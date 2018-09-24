The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Steamed Mussels from Prince Edward Island

by:
13 Comments
Steamed mussels are a delicious appetizer or main course and so quick and easy to make at home when armed with a few tips. Our favorites are PEI mussels, but as long as they’re fresh, you can’t go wrong.

We enjoyed steamed mussels often while traveling through Prince Edward Island, a top Canadian producer of this tasty bivalve. From what we’ve seen (other than the relaxing sightseeing on our trip), PEI mussels are high quality, clean and fresh due to the beautiful waters surrounding Prince Edward Island.

We probably ate far too many PEI steamed mussels while we were traveling in Canada in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland last month. If you want the complete details, you can read more about PEI mussels at PEI Aquaculture Alliance website.

If you love seafood, this steamed mussels recipe is a must try! Easy to prepare and cook at home, they’re delicious, high in protein and low fat. Fresh PEI mussels are some of the best I have had, but wherever your mussels are from, you can’t go wrong as long as they’re fresh.

Tips for Buying Mussels

Here are some tips for selecting and buying mussels:

  1. Buy from a reputable fish market where they can tell you where their mussels came from.
  2. Look for a tag that notes the harvest date.
  3. Give the mussels a smell test. Like fresh fish, they should smell like the ocean, but not fishy.
  4. You can store your mussels in the refrigerator for a few days, but try to eat them the same day you buy them for the best results.

Steamed Mussels: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the mussels, and submerge them in a large bowl of cold water. After a few minutes, live mussels with their shells opened should close up. Discard any mussels whose shells remain open. Scrub any loose barnacles off each mussel shell. Transfer to another clean bowl of water.

Pull off any visible “beards” of seaweed that are attached to the mussels, using a kitchen cloth to grip the seaweed and firmly pull until they come off. After all the mussels are cleaned, toss them in a fresh bowl of water to clean any remaining loose particles. Pour them into a large colander to drain.

Repeat this procedure of soaking and draining if you see there’s sand at the bottom of the bowl. Soaking the mussels longer helps the mussels expel more sand. Once there’s no sand remaining, transfer the mussels to a colander to drain.

Prepare your sliced bread, mixing the extra virgin olive oil, salt, and a pinch of minced garlic together to spread / brush over the bread. You can prepare the garlic toast ahead of time on a sheet pan and place them under a broiler so they toast quickly.

Add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to a large thick-bottomed pot on medium low heat. Add 4 cloves chopped garlic, 2 sprigs fresh thyme, ½ cup chopped onions or shallots, and saute until transparent and fragrant (about 5 minutes).

Turn the heat up to high, and add the cleaned mussels, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon sugar (this balances the acidity in the wine). Stir well. Add ⅓ cup dry white wine, and half of the parsley or carrot greens.

Give everything a good stir with a large metal spoon, scooping from the bottom up. Cover the pot tightly. After 1 minute, give everything another stir.

You should start to see some mussels opening.

Cover tightly, and let your mussels cook until the liquid boils–about 2 minutes. Give everything another stir so the mussels cook evenly. Put the cover back on and let the mussels cook for another 2 minutes. Check to see all mussels have opened and at this point, you can discard any that have not opened their shells.

Stir in the rest of your chopped parsley or carrot greens and fresh pepper to taste.

Carefully pour your steamed mussels and broth into a large serving bowl (we serve them right out of the pot to keep them hot!), and serve immediately along with the toasted garlic bread––perfect for dipping into the flavorful broth. Enjoy these PEI steamed mussels–they’ll go fast!

Be sure to get some of that tasty broth in each bite and eat your PEI steamed mussels while they’re hot!

Be sure to check out our travel adventures and some great photos we took during our visit to Prince Edward Island!

Steamed Mussels

by: Bill
Course:Seafood
Cuisine:American
serves: 4
Prep: 40 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds fresh mussels
  • Sliced rustic bread (spread with extra virgin olive oil mixed with minced garlic and a pinch of salt, and lightly toasted)
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • ½ cup onion or shallots (chopped)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • cup dry white wine
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley (chopped)
  • Fresh ground pepper

Instructions

  • Rinse the mussels and submerge them in a large bowl of cold water. After a few minutes, live mussels with their shells opened should close up. Discard any mussels whose shells remain open. Scrub any loose barnacles off each mussel shell. Transfer to another clean bowl of water.
  • Pull off any visible “beards” of seaweed that are attached to the mussels, using a kitchen cloth to grip the seaweed and firmly pull until they come off. After all the mussels are cleaned, toss them in a fresh bowl of water to clean any remaining loose particles. Pour them into a large colander to drain.
  • Repeat this procedure of soaking and draining if you see there’s sand at the bottom of the bowl. Soaking the mussels longer helps the mussels expel more sand. Once there’s no sand remaining, transfer the mussels to a colander to drain.
  • Prepare your sliced bread, mixing the extra virgin olive oil, salt, and a pinch of minced garlic together to spread / brush over the bread. You can prepare the garlic toast ahead of time on a sheet pan and place them under a broiler so they toast quickly.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to a large thick-bottomed pot on medium low heat. Add 4 cloves chopped garlic, 2 sprigs fresh thyme, ½ cup chopped onions or shallots, and saute until transparent and fragrant (about 5 minutes).
  • Turn the heat up to high, and add the cleaned mussels, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon sugar (this balances the acidity in the wine). Stir well. Add ⅓ cup dry white wine, and half of the parsley or carrot greens. Give everything a good stir with a large metal spoon, scooping from the bottom up. Cover the pot tightly. After 1 minute, give everything another stir. You should start to see some mussels opening.
  • Cover tightly, and let your mussels cook until the liquid boils--about 2 minutes. Give everything another stir so the mussels cook evenly. Put the cover back on and let the mussels cook for another 2 minutes. Check to see all mussels have opened and at this point, you can discard any that have not opened their shells.
  • Stir in the rest of your chopped parsley or carrot greens and fresh pepper to taste.
  • Carefully pour your steamed mussels and broth into a large serving bowl (we serve them right out of the pot to keep them hot!), and serve immediately along with the toasted garlic bread––perfect for dipping into the flavorful broth.

nutrition facts

Calories: 243kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 49mg (16%) Sodium: 646mg (27%) Potassium: 631mg (18%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 615IU (12%) Vitamin C: 22.1mg (27%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 7.3mg (41%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  Fred Rickson says

    The beard isn’t seaweed, it’s a collection of protein strands (byssus) that attaches the mussel to the substrate. And, you can leave it on and use it as a grip for plopping the meat in your mouth…Merry Christmas.

  Frank Mosher says

    Wow, so pleased you made it up this way – P.E.I, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia!!
    Love the recipe, have used it many times, a great recipe. Sometime you might enlighten your readers on a Thai version using curry! Cheers!

  Eha says

    Hello from Down Under ! Love mussels and prepare them largely your way tho’, hmm!, use quite a bit more wine ! Have never used cornmeal tho’ would like to stress to newcomers to preparing them how important the cleaning process is. Remember belonging to a ‘foodie’ group way back – we used to get together once month to prep degustation meals, taking it fairly in turns . . .Well I had mussels on the menu for eight people and a tall pot in which to make them smile . . . and they did not open when I thought they would and I kept on shaking the pot . . . methinks there were quite a few at the table trying hard not to get to the broth which somewhat resembled our famous Bondi Beach !!!

  Jane Steinberg says

    That cornmeal thing just makes the mussels taste of cornmeal. Ditto for clams and snails. I’d rather have a bit of grit and a critter that tastes like the critter.

  howard says

    when you are soaking the mussels and the mussels are expelling the grains of sand, why don’t we add some corn meal into the soaking water?? this way the mussels will ingest the corn meal while they are expelling their grains of sand. you now will have mussels with corn meal. the corn meal will enhance the flavor of the mussels.

    Bill says

      Hi Howard, I have never used cornmeal for soaking mussels, but have heard mixed reviews about it – mostly that it really does not work. I’ll have to give it a try next time and weigh in with an informed opinion. Thanks for the feedback!

  George Gale says

    Nice recipe: clear, simple, tasty.
    One added suggestion in de-sanding your mussels: add a tablespoon of fine corn meal to your first soaking water, stir it in well, then add the mussels. Give them an hour or so soak. That should remove most of the sand. This works equally well for clams, which can be even more sandy than mussels.

    Bill says

      Hi George, I have heard mixed reviews about using cornmeal but one thing everyone does day is that seawater helps mussels expel grit and sand if you have access to it. Thanks for your feedback and comment!

