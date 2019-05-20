The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Tomato Egg Stir-fry

by:
166 Comments
Chinese Tomato Egg, thewoksoflife.com

Hi everyone, Sarah here. This Chinese tomato egg stir-fry is something you’ll find on many Chinese home dinner tables. It’s fast, easy, cheap, and made with very simple, everyday ingredients.

You’ll really be surprised at how tasty it is. The tangy tomatoes, mixed with rich scrambled eggs, a hint of sugar, and flavorful sesame oil and Shaoxing wine all come together to create a very satisfying (and vegetarian!) dish that tastes lovely on a bed of rice.

It also happens to be one of my go-to’s when I don’t know what else to eat on a weeknight!

This recipe was originally published in July 2013. We’ve updated it with new photos, re-tested, improved recipe instructions, and nutrition info! 

What’s So Special About a Tomato Egg Stir-fry?

Stir-fried tomatoes and eggs. If you’ve had it, you know why you’d want to make it again and again. If you haven’t had it, it may not sound like much.

But for many Chinese people, this dish represents home-cooked comfort food, or 家常菜 (jia chang cai). Every family has their own version.

When I was studying abroad in China, many American students there with me LOVED this stir fried tomato and egg dish, and we ordered it every time we went to a little local place where dinner cost about 7 RMB (a little over a dollar).

Of course, those American students were chowing down their tomato egg stir-fry right next to the Chinese students, who also appreciated an affordable, tasty dinner.

Tomato and egg are a beloved combination in general––also check out our tomato egg noodle soup and our tomato egg drop soup!

Eggs, scallion, and tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

The Ultimate Quick & Easy Meal

I also made this tomato egg stir-fry countless times in college when I got home late from class or practice, and I wanted something quick and on the cheap, with ingredients I already had available.

I would just whip up this Chinese tomato egg stir-fry in just ten minutes, throw some leftover rice in the microwave, and have at it.

You really can’t get much easier than this, and I’d wager if you’ve been cooking with us for a while, you already have the ingredients on hand.

If you can’t find Shaoxing rice wine in your local grocery store, you can substitute a dry sherry or mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine).

Bowls of Chinese Tomato Egg with Rice, thewoksoflife.com

Tomato Egg Stir-fry Recipe Instructions

Start by cutting tomatoes into small wedges.

Cutting tomatoes into wedges, thewoksoflife.com

Be sure to remove the stems.

Removing stem from tomato, theewoksoflife.com

Finely chop the scallion. Then crack 4 eggs into a bowl and season with ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon white pepper, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Beat eggs for a minute.

Tomato Egg Stir-fry Ingredients

Preheat the wok over medium heat until it just starts to smoke. Then add 2 tablespoons of oil and immediately add the eggs. Scramble the eggs and remove from the wok immediately. Set aside.

Scrambling eggs in a wok, thewoksoflife.com

Add 1 more tablespoon oil to the wok, turn up the heat to high, and add the tomatoes and scallions.

Stir-frying tomatoes and scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add 2 teaspoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste), and ¼ cup water (if your stove gets very hot and liquid tends to cook off very quickly in your wok, add a little more water). Add the cooked eggs.

Tomato and egg stir-fry in a wok, thewoksoflife.com

Mix everything together, cover the wok, and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the tomatoes are completely softened.

Uncover, and continue to stir-fry over high heat until the sauce thickens to your liking. Serve with steamed rice.

Chinese Tomato Egg, thewoksoflife.com

Feel free to add more scallions, more or less seasonings, etc. Adjust this recipe to make it how you like it!

Tomato Egg Stir-fry with rice, thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the printable version of the full recipe:

4.9 from 55 votes

Chinese Tomato Egg Stir-fry

This 10-minute Chinese tomato egg stir-fry is a dish you’ll find on many Chinese home dinner tables. It’s fast, easy, cheap, and delicious. And vegetarian!
by: Sarah
Course:Main Course
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Tomato Egg, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 small to medium tomatoes (about 500 g, 1 pound)
  • 1 scallion
  • 4 eggs
  • 3/4 tsp salt (divided, or to taste)
  • 1/4 tsp white pepper
  • 1/2 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp shaoxing wine
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil (divided)
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 1/4-1/2 cup water

Instructions

  • Start by cutting tomatoes into small wedges and finely chop the scallion.
  • Crack 4 eggs into a bowl and season with ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon white pepper, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Beat eggs for a minute.
  • Preheat the wok over medium heat until it just starts to smoke. Then add 2 tablespoons of oil and immediately add the eggs. Scramble the eggs and remove from the wok immediately. Set aside.
  • Add 1 more tablespoon oil to the wok, turn up the heat to high, and add the tomatoes and scallions. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add 2 teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ cup water (if your stove gets very hot and liquid tends to cook off very quickly in your wok, add a little more water). Add the cooked eggs.
  • Mix everything together, cover the wok, and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the tomatoes are completely softened.
  • Uncover, and continue to stir-fry over high heat until the sauce thickens to your liking. Serve!

Tips & Notes:

Feel free to adjust this recipe to suit your tastes!

nutrition facts

Calories: 333kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 30g (46%) Saturated Fat: 19g (95%) Cholesterol: 327mg (109%) Sodium: 925mg (39%) Potassium: 121mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 535IU (11%) Vitamin C: 1.2mg (1%) Calcium: 49mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

