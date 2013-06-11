The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

This is always the go-to side dish for any meal. It’s dead easy, and you can use the same method for any dark leafy green. Snow pea leaves have an amazing flavor, so we’d highly recommend trying to get your hands on some. You’ll find it at a Chinese grocery store. But if it’s unavailable, you could go for other leafy greens like bok choy, choy sum, chinese broccoli, spinach, or watercress.

Here’s the watercress version:

watercress-stirfry, by thewoksoflife.com

And a version made with some unknown type of bok choy that we forgot the name of:

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic, by thewoksoflife.com

Here is the snow pea leaves dish.

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

Recipe Instructions

Soak snow pea leaves in a large bowl or other container for 1 to 2 hours. Then wash thoroughly (2 to 3 times) to get rid of all the dirt and sand clinging to the leaves and stems. Drain off all the water.

Using very high heat, heat oil in your wok until smoking. Quickly add the garlic and the veggies, taking care not to burn them by constantly stirring. After a minute, add salt, cracked white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir and mix well.

Put the lid on the wok and cook for about 1-2 minutes. Remove lid, stir briefly, and transfer to a dish.

Tip: don’t open the lid more than once during cooking, as it will cause the vegetables to lose their vibrant green color.

Check out another more recent pea tips stir fry recipe from Judy.

Here’s the nice and neat printable version:

Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

Snow pea leaves (豆苗) have an amazing flavor, so we'd highly recommend trying to get your hands on some. You'll find fresh pea leaves, sometimes labeled "pea shoots," at most Asian grocery stores.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Plate of stir-fried bok choy
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound snow pea leaves (450g)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3-5 cloves garlic (finely chopped, depending on how much you like)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

  • Soak snow vegetables in a large bowl or other container for 1 to 2 hours. Then wash thoroughly (2 to 3 times) to get rid of all the dirt and sand clinging to the leaves and stems. Drain off all the water.
  • Using very high heat, heat oil in your wok until it just starts to smoke a bit. Quickly add the garlic and the veggies, taking care not to burn them by constantly stirring. After a minute, add salt, cracked white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir and mix well.
  • Put the lid on the wok and cook for about 1-2 minutes. Remove lid, stir briefly, and transfer to a dish.
  • Tip: don't open the lid more than once during cooking, as it will cause the vegetables to lose their green color!

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

