Stir-fried Rice Cakes (Nian Gao)

Chinese stir-fried rice cakes with pork and leafy greens is known in Chinese as “chǎo niángāo” (炒年糕).

It’s a popular dish that is also distinctively “Shanghai” to me, as my Shanghainese mom and grandmother would make it often for a quick lunch when we were growing up.

Our entire family enjoys the delicious chewiness of the rice cakes in this savory, filling stir-fry!

Note: This recipe was originally published in December 2013. We have since re-tested and re-photographed the recipe, and published it with updated instructions, photos, metric measurements, nutrition information, and more. Enjoy!

What Are Chinese Rice Cakes?

Chinese rice cakes, or niangao, are made from pounded rice, and have a sticky, chewy texture. Think of them as a kind of thick, oval-shaped pasta.

There are sweet versions that have the same name, nian gao. But these little white ovals are usually used in savory stir-fries, soups, and hot pot.

Buying Asian Rice Cakes

Nowadays, rice cakes are readily available in your Asian grocery store. Find them next to the fresh noodles and dumpling wrappers.

Some varieties come vacuum packed, some are frozen, and some come fresh. You can also sometimes even get them in whole logs, which need to be sliced.

You may also find dried packages, where you need to soak them in water to reconstitute them (similar to rice noodles). We prefer the frozen rice cakes, though any of the aforementioned varieties would work for this.

When it comes to shape, however, we prefer the thin oval rice cakes. You can also use the Korean-style thick cylinders, though the cooking time may vary.

Note! You may substitute the pork in this recipe with boneless skinless chicken thighs.

While we did not photograph this recipe with mushrooms, they are included as an optional ingredient!

Stir-fried Rice Cakes: Recipe Instructions

Start by preparing your meat.

Marinate the julienned pork with the water, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. Allow to sit for 20-30 minutes, while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Rinse the rice cakes and drain. If using fresh or frozen rice cakes, you do not have to soak or thaw them. Only soak (according to package instructions) if using dried rice cakes.

Thoroughly wash the baby bok choy (or napa cabbage). Drain, shaking off excess water. If using baby bok choy, separate into individual leaves.

If using napa cabbage, cut the large leaves into smaller bite-sized pieces. Also prepare the garlic and scallions.

If using mushrooms, slice them thinly. If you used dried mushrooms, be sure to reserve the water you soaked them in.

Ok, now you’re ready to cook!

Place your wok over high heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add the vegetable oil to coat the wok, and add the pork and garlic. Cook until the pork turns opaque.

(If using mushrooms, add them at this point and stir-fry for 1 minute).

Stir in the scallions…

Along with the bok choy/cabbage and Shaoxing wine.

Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and move everything to the center of the wok to create an even “bed” of vegetables and meat. Distribute the rice cakes on top (this prevents them from sticking to the wok).

Add the water (or the mushroom soaking liquid). Depending on how hot your stove gets, you can add anywhere from 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup water. Cover, and cook for 2 minutes to steam the rice cakes and cook the vegetables.

Remove the cover, and add the sesame oil…

Dark soy sauce and light soy sauce…

Oyster sauce…

And the white pepper and sugar.

Stir-fry everything together for 1 minute over medium heat.

Taste, and season with additional salt if necessary.

Continue stir-frying until the rice cakes are coated in sauce, cooked through but still chewy. Plate and serve!

Stir-fried Rice Cakes (Nian Gao) Stir-fried rice cakes are known in Chinese as "chao niángāo" (炒年糕). Our version uses pork (but you can substitute chicken) and leafy greens. serves: 4 Prep: 1 hour Total: 1 hour Print Ingredients For the meat and marinade: ▢ 8 oz. pork shoulder or loin (julienned)

▢ 1 tablespoon water

▢ 2 teaspoons light soy sauce

▢ 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

▢ 1/4 teaspoon white pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

▢ 1 teaspoon cornstarch For the rest of the dish: ▢ 1 pound rice cakes

▢ 8 ounces baby bok choy (or napa cabbage)

▢ 2 cloves garlic (coarsely chopped)

▢ 3 scallions (cut on a diagonal into 1 inch/2.5 cm pieces)

▢ 6 dried shiitake mushrooms (soaked for 2 hours until reconstituted; can substitute fresh shiitake mushrooms)

▢ 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

▢ 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

▢ 1/2-3/4 cup water (depending on how hot your stove can get; for higher BTU stoves, use up to ¾ cup water)

▢ 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

▢ 2 teaspoons oyster sauce

▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon sugar

▢ salt (to taste) Instructions Marinate the julienned pork with the water, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, vegetable oil, and cornstarch. Allow to sit for 20-30 minutes, while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Rinse the rice cakes and drain. If using fresh or frozen rice cakes, you do not have to soak or thaw them. Only soak (according to package instructions) if using dried rice cakes.

Thoroughly wash the baby bok choy (or napa cabbage). Drain, shaking off excess water. If using baby bok choy, separate into individual leaves. If using napa cabbage, cut the large leaves into smaller bite-sized pieces. Also prepare the garlic and scallions.

If using mushrooms, slice them thinly. If using dried shiitake mushrooms, save the soaking liquid.

Place your wok over high heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add the vegetable oil to coat the wok, and add the pork and garlic. Cook until the pork turns opaque. If using mushrooms, add them now and stir-fry for 1 minute.

Stir in the scallions, bok choy/cabbage, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and move everything to the center of the wok to create an even “bed” of vegetables and meat. Distribute the rice cakes on top (this prevents them from sticking to the wok).

Add water (or mushroom soaking water for extra flavor). Depending on how hot your stove gets, you can add 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup. Cover, and cook for 2 minutes to steam the rice cakes and cook the vegetables.

nutrition facts Calories: 484 kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 64 g (21%) Protein: 21 g (42%) Fat: 16 g (25%) Saturated Fat: 10 g (50%) Cholesterol: 36 mg (12%) Sodium: 884 mg (37%) Potassium: 256 mg (7%) Fiber: 2 g (8%) Sugar: 1 g (1%) Vitamin A: 2613 IU (52%) Vitamin C: 28 mg (34%) Calcium: 74 mg (7%) Iron: 1 mg (6%)