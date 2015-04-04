Sticky rice with Chinese sausage is a staple on dim sum carts (you’ll usually see it in overturned glass bowls––as little sticky rice “domes”), and it’s actually very easy to make. This sticky rice recipe is similar to the sticky rice with chicken (lo mai gai) we already have on the blog, but less complex in terms of ingredients and kitchen prep.

We used the classic trio of Chinese sausage, dried black mushrooms, and dried shrimp. When added to sticky rice, it’s a delicious combination that everyone knows and loves. Any sticky rice dish doesn’t last very long in our house, and this one is no different.

Traditionally, this sticky rice with Chinese sausage dish is often made by taking uncooked sticky rice that’s been soaked for hours, and putting it directly in the wok for stir-frying. However, to shorten the cooking time and to simplify the process, many restaurants used cooked sticky rice instead, which is what we recommend as well. In my opinion, when done right, pre-cooking the rice makes little or no difference in the finished dish.

So the next time you’re having dim sum, you’ll be able to pass on this simple sticky rice with Chinese sausage dish (because you’ll be making it at home!) and leave some room to try other interesting dim sum favorites. If you haven’t already, you can also check out our dim sum recipes for black bean steamed spare ribs, pork and shrimp shumai, sticky rice shumai (which is vegetarian), rice noodle rolls, egg tarts, and roast pork puffs. For our entire dim sum recipe repertoire, click here.

You’ll Need:

Cook the sticky rice according to the directions on the package and set aside to cool (we usually just make it in our rice cooker). If you don’t have a rice cooker, you can also use our method for soaking and steaming the sticky rice to pre-cook it.

When in doubt, use less water to ensure you don’t come out with mushy, overcooked rice. In this case, undercooked is better than overcooked, because you will to cook the rice again when stir-frying in the wok.

Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauces, sesame oil, chicken stock, and salt in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry for 30 seconds to bring out the flavor. Next, add the onion, mushrooms and Chinese sausage, and stir-fry for another minute, taking care not to burn the onion. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Add all of the cooked sticky rice to the wok and break it up as much as possible with your wok spatula.

Spoon half of the sauce mixture over the rice (it helps to add the sauce over any clumps of rice to help break them up).

Mix well, using a scooping motion with your metal wok spatula to ensure the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom of the wok. Add the rest of the sauce and stir-fry until the sticky rice is uniform in color.

Season with white pepper to taste and mix in the scallions. You can serve it as is…or if you want to get fancy, you can pack the rice into a nice round bowl rinsed in warm water and turn it over on a plate. Garnish your sticky rice with Chinese sausage with cilantro and serve.