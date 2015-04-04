The Woks of Life

Home » Recipes » Chinese New Year » Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky rice with Chinese sausage is a staple on dim sum carts (you’ll usually see it in overturned glass bowls––as little sticky rice “domes”), and it’s actually very easy to make. This sticky rice recipe is similar to the sticky rice with chicken (lo mai gai) we already have on the blog, but less complex in terms of ingredients and kitchen prep.

We used the classic trio of Chinese sausage, dried black mushrooms, and dried shrimp. When added to sticky rice, it’s a delicious combination that everyone knows and loves. Any sticky rice dish doesn’t last very long in our house, and this one is no different.

Traditionally, this sticky rice with Chinese sausage dish is often made by taking uncooked sticky rice that’s been soaked for hours, and putting it directly in the wok for stir-frying. However, to shorten the cooking time and to simplify the process, many restaurants used cooked sticky rice instead, which is what we recommend as well. In my opinion, when done right, pre-cooking the rice makes little or no difference in the finished dish.

So the next time you’re having dim sum, you’ll be able to pass on this simple sticky rice with Chinese sausage dish (because you’ll be making it at home!) and leave some room to try other interesting dim sum favorites. If you haven’t already, you can also check out our dim sum recipes for black bean steamed spare ribs, pork and shrimp shumai, sticky rice shumai (which is vegetarian), rice noodle rolls, egg tarts, and roast pork puffs. For our entire dim sum recipe repertoire, click here.

You’ll Need:

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the sticky rice according to the directions on the package and set aside to cool (we usually just make it in our rice cooker). If you don’t have a rice cooker, you can also use our method for soaking and steaming the sticky rice to pre-cook it.

When in doubt, use less water to ensure you don’t come out with mushy, overcooked rice. In this case, undercooked is better than overcooked, because you will to cook the rice again when stir-frying in the wok.

Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauces, sesame oil, chicken stock, and salt in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry for 30 seconds to bring out the flavor. Next, add the onion, mushrooms and Chinese sausage, and stir-fry for another minute, taking care not to burn the onion. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Add all of the cooked sticky rice to the wok and break it up as much as possible with your wok spatula.

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Spoon half of the sauce mixture over the rice (it helps to add the sauce over any clumps of rice to help break them up).

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix well, using a scooping motion with your metal wok spatula to ensure the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom of the wok. Add the rest of the sauce and stir-fry until the sticky rice is uniform in color.

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with white pepper to taste and mix in the scallions. You can serve it as is…or if you want to get fancy, you can pack the rice into a nice round bowl rinsed in warm water and turn it over on a plate. Garnish your sticky rice with Chinese sausage with cilantro and serve.

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.comSticky Rice with Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

4.9 from 14 reviews
Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Sticky rice with Chinese sausage is a dim sum favorite, and really easy to make at home. You'll be delighted with this authentic Chinese sticky rice recipe!
Author:
Recipe type: Rice
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
  • 2 cups uncooked sticky rice (also known as “Sweet Rice” or “Glutinous Rice”)
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ cup chicken stock
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • ¼ cup dried shrimp, soaked for 15 minutes in warm water
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 5 dried black/shiitake mushrooms, soaked in warm water until softened and diced
  • 3 links Chinese sausage, cut into small discs
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • white pepper, to taste
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • Cilantro, to garnish (optional)
Instructions
  1. Cook the sticky rice according to the directions on the package and set aside to cool (we usually just make it in our rice cooker). You can also use our method for soaking and steaming the sticky rice to pre-cook it.
  2. Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauces, sesame oil, chicken stock, and salt in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry for 30 seconds to bring out the flavor. Next, add the onion, mushrooms and Chinese sausage, and stir-fry for another minute, taking care not to burn the onion. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  3. Add all of the cooked sticky rice to the wok and break it up as much as possible with a spatula. Spoon half of the sauce mixture over the rice (it helps to add the sauce over any clumps of rice to help break them up). Mix well, using a scooping motion to ensure the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom of the wok. Add the rest of the sauce and stir-fry until the rice is uniform in color.
  4. Season with white pepper to taste and mix in the scallions. You can serve it as is…or if you want to get fancy, you can pack the rice into a nice round bowl rinsed in warm water and turn it over on a plate. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

 

  1. Curtis says

    First time making, omitted shrimp cause of wife :) but otherwise was excellent! Soaked my rice for only 4 hours next time I will do 12 and see if I can taste any differences. Added a touch more wine. All in all very good! Thank you for sharing.

  2. Troy says

    I learned this dish as “oil rice.”

    All us kids would fight over this at dim sum. Your recipe is as close as I’ve found to what I remember from the best dim sum places in town back in the day.

    The restaurants would chop up whole scallions and cilantro bunches, stems and all, into this dish, and the heat from the steamer would kind of melt the fresh greens into the rice as the carts wound their way around the restaurant. (I think the restaurant was just trying to find an economical use for their leftover stems and wilting onions, but it worked out great, and is totally worth recreating.)

    So I added a lot of cilantro to your recipe (stems and all), as well as increasing the rice wine. I feel like this flavor might have been a lot more popular decades ago – nothing tastes “right” if I use wine in the small measures that are always instructed. If I just upend the bottle and pour it in, it’s perfect though. Maybe I’m just using cheap wine! Whatever the cause for the difference, it came out exactly like I remember it from every Sunday morning in the 1980’s!

    You mentioned that the traditional recipe calls for uncooked, soaked rice — this turned out to be an important flavor and texture difference. The restaurants (and my friend’s family) were definitely using uncooked rice – it’s chewier, and the oil and wine/soy/broth liquids absorb differently. It does need a bit more chicken broth – maybe 1 cup total.

    A lot of people are asking about whether they can shortcut this by using weird gadgets. Here’s how I shortcut this recipe:

    1. Always keep a cup of raw rice soaking in the fridge. It cuts your cooking time by 20%, and if you eat rice frequently, it’s probably not going to go bad before you need a cup of rice for something.
    disclaimer: I’m not a food scientist, but I’m under the impression that bacillus cerus only starts growing in rice after it’s been boiled, due to the spores being dormant until heat is applied. I could be wrong, so ask a science person to be sure. I’ve never gotten sick from frying rice that’s soaked in the fridge for up to a week. YMMV.

    2. Dried mushrooms take a while to rehydrate. Therefore, they go in boiling water when I have time to pre-prep. Then they go, water and all, into the fridge. Ready when you need them.

    3. Always have chopped onions in the fridge. You never don’t need chopped onions.

    Because the rice is pre-soaked and then fried in hot oil, its total cook time is reduced to like 13 minutes. So the time you spend soaking the shrimp is actually the most burdensome. I get that started first, then take the time to drain the rice and mushrooms, chop the mushrooms, and chop the cilantro and scallion. Do all that, put the wok on the fire, and by the time it’s hot, everything’s actually going to be done 15 minutes from now.

    You can’t (well, shouldn’t) really shortcut this with InstantPot, but you can with good prep habits.

