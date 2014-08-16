The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese New Year » Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
By 32 Comments

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Clams seem to go hand-in-hand with summer, and we have gone way too long on this blog without dishes involving bivalves! These clams in black bean sauce were so good–I know Judy has a particular weakness for them. We haven’t had a good black bean recipe yet either so this should cover at least two omissions in our recipe collection.

We used manila clams for this recipe, which were quite small (about 25 to 30 per pound) but are beautiful and sweet. They are perfect for stir-fried dishes like this one that can serve as appetizers, as one dish of many served family style or just served with some white rice as a main dish. As for the clams, you can also use Cherrystone or Littleneck clams, which are a bit larger but more common in North America and also delicious.

(Aug 23, 2014 update on buying fresh clams from reader feedback – Thanks to Paula for catching that!)

A very important part of cooking with clams is buying fresh ones so here are a few quick and essential tips on ensuring you start this stir-fried clams in black bean sauce recipe off on the right foot!

  1. Make sure you buy clams from a good fish monger or a place that moves a lot of seafood.  If possible, choose a vendor with live tanks  as it helps to keep the clams alive and cleans the sand out of them and you’ll have a better chance of getting them fresh and live.
  2.  Make sure all of the clams are closed tight or close when touched which means they are alive. Closed clams do not ensure they are alive but you can pick them out during the cooking process.  Also, use your nose and smell before you buy! They should smell sweet and should not have any strong fishy odor.
  3. It’s best to store clams in the refrigerator until you are ready to use them in the wax bag that the fish monger usually gives you.  You should buy and use them the same day if possible and it’s best not to let them sit for more than overnight

Once you get the fresh, live clams, this stir fried clams in black bean sauce is a quick and easy dish to make, so let’s get this party started.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Before you do anything, make sure that your clams are washed thoroughly.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

When your ingredients have been prepared and you’re ready to cook, heat the oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and allow it to caramelize (about 20 seconds), taking care not to burn it.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic, scallion, peppers and fermented black beans, and stir fry the mixture for about 10 seconds. Add the clams. Pour in the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and immediately cover it.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Cook until the clams begin to open. At this point, the liquid in the wok should be boiling and generating steam when the wok is covered. The time for the clams to cook and open up depends upon the size and type of the clams you are using and how hot you can get your stove. Once a good number of them have opened, remove the cover and give everything a stir.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the sugar, sesame oil, pepper. Discard any of the clams that didn’t open. Now taste the sauce. If it’s not salty enough, you can add a little bit of soy sauce. Once your satisfied with the flavor of the sauce, add about half of the corn starch slurry to the liquid in the wok and stir. Add more slurry if needed to further thicken the sauce. Again, discard any clams that have not opened because it probably means they are dead – better safe than sorry!

Stir in the chopped cilantro and gently stir the mixture so the sauce coats the clams.

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your stir-fried clams in black bean sauce immediately!

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Stir-Fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Chinese Stir-fried fresh clams in black bean sauce with garlic, ginger, scallion and cilantro is a classic fermented black bean dish that is perfect for the summer.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: clams in black bean sauce
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 280kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh clams (scrubbled/washed thoroughly)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 4 slices ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 1 scallion (cut into 2-inch pieces)
  • 1 long green pepper (sliced; you can de-seed if you like)
  • 1 long red pepper (sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water)
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Before you do anything, make sure that your clams are washed thoroughly. There's nothing more unpleasant than finding sand in your food. When your ingredients have been prepared and you're ready to cook, heat the oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and allow it to caramelize (about 20 seconds), taking care not to burn it.
  • Next, add the garlic, scallion, peppers and fermented black beans, and stir fry the mixture for about 10 seconds. Add the clams. Pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and immediately cover the wok. Cook until the clams begin to open. At this point, the liquid in the wok should be boiling and generating steam when the wok is covered. The time for the clams to cook and open up depends upon the size and type of the clams you are using and how hot you can get your stove. Once a good number of them have opened, remove the cover and give everything a stir.
  • Stir in the sugar, sesame oil, pepper. Discard any of the clams that didn't open. Now taste the sauce. If it's not salty enough, you can add a little bit of soy sauce. Once your satisfied with the flavor of the sauce, add about half of the corn starch slurry to the liquid in the wok and stir. Add more slurry if needed to further thicken the sauce.
  • Stir in the chopped cilantro and gently stir the mixture so the sauce coats the clams.
  • Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories: 280kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 856mg | Potassium: 114mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 465IU | Vitamin C: 37.5mg | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies
Beer Batter Fish Fry w/ Potato Wedges & Tartar Sauce
A Beef & Cheese Empanada Recipe: Baked or Fried

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

32 Comments

  1. Liz says

    Can you use a Jalepeno if you don’t have the Asian peppers? Or should I just leave it out and maybe add some Chile oil

    Reply

  2. Kathy says

    I am going to make this, do you know where I can buy fermented black beans!! I was able to buy a paste but it wasnt the whole bean. Is there any peticuliar brand that is better then other brands?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kathy,
      We have listed our favorite fermented black beans on our sauces page here and you can ask the people at the Chinese grocery store what brands they have. You can also use fermented black bean paste with garlic – Lee Kum Kee brand is most common. That said, I like to use the beans, because the paste can overwhelm the fresh taste of the clams. Try both and let us know what you like!

      Reply

  5. gracie says

    5 stars
    Happy New Year!

    I cooked this last night for my family’s NYE dinner and it was soooo yummy! It was my first time and though a tad overcooked, the unami flavour with the tinge of spice is perfect with rice. My mom even said the sauce would be perfect with dry plain noodles.

    This is the 6th recipe that i have tried from woks of life in 2017 – all amazingly easy to execute and even though end result wasnt perfect, the taste was on point! My husband is always surprised at how “good” my dishes are given that i have amateurish skills ?

    Thank you all for this blog, especially to Bill and Sarah whom i have an affinity with your recipes :)

    Cheers!

    Reply

  6. Patricia geyser says

    Thank u for this, I
    Clams have become my passion. Is the black beans canned same as fermented beans? How do I find them, if not?? Mgrzteful

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables