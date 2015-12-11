The Woks of Life

A Basic Stir-Fried Bok Choy Recipe

We all need a good go-to green vegetable side dish to go with any main course, and this stir-fried bok choy recipe is a great candidate. It’s one of the easiest recipes we have on the blog, once you learn a few basics that make your stir-fried veggies stand out from all the others.

For this bok choy recipe, we used the larger variety that you can find at most regular grocery stores. Check out our Chinese vegetables and leafy greens page, where you can get more details on the differences between varieties and other bok choy recipes. This recipe makes a family-size portion, but feel free to cut the recipe in half for fewer people. Always remember that veggies cook down quite a lot, so 2 pounds of raw bok choy isn’t as much as it sounds.

Ok, a couple of important notes on how to cook bok choy:

1. Wash your veggies thoroughly! Bok choy loves to grow in sandy soil, and one of the worst things that can happen with this dish is to find that when you’re scooping the bok choy out of the wok, you hear this horrifying sound of the metal spatula scraping against sand! You’ll also want to rinse away any pesticide residue. Always wash your veggies!

2. Start with a good quality oil. Canola oil is a good choice, but even light olive oil works nicely. In general, you just want to use a neutral oil. Don’t be shy about using it either, as it makes your veggies taste great! Like salad dressing, people have their own preferences on how much oil they want to add, so use your own judgement.

3. Make sure that you don’t burn your garlic or ginger. You want the aroma of ginger and the sweetness of the garlic to accent your dish. This recipe calls for 3 cloves, but you be the judge on how much you want to use.

4. MSG: A controversial note about this ingredient. If you are allergic to it, then just stay away. If you wonder why your veggies at home don’t taste as good as the veggies you get at your local Chinese restaurant, then experiment with it and you may be pleasantly surprised!

5. Last but definitely not least, don’t overcook your vegetables, or you will have leftovers that you will not want to keep around! I never met anyone who said, “please cook my veggies well done” unless they didn’t have any teeth.

I hope this recipe becomes your go-to stir fry bok choy recipe. Here’s how you do it! You’ll need:

Discard any yellowing leaves from your bok choy, and slice it at a slight angle into 1-inch pieces. When you reach the tough base of the stem, discard. Throw your bok choy into a large bowl with lots of cold water. Agitate the veggies with your hands and/or use your faucet sprayer to loosen any dirt. Soak for 5 to 10 minutes.

Scoop the veggies into a colander and rinse the bowl clean of any sand. Repeat the process until you don’t see any dirt on the leaves or at the bottom of your bowl. We tend to wash leafy greens three times, and then we use the water to water plants! Once the washed bok choy is in a colander, give it a good shake to release any excess water.

Heat your wok or large pan over low heat and add the oil. Immediately add the ginger first (if using) and then the garlic (if you don’t feel like mincing garlic, you can use a garlic press, one of our most often used kitchen tools! It gives the dish a much more garlicky flavor.).

Once you have the ginger and garlic in the pan, add the veggies and turn the heat up to the highest setting. Stir-fry using a scooping motion so the ginger, garlic and oil are evenly distributed among the vegetables. This first 30 seconds is a critical time not to let your aromatics burn and to cook your veggies evenly.

Next, add salt, sugar, sesame oil, white pepper, and the MSG and hot chicken stock if using. (Using hot chicken stock is important to maintaining the temperature of the wok). Stir fry uncovered for another 1-2 minutes. Plate and serve immediately.

You may have a little or a lot of liquid, depending upon the heat of your stove and how much water was left in your vegetables after washing, so use a deep dish for serving. That veggie soup liquid is full of vitamins and is awesome when poured over a bit of rice!

50 Comments

  1. The Pontificator says

    Re: being careful not to burn garlic or ginger….

    For decades I have used an infused stir-fry oil. I take peeled garlic cloves and peeled sliced fresh ginger and place them in an empty peanut oil bottle. Fill with peanut oil and keep in the fridge. Always ready!

    Reply

  2. okiegirl says

    I don’t think I’ve thanked you properly for this recipe, so THANKS! I’m always looking for great recipes for more greens, and this certainly is one of the best. I love love love that this takes a nanosecond to make and is so very delicious. At the Asian market today I picked up some very small and tender baby bok choy that worked wonderfully even though this recipe is for the larger bok choy. Caution though, cause the baby bok choy can overcook very quickly.

    I’m amused at my Asian market that they find it necessary to shrink wrap so many veggies and such, so that I can’t buy the quantity I actually want. Even worse, they usually don’t label the shrink wrapped items so you have to be able to recognize what you’re looking for. This is true here of Thai basil, every kind of hot pepper you can think of, napa cabbage, the list goes on and on.

    Reply

    • okiegirl says

      “you have to be able to recognize what you’re looking for.”

      Haha, another huge THANKS to you for your ingredients pages. That was a huge undertaking, but I can’t begin to tell you how helpful those have been to me.

      Reply

  4. okiegirl says

    Wow. Just wow.

    Simple and therefore exquisite. Paired with your Hong Shau Rao (haha, a story in itself) recipe and jasmine rice. It was all soooooo good that I was a little piggy.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Lyn, The MSG is optional in any of our recipes that call it out but the green veggies in many restaurants are so tasty that I wanted to include it as optional. Many wonder why their home cooked veggies don’t taste as good so I wanted to “demystify” that myth that you can’t make your own as tasty as the restaurant. That said, our preference is not to use MSG at home.

      Reply

  8. LauraLee says

    Aha! It’s the MSG that makes the veggies so tasty! When I stir-fry vegetables they always seem to be missing …something. Bill, thank you for cracking the code for me. I have learned so much from this blog. Thank you all!

    Reply

  9. Karo says

    THANK YOU (not only for the recipe, but also for the extremely helpful instructions on properly washing bok choy, which I have not yet mastered). I have been looking for the perfect simple bok choy recipe and can’t wait to try this!

    Reply

  10. okiegirl says

    Can you clarify “When you reach the tough base of the leaf, discard”? Since there obviously are some leaves in the photos, what point is that?

    Please excuse my ignorance, but it’s been a long time since I cooked bok choy. I cannot wait to try this!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Okiegirl,
      Thank for catching that typo!

      I have modified the post text as it should read “When you reach the tough base of the stem, discard”. So it is the stem, not the leaf that you discard. Of course, you could start off by cutting off the stem first but I like to start with the leaves since the stem keeps the bok choy whole for faster cutting.

      Reply

