The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Tofu Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu

Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu

Kaitlin
1 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Cantonese-style steamed tofu

This Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu has all the great flavor of a Cantonese steamed fish, with ginger, scallions, cilantro, and sweet soy sauce, but with a more affordable—and sustainable—protein: tofu! 

Everyone loves Cantonese Steamed Fish, a major comfort food and an easy 20-minute recipe to boot. While we still love it, you’d be amazed at how good the sauce, aromatics, and herbs taste when poured over tender steamed tofu. 

A Plant-based Alternative to Fish 

Obviously, nothing replaces the taste and texture of fish, but in our daily compromises for the health of our planet, we’ve found that silken tofu, with it’s soft and slippery texture and mild flavor, is an excellent vegan substitute for your favorite Chinese fish dishes. 

Our Spicy Hunan Steamed Tofu & Mushrooms is a testament to that! It was inspired by this Hunan Steamed Fish recipe, which normally is served over a bed of soft tofu. 

We decided to develop an all-tofu version when we found ourselves going for the tofu more than the fish! In fact, we almost prefer the plant-based version, and don’t miss the fish at all when we make it. 

This Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu applies the same concept as that recipe. Instead of steaming fish, you steam tofu, seasoned with a little bit of salt and white pepper. 

Then you make a classic ginger, scallion, and cilantro soy sauce to pour over the top, just as you would with Cantonese Steamed Fish.

Steamed Tofu with Ginger and Scallions

(That said, if you’re looking for the original classic, see our whole fish recipe, or the filet version here). 

Plate of Cantonese Steamed Fish

A 20-minute Recipe

This recipe is also super easy. Just get some rice going before you start. Steam the tofu for 10 minutes, and while that’s happening, prep the herbs for the sauce. The “hardest” part is julienning the ginger and scallion! 

The sauce cooks in minutes, and then you can pour the whole thing over the tofu and dig in.

That’s it! 

Recipe Instructions

Prepare your silken tofu by cutting it in half lengthwise and then slicing it crosswise into ½-inch slices. Use your knife or cleaver to transfer each half of the cut tofu to a large heatproof rimmed plate or shallow bowl. The dish should be deep enough to hold the steaming liquid and sauce.

Package of soft tofu

Lay the tofu on the plate so the pieces are fanned out evenly, with as much tofu surface area exposed as possible. Sprinkle the salt evenly over the tofu. 

Sprinkling salt onto soft fou

Next, steam the tofu. Add 4 cups of cold water to a wok, place the tofu on a steaming rack inside, and cover the wok. 

(You can set up your steaming apparatus however you’d like. Check out our full article on how to set up a steamer, even without special equipment.)

Turn on the heat to medium-high. The water should boil in about 7 minutes. After it has begun boiling, continue to steam for another 3 minutes––a total of 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat a wok or small saucepan over medium high heat, and add the oil. Add the ginger, and fry for 1 minute.

Frying ginger in oil

Add the white parts of the scallions and cook for 30 seconds.

Adding white parts of scallions to ginger

Then add the rest of the scallions and cilantro. The mixture should be sizzling.

Adding green parts of scallions and cilantro

Add the soy sauce, sugar, and water. Bring to a bubble, and cook until the scallions and cilantro are just wilted, about 30 seconds.

Scallion ginger soy sauce

When the tofu is done, turn the heat off, and carefully pour off the liquid that has pooled at the bottom of the plate. Sprinkle the tofu evenly with the white pepper.

Tofu sprinkled with white pepper

Then pour the sauce over the top. You may want to first spread the cooked scallions, ginger, and cilantro evenly over the tofu:

Spreading cooked scallions, cilantro, and ginger on top of tofu

And then pour on the sauce:

Pouring sauce over tofu

Serve immediately!

Cantonese-style steamed tofu
Steamed tofu with soy sauce, ginger, and scallions, inspired by steamed fish

Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu

This Cantonese-Style Steamed Tofu has all the great flavor of a Cantonese steamed fish, with ginger, scallions, cilantro, and sweet soy sauce, but with a more affordable—and sustainable—protein: tofu!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Cantonese-style steamed tofu
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound silken tofu
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt (a pinch)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons ginger (julienned)
  • 2-3 scallions (cut into 3-inch lengths and julienned, white and green parts separated)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro (chopped; or to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce (or seasoned soy sauce)
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper (or to taste; finely ground powder is ideal, rather than coarsely ground)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Prepare your silken tofu by cutting it in half lengthwise and then slicing it crosswise into ½-inch slices. Use your knife or cleaver to transfer each half of the cut tofu to a large heatproof rimmed plate or shallow bowl. The dish should be deep enough to hold the steaming liquid and sauce.
  • Lay the tofu on the plate so the pieces are fanned out evenly, with as much tofu surface area exposed as possible. Sprinkle the salt evenly over the tofu.
  • Next, steam the tofu. Add 4 cups of cold water to a wok, place the tofu on a steaming rack inside, and cover the wok.
  • Turn on the heat to medium-high. The water should boil in about 7 minutes. After it has begun boiling, continue to steam for another 3 minutes––a total of 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat a wok or small saucepan over medium high heat, and add the oil. Add the ginger, and fry for 1 minute. Add the white parts of the scallions and cook for 30 seconds. Then add the rest of the scallions and cilantro. The mixture should be sizzling.
  • Add the soy sauce, sugar, and water. Bring to a bubble, and cook until the scallions and cilantro are just wilted, about 30 seconds.
  • When the tofu is done, turn the heat off, and carefully pour off the liquid that has pooled at the bottom of the plate. Sprinkle the tofu evenly with the white pepper, and then pour the sauce over the top. Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 134kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Sodium: 583mg (24%) Potassium: 260mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 127IU (3%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 43mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

1 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarMark says

    Kaitlin, I love this blog and enjoy the many different recipes. But I notice that you are trending Vegan. Nothing wrong with that choice, but I’m concerned for us omnivores.

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook