Steamed Egg – A Chinese Comfort Food

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

If you find yourself short of one dish to serve for dinner, make some Chinese steamed egg also know in Cantonese as “wat don” or “slippery egg”. If you want something to warm you on a cold day, make steamed eggs. If you’re too lazy to make a complicated dinner? You guessed it. Steamed egg.

You would never think to steam eggs but this is one of those easy Chinese comfort foods that you can never go wrong with. It’s so easy to make and looks super delicate and elegant. It can be rustic or fancy…rural or uptown. It’s a great dish for young kids and the elderly. Poor Sarah is sick with a nasty cold, so I figured it would be a good time to make her a Chinese steamed egg for a cold remedy.

Instead of using just water, I added some chicken stock for extra flavor and nutrients. You can also use vegetable stock if you want to keep it vegetarian. I have seen many versions of this Chinese steamed egg dish–with mushrooms, a drizzle of soy sauce, clams, crab, chicken…Basically, you be the chef, make this Chinese steamed egg recipe your own and prepare it any way you like it.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

For this steamed egg recipe, you’ll need:

Crack 3 eggs in a liquid measuring cup and note the volume. Pour the eggs into a large bowl, add salt, and beat for at least 1 minute. Now measure out water at the same volume as the eggs, and add it to the bowl. Do the same with the broth. Whisk in the sesame oil, and make sure everything’s well combined.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Place 4 empty ramekins in a steamer over high heat. (Alternatively, you can also use just 1 shallow, heatproof bowl). Be sure the water will not bubble and touch the ramekins during steaming. Once the water boils, turn the heat down to a slow simmer. Then, divide the egg mixture into the ramekins, pouring it through a fine mesh strainer. This prevents bubbles from forming, and gives you a glassy texture, similar to our Hong Kong egg tarts. We actually didn’t use a fine enough strainer, so the texture wasn’t as smooth as it could have been.

Prepare the steamer and see our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the steamer, turn up the heat to high, and steam for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes have elapsed, shut off the heat but keep the steamer covered. Let stand for 14 minutes with the lid firmly covered. Remove your steamed egg dishes from the steamer, sprinkle with scallions, and serve.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

After it cools down a bit out of the steamer, just use a spoon to scoop out that delightful Chinese steamed egg goodness!

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Steamed Egg

Steamed egg is one of those Chinese comfort foods that you can never go wrong with. Our Chinese steamed egg recipe is so easy to make at home and so elegant!
Prep Time3 mins
Cook Time17 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Egg
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: steamed eggs
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 66kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs
  • Water (same volume as eggs)
  • Vegetable or chicken stock (same volume as eggs)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Chopped scallion

Instructions

  • Crack 3 eggs in a liquid measuring cup and note the volume. Pour the eggs into a large bowl, add salt, and beat for at least 1 minute. Now measure out water at the same volume as the eggs, and add it to the bowl. Do the same with the broth. Whisk in the sesame oil, and make sure everything's well combined.
  • Place 4 empty ramekins in a steamer over high heat. Be sure the water will not bubble and touch the ramekins during steaming. Once the water boils, turn the heat down to a slow simmer. Then, divide the egg mixture into the ramekins, pouring it through a fine mesh strainer.
  • Cover the steamer, turn up the heat to high, and steam for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes have elapsed, shut off the heat but keep the steamer covered. Let stand for 14 minutes with the lid firmly covered. Remove from the steamer, sprinkle with scallions, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 66kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 123mg | Sodium: 239mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 210IU | Vitamin C: 0.6mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

49 Comments

  1. Jade says

    Hello

    I tried to make this but for some reason the egg and water separated when I steamed the egg, can you tell me what I did wrong?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jade, I have a feeling that you did not beat the eggs well enough. You have to beat the eggs for a good 1 minute at a fast speed, or 2 minutes at a normal speed.

      Reply

  2. Yunan says

    5 stars
    This is exactly like the steamed egg my mom makes and I was so happy to find the recipe for it. Seriously, I don’t know how I didn’t find this blog before because all of the recipes here remind me of home, which is so comforting now that I’m (supposedly) an independent adult! Thank you guys so much!!

    Reply

  3. David Tvedt says

    I don’t add salt to the eggs, but rather serve with a bit of light soy sauce, scallions, and sesame oil on top when it’s ready

    Reply

  4. IanP says

    I’ve made this twice – first time was perfect: lovely soft and yummy. The second time (making it for friends) it was a mess, with lots of water separating out from the egg (it wasn’t drips from the steamer lid, even when I drained the ramekins they filed up with water again by themselves). Any ideas what might have gone wrong? To much salt in the mix maybe?

    Reply

