I first went to China in late 2013 and fell in love with it. The street food is always my favourite way to eat and in Beijng in particular I ate so much at the markets. Fascinated to see Xi’ans cuisine and how the Muslim population have adapted their culture to the food too.

        Reply

  7. AvatarSue bond says

    Hi……..Have just experienced Xian for five days within last month…….your piccies are amazing………..The food was yummy……..yummy…….

    Reply

  8. AvatarMandy says

    Your blog is my life saver! Transplanted Asian Canadian. Lived in Malaysia, China, Singapore, Thailand, and many many years in the US. Now of all places – Amsterdam, Netherlands! Your recipes and photos keep me cookin and droolin. Please keep them coming. You are exciting and inspiring and educational too!

    Reply

  9. AvatarHanah_Ismail says

    Hi Sarah,
    Your experiences in Xi’an were so interesting. I’m looking forward for Xi’an’s food especially in Muslim Street. Your sharing here are really helped! Me and my family will be going there next month & I’m so exciting!! LOL – Hanah, Shah Alam, Malaysia :)

    Reply

  10. AvatarRay says

    Great reading. One that has never been there can only imagine.
    I live in Ecuador and have found not to trust the street or for that matter, any local food because of the lack of sanitation, improper food storage and who knows what else these locals do. I became very sick for the third time and that taught me to stay away from the locally prepared food and street vendors. I have limited my meals to reputable establishments and have been fine since doing so.
    My question to you is this-did you or your party experience any intestinal problems while enjoying this food??
    Thanks for your time.

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Ray, thanks so much for your question! No, I’ve actually been really lucky with street food so far (not to jinx it or anything), and have never gotten sick from it. I think one thing about street food is you need to make sure you’re buying it from a stall that has a lot of traffic/customers, so you know their turnover is high and the food is decently fresh.

      Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook