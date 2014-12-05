The Woks of Life

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan)

44 Comments
Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

This homemade mushroom shumai recipe is super easy to make. Today, we’re going with a vegetarian version made with sticky rice, mushrooms, and peas–perfect when dipped in a bit of soy sauce and chili oil.

Shumai (shaomai in Mandarin and siu mai in Cantonese), according to the good folks at Wikipedia, is thought to have originated in Inner Mongolia, where it was made with minced lamb, ginger, and scallion. If you’ve had it at a dim sum restaurant, it was probably made with pork and/or shrimp.

The goal of this particular mushroom shumai recipe is to make this traditional dish a bit healthier, as well as vegan!

The big plus of this recipe is that we also made homemade shumai wrappers, because we haven’t been able to find any store-bought wrappers ideal for this dish.

Give the recipe a try, and let us know how it goes!

Recipe Instructions

Start by making the dough. Mix the flour, salt and boiling water together in a mixing bowl, handle with care and knead until you get a smooth dough.

Put in a bowl covered with a damp towel, and let the dough rest for 1-2 hours. You can also cover it tightly and let it rest in the refrigerator overnight if you want to make it ahead of time.

To make the filling, cook the sticky rice (aka sweet rice, glutinous rice). You can either steam it (full instructions on how to pre-cook sticky rice using a soaking and steaming method here) or follow your rice cooker’s instructions if it has a special setting for sticky rice.

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat, and add the reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms and shallots. Stir-fry for a few minutes, until the shallots are translucent. Add the scallions, shaoxing wine, salt, soy sauce, mushroom soy sauce (or regular dark soy sauce), five-spice powder, sesame oil, and water.

Cook for another minute. Stir in the cooked rice and peas. Turn off the heat.

Divide the dough into four pieces. Working one piece at a time (cover the rest of the dough with a damp cloth to prevent it from drying out), roll the dough into a long rope and cut it into small pieces about the size of an acorn. This method is similar to the one we used for dumpling wrappers.

To assemble the shaomai, first prepare the steamer, lining it with a layer of damp cheese cloth, or by brushing it with oil to prevent sticking.

Dust a clean surface with flour and using a tapered edge or French rolling pin, roll out each piece of dough into a small circle about 3.5 inches in diameter. No worries if it’s not perfect. In this case, uneven edges are encouraged. They’ll give you a nice ruffled edge when assembled.

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Place a bit of the sticky rice mixture in the middle, and squeeze the wrapper around it to form the shape you want.

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Place your mushroom shumai or shaomai in the steamer about an inch apart. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Steam the shaomai for about 5 minutes.

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your mushroom shumai immediately with the dipping sauce of your choice!

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Check out our homemade chili oil recipe which go great with these mushroom shumai!

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan)

This sticky rice vegan mushroom shumai recipe is super easy to make. Homemade wrappers with with sticky rice, mushrooms, and peas are perfect when dipped in a bit of soy sauce and chili oil.
by: Judy
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Sticky rice shumai
serves: 6
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the wrappers:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup boiling water

For the filling:

Instructions

  • Start by making the dough. Mix the flour, salt and boiling water together in a mixing bowl, handle with care and knead until you get a smooth dough. Put in a bowl covered with a damp towel, and let the dough rest for 1-2 hours. You can also cover it tightly and let it rest in the refrigerator overnight if you want to make it ahead of time.
  • To make the filling, cook the sticky rice. You can either steam it (full instructions on how to pre-cook sticky rice using a soaking and steaming method here) or follow your rice cooker's instructions if it has a special setting for sticky rice. Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat, and add the mushrooms and shallots. Stir-fry for a few minutes, until the shallots are translucent. Add the scallions, shaoxing wine, salt, soy sauces, five spice powder, sesame oil, and water. Cook for another minute. Stir in the cooked rice and peas. Turn off the heat.
  • Divide the dough into four pieces. Working one piece at a time (cover the rest of the dough with a damp cloth to prevent it from drying out), roll the dough into a long rope and cut it into small pieces about the size of an acorn. This method is similar to the one we used for dumpling wrappers.
  • To assemble the shumai, first prepare the steamer, lining it with a layer of damp cheese cloth, or by brushing it with oil to prevent sticking.
  • Dust a clean surface with flour and roll out each piece of dough into a small circle about 3.5 inches in diameter. No worries if it’s not perfect. In this case, uneven edges are encouraged. They’ll give you a nice ruffled edge when assembled.
  • Place a bit of the sticky rice mixture in the middle, and squeeze the wrapper around it to form the shape you want. Place them in the steamer about an inch apart.
  • Steam the shumai for about 5 minutes and serve immediately with the dipping sauce of your choice!

Tips & Notes:

Makes 24 to 30 pieces (6 servings).

nutrition facts

Calories: 476kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 97g (32%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 4g (6%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 759mg (32%) Potassium: 225mg (6%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 180IU (4%) Vitamin C: 8.7mg (11%) Calcium: 25mg (3%) Iron: 3.9mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

