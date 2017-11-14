The Woks of Life

Sticky Rice Stuffing (Can Also Be Made Gluten-Free!)

Sticky Rice Stuffing (Can Also Be Made Gluten-Free!)

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffing. It’s gonna be all the rage this Thanksgiving.

For any adventurous Thanksgiving cooks who want to try something other than a traditional bread stuffing or dressing this year, this is the recipe for you.

We’ve actually been making this sticky rice stuffing for years. It’s featured in one of my all-time favorites––Roast Chicken with Sticky Rice. I’ve also heard tell that my grandfather had a recipe involving an entire de-boned chicken stuffed with sticky rice and roasted (I’ve asked my dad to bring that recipe out of the vault, so stay tuned), but this is the first time I ever thought to make it as a Thanksgiving side dish.

As a lover of bread stuffing (it’s actually my favorite Thanksgiving side dish), I was a little apprehensive about making a rice-based one. But it WORKS. Smothered in some of that onion giblet gravy from our Five Spice Turkey recipe, it is pure Thanksgiving heaven.

The key is putting the stuffing in the oven for about 15 minutes. Magical things happen when this stuffing is roasted. It gets nice and crispy on the top and bottom, while staying gooey in the middle.

Since it’s rice-based, this stuffing can also be made completely gluten-free! I included some notes in the ingredients list on small substitutions that you can make, like using gluten-free soy sauce, molasses instead of dark soy sauce, and another meat alternative to lop cheung (which contains soy sauce). If you want to make it completely vegetarian, you can simply omit the meat ingredient and substitute roasted & chopped chestnuts, toasted pecans, or toasted pine nuts. You can also use mushroom or vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.

I’ll definitely be adding this sticky rice stuffing to the menu this year, and I don’t think anyone is going to miss the bread! You’ll also want to check out our complete Holiday Season Recipe collection for other great Thanksgiving and holiday recipes.

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

 

You’ll need:

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the sticky rice. If you have a rice cooker, add the rice to your rice cooker pot along with 2 ½ cups water. Soak for 1-4 hours. Place in the rice cooker and cook until done.

If you don’t have a rice cooker, put the rice in a medium pot along with 3 1/2 cups of water and soak for 1-4 hours. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to medium low and cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly off on one side to vent. Cook for 10 minutes; do not stir. After 10 minutes, check to see if the rice has absorbed all of the water. If not, continue cooking for 5 to 10 minutes until the liquid has been absorbed. You could also pre-cook it the day before using a soaking and steaming method

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, add the onions and sliced Chinese sausage. Cook for 3-5 minutes.

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the mushrooms and cook until caramelized.

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, chicken stock, and scallions. Mix until the rice is an even brown color.

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the sticky rice stuffing out evenly in the pan, and transfer to the oven. Roast the stuffing for 15 minutes, until crisp on the top and bottom. Serve!

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffing, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Stuffing

This crispy, gooey sticky rice stuffing is for adventurous Thanksgiving cooks or anyone looking for a gluten-free stuffing to regular bread stuffing. NOTE: To make this recipe vegetarian, simply substitute chopped roasted chestnuts for the sausage and use mushroom or vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Rice
Cuisine: Asian/American
Keyword: sticky rice stuffing
Servings: 6
Calories: 359kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cook the sticky rice. If you have a rice cooker, add the rice to your rice cooker pot along with 2 ½ cups water. Soak for 1-4 hours. Place in the rice cooker and cook until done.
  • If you don’t have a rice cooker, put the rice in a medium pot along with 3 1/2 cups of water and soak for 1-4 hours. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to medium low and cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly off on one side to vent. Cook for 10 minutes; do not stir. After 10 minutes, check to see if the rice has absorbed all of the water. If not, continue cooking for 5 to 10 minutes until the liquid has been absorbed. You could also pre-cook it the day before using a soaking and steaming method.
  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, add the onions and sliced Chinese sausage. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until caramelized.
  • Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, chicken stock, and scallions. Mix until the rice is an even brown color.
  • Spread the stuffing out evenly in the pan, and transfer to the oven. Roast the stuffing for 15 minutes, until crisp on the top and bottom. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 359kcal | Carbohydrates: 56g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 14mg | Sodium: 644mg | Potassium: 300mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 55IU | Vitamin C: 2.1mg | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

30 Comments

  2. Carlton Yee says

    5 stars
    My dear departed Mother did this every Thanksgiving and sometimes for Christmas. Her recipe was almost exactly the same as yours. I prefer this to regular American style bread stuffing. Makes me hungry just thinking about it.

    Reply

  3. Kathie says

    5 stars
    Does this recipe call for 2 of the rice cooker cups full of sticky rice, or just 2 cups of rice measured in a regular measuring cup? Same question about the water. I have found this confusing when I have made recipes using a rice cooker. Thanks.

    Reply

  4. Christina C Shuy says

    I think my mother has been stuffing a variation of this into the thanksgiving turkey for at least 15 years…

    (I don’t know this for certain because I haven’t lived near my mother in going on 12 years, but she was doing this before I moved and I think she still does it. The sticky rice seems to get eaten first…)

    Did I mention my mother’s from Shanghai….? ;)

    Reply

  5. Sabiyyah Ali says

    Hi,
    I was wondering how many/ what volume chestnuts would have to be substituted for the sausage. Thank you in advance.

    Reply

