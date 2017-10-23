The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

Published: Last Updated:
By 46 Comments

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like eggplant, it can sometimes be tricky to find recipes that go beyond the standard fare. This Hunan Steamed Eggplant is a nice change over the usual, especially if you’re looking for a spicy dish with strong flavors.

Chinese or Japanese purple eggplants are the best choice for this Hunan Steamed Eggplant, and really in general, since they cook up quickly, are tender and soft, and they really soak up that delicious Hunan-style spicy dressing!

What’s more, this Hunan Steamed Eggplant is completely vegetarian/vegan! When testing this recipe, Judy and I enjoyed this steamed eggplant over lots of white rice, and it makes for a pretty satisfying one plate dinner.

I remember the first time we had this Hunan Steamed Eggplant. It was in China (bet no one saw that one coming!) at an authentic Hunan restaurant where we also enjoyed Duo Jiao Fish and Stir Fried Leeks with Preserved Pork. We ordered the eggplant as an appetizer. It was served warm, and the green peppers and garlic were barely cooked. The raw flavors and aromas really stood out when coupled with the tender Chinese eggplant. Needless to say, we were impressed by the combination.

Unfortunately, we rarely came across this dish in Chinese restaurants locally, until recently, when it popped up on the menu of a new Hunan restaurant we tried in New Jersey–still one of the best places to find unexpectedly authentic Chinese food, if you ask us!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Their version of Hunan Steamed Eggplant was very close to the dish we first tried in China, and I immediately thought to add this dish to our family archives and share it with everyone! It took a few tries to get this steamed eggplant recipe just right, so hope you all enjoy this one!

You’ll need:

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut your Japanese or Chinese eggplants into 3-inch pieces and then cut them into quarters lengthwise. Arrange on a heatproof plate for steaming.

Prepare your wok or large covered pot pan for steaming (or use a metal steamer or dedicated steaming kitchen gadget, if you have one). If you are not familiar with how to steam foods, check out some of our favorite gadgets for steaming on our Chinese cooking tools page.

Better yet, see our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Steam the eggplant for 10 minutes, or until soft. You can serve the eggplant on the same plate, or transfer it to a serving plate. If transferring your steamed eggplant to a serving plate, be sure to include any liquid from the steamed eggplant.

Heat the canola and sesame oil in a wok or saucepan over medium high heat and add the fresh ginger and sesame seeds.

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15-20 seconds, stir in the hot chili oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, salt, and sugar until well combined.

Once the sauce begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the finely chopped peppers, garlic, half of the scallions, and the black beans. Add the Thai chili only if you like your food super spicy, because they are extra spicy and your dish will already be on the spicy side without them!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

1 tablespoon fermented black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon fermented black beans, rinsed and drained

Pour the sauce over the eggplant and top with the rest of the scallions.

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Hunan Steamed Eggplant as an appetizer, side dish, or as a full meal alongside steamed rice!

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Hunan Steamed Eggplant, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.93 from 13 votes

Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

This Hunan-Style steamed eggplant is a vegan/vegetarian dish that packs a ton of flavor and can be served as an appetizer, side, or full meal with rice!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: steamed eggplant
Servings: 4
Calories: 202kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut your Japanese or Chinese eggplants into 3-inch pieces and then cut them into quarters lengthwise. Arrange on a heatproof plate for steaming.
  • Prepare your wok or large covered pot pan for steaming (or use a metal steamer or dedicated steaming kitchen gadget, if you have one).
  • Steam the eggplant for 10 minutes, or until soft. You can serve the eggplant on the same plate, or transfer it to a serving plate. If transferring your steamed eggplant to a serving plate, be sure to include any liquid from the steamed eggplant.
  • Heat the canola and sesame oil in a wok or saucepan over medium high heat and add the fresh ginger and sesame seeds.
  • After 15-20 seconds, stir in the hot chili oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, salt, and sugar until well combined.
  • Once the sauce begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the finely chopped peppers, garlic, half of the scallions, and the black beans. Add the Thai chili only if you like your food super spicy, because it will already be on the spicy side.
  • Pour the sauce over the eggplant and top with the rest of the scallions.

Nutrition

Calories: 202kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 482mg | Potassium: 321mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 20.4mg | Calcium: 20mg | Iron: 0.6mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Char Siu-Style Oven Baked Ribs
Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry
Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta Puttanesca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

46 Comments

  1. Pia Wald says


    This recipe is pretty close to what my Ayi from Szechuan used to prepare in Beijing for us. She would cut the eggplants in half, cut away the stem. Then she would steam then. Put them on a plate to cool. Then she would prepare a hot oil with chilis by heating them together. She would cut small pieces of garlic and would soak them in white vinegar.
    Later you would pour the garlic vinegar, the hot oil, some soya sauce, someone seasame oil and the chopped scallions over the cooled eggplants. I am pretty sure she would not add neither beanpaste nor brown seasame paste. Never tahini (white seasame paste). But it might that there were also someone szechuan peppercorns in the hot oil. Thanks for your recipe, P

    Reply

  2. Spiceisnice says


    This was super delicious. It will be my new go-to way to prepare eggplant. (And I had never thought to steam it before).

    Reply

  4. Teal says


    This was delicious. We fried up some tofu to make it a main meal. We also used fermented beans in chili paste since we didn’t have the other available. This was so warming and spicy and delicious

    Reply

  5. Toni Jean says


    Omigod! this is the best thing EVER! I sometimes have Digestive Issues — so i put the green pepper and garlic in after the ginger and sesame were toasting and before the sauce lest the raw be too detrimental to the plumbing. I should have made rice (but THAT is how lazy I was last night). I am blessed to have a GIANT Asian Grocery here where i live. I walked in circles forever but couldnt find the fermented black beans — BUT I FOUND LADY SAUCE!!!! I subbed it for the black beans (without rinsing of course) and for part of the chili oil. This was so impeccable! I am a carnivore but i have tried several of your vegan recipes, and not a ONE of them will ever leave one feeling deprived. This is definitely going into heavy rotation, especially now with beautiful farmer’s market eggplant available. Thank you thank you thank you! (I wish i could hit that Five Star button at least twice to rate this dish!)

    Reply

  6. VeganTastingTx says


    I made this dish today. It s was a hit..only thing I changed was I used Szechuan peppercorn since I had a bit of a mapo tofu craving but prefer using eggplants..since I am eating less tofu these days. Great recipe! May have this again tomorrow.

    Reply

  7. Claire says

    absolutely delicious! your blog has really transformed life in China for me. Plenty of ingredients here but I often had no idea what to do with them. Now I cook and eat Chinese food almost every day! this site helped me get over this threshold and your passion for food always make me happy to try out more and more confident to cook the recipes Chinese people give me. Made many of your recipes and they are always delicious!

    Reply

  8. Daniel says


    I made this dish yesterday and it was delicious! Thank you for this one and all the others on this site!
    But my sauce was waaaay thicker than yours in the pictures, although I pretty much followed your measurements. Don’t know why tbh, but I suspect too much tahini/too little oil. Have to try it again I suppose. :)
    Keep up the good work!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Daniel, thick sauce is good for this dish! Next time, I suggest pouring some of the liquid from the eggplant steaming into the sauce to thin it out. Happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Vanessa, thanks for pointing out that omission! I added the sesame seeds into the ingredients list and directions although I debated whether I should have marked them as optional since many people who’ve made this recipe did not seem to miss it. :)

      Reply

  10. Larry says


    We tried and enjoy the recipe. Had to substitute thinly sliced Jalapeno peppers for the Long Peppers.
    We enjoy cooking the number of Sichuan recipes on the web site.

    Would there be a recipe blog or future blog for Sichuan Beef and tripe ( 夫妻肺片 fuqifeipian – Husband and Wife)? Sorry for any misquotes in the naming of the dish.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Larry, yes, you got it right. we also love that fu qi fei pian dish. It’s on our list, but we haven’t gotten to it yet. :) In the meantime, keep cooking those Sichuan dishes!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables