“More vegetarian/vegan recipes, please!” is a request that we get often on our social media feeds. Today, we’re adding this Easy Stir Fried Cabbage with Glass Noodles to our extensive vegetarian/vegan recipe collection. This is one of those dishes that makes me think that if all vegetarian dishes tasted like it, I wouldn’t mind converting!

In all seriousness though, we could all stand to eat less meat, so we’re always looking to add to our vegetarian/vegan repertoire. Cooking this stir fried cabbage is so easy, there’s no excuse for you not to give it a try!

The first thing that might come to mind in response to that is that you don’t like cabbage, so I’ll see if I can convince you otherwise.

A Different Cabbage Variety…

A big reason why you don’t like cabbage is probably because the standard green ones sold in US supermarkets are not that good! They’re round, heavy, and very solid. This variety doesn’t have much taste, and it turns starchy once cooked.

Asian supermarkets are where I buy my cabbage, and they stock Asian varieties that are lighter green in color, less dense, and more loosely layered.

There’s the flat pumpkin-shaped cabbage (sometimes known as Taiwanese cabbage). This is usually what I buy, but I’ve also seen two other Asian varieties––both are very green, loosely layered, and one has a slightly pointy top.

They might not look like your everyday cabbage, but they taste much sweeter and crunchier even after they’ve been cooked. Try one of these varieties, and trust me, you’ll never look back!

One of the Most Versatile Vegetables

Once you’ve found the right cabbage for you, it’s so versatile. It can add a nice sweet crunch in salads, soups and stews, and, of course, it makes excellent stir fries like this one and our Chinese Dry Pot Cabbage Stir Fry.

As a young kid in a rural Hubei village, scoring a cabbage stem was a treat and a great snack. You would shave off the rough outer layer, and the stem crunched like a carrot with just a hint of sweetness!

Who knew a little cabbage could make a kid so happy?

Not to mention it’s a healthy cruciferous vegetable and stays fresh for a really long time in the refrigerator. In short, I love cabbage! I always have one in my fridge, and without fail, it’s a vegetable I can count on at the end of the week when my other leafy greens might be wilted in the vegetable crisper.

Ok, let’s talk about how to make this recipe.

Stir-fried Cabbage with Glass Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Soak 2 small bundles of dried glass noodles in cold water for 5 minutes until slightly softened. Drain and cut the glass noodles in half lengthwise. Set aside.

Julienne the cabbage thinly.

Prepare the stir fry sauce by mixing together 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce, ½ teaspoon black vinegar, ½ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ½ cup water.

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic until the garlic has browned lightly.

Add the cabbage, and turn the heat to the highest setting. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes until the cabbage is slightly wilted.

Add the dried chilies (if using).

Add the prepared sauce and the glass noodles.

Stir and mix everything well, turning down the heat a bit if the dish is becoming too dry and risks getting burned.

Salt to taste and add the scallions (I forgot this step in the photos, but you shouldn’t!). Stir to combine once more, and plate!

Serve your stir fried cabbage and glass noodles with a hot bowl of white rice!