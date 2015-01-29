The Woks of Life

Steamed Egg – A Chinese Comfort Food

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

If you find yourself short of one dish to serve for dinner, make some Chinese steamed egg also know in Cantonese as “wat don” or “slippery egg”. If you want something to warm you on a cold day, make steamed eggs. If you’re too lazy to make a complicated dinner? You guessed it. Steamed egg.

You would never think to steam eggs but this is one of those easy Chinese comfort foods that you can never go wrong with. It’s so easy to make and looks super delicate and elegant. It can be rustic or fancy…rural or uptown. It’s a great dish for young kids and the elderly. Poor Sarah is sick with a nasty cold, so I figured it would be a good time to make her a Chinese steamed egg for a cold remedy.

Instead of using just water, I added some chicken stock for extra flavor and nutrients. You can also use vegetable stock if you want to keep it vegetarian. I have seen many versions of this Chinese steamed egg dish–with mushrooms, a drizzle of soy sauce, clams, crab, chicken…Basically, you be the chef, make this Chinese steamed egg recipe your own and prepare it any way you like it.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

For this steamed egg recipe, you’ll need:

Crack 3 eggs in a liquid measuring cup and note the volume. Pour the eggs into a large bowl, add salt, and beat for at least 1 minute. Now measure out water at the same volume as the eggs, and add it to the bowl. Do the same with the broth. Whisk in the sesame oil, and make sure everything’s well combined.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Place 4 empty ramekins in a steamer over high heat. (Alternatively, you can also use just 1 shallow, heatproof bowl). Be sure the water will not bubble and touch the ramekins during steaming. Once the water boils, turn the heat down to a slow simmer. Then, divide the egg mixture into the ramekins, pouring it through a fine mesh strainer. This prevents bubbles from forming, and gives you a glassy texture, similar to our Hong Kong egg tarts. We actually didn’t use a fine enough strainer, so the texture wasn’t as smooth as it could have been.

Prepare the steamer and see our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the steamer, turn up the heat to high, and steam for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes have elapsed, shut off the heat but keep the steamer covered. Let stand for 14 minutes with the lid firmly covered. Remove your steamed egg dishes from the steamer, sprinkle with scallions, and serve.

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

After it cools down a bit out of the steamer, just use a spoon to scoop out that delightful Chinese steamed egg goodness!

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

4.8 from 5 votes

Steamed Egg

Steamed egg is one of those Chinese comfort foods that you can never go wrong with. Our Chinese steamed egg recipe is so easy to make at home and so elegant!
Prep Time3 mins
Cook Time17 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Egg
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: steamed eggs
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 66kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs
  • Water (same volume as eggs)
  • Vegetable or chicken stock (same volume as eggs)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Chopped scallion

Instructions

  • Crack 3 eggs in a liquid measuring cup and note the volume. Pour the eggs into a large bowl, add salt, and beat for at least 1 minute. Now measure out water at the same volume as the eggs, and add it to the bowl. Do the same with the broth. Whisk in the sesame oil, and make sure everything's well combined.
  • Place 4 empty ramekins in a steamer over high heat. Be sure the water will not bubble and touch the ramekins during steaming. Once the water boils, turn the heat down to a slow simmer. Then, divide the egg mixture into the ramekins, pouring it through a fine mesh strainer.
  • Cover the steamer, turn up the heat to high, and steam for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes have elapsed, shut off the heat but keep the steamer covered. Let stand for 14 minutes with the lid firmly covered. Remove from the steamer, sprinkle with scallions, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 66kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 123mg | Sodium: 239mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 210IU | Vitamin C: 0.6mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

56 Comments

    • Judy says

      Hi Sophie, here is a steamer idea for you: in a large pot (with lid), fill it with 1″- 2″ water, put a heat-proof cereal bowl at the bottom and top it with a flat plate.

      Reply

  2. sophie says

    Just to make sure…you measure the volume of tree cracked eggs before beating the eggs, right?
    So…let’s say you have a “1 litre” measuring cup and the eggs reach the 1 cup line…you would use one cup water and one cup broth?
    Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Sophia says

    Is there a way to make this a sweet dish? My grandma used to make it but she called it something different than steamed egg. Dun dan and not jian dan in Cantonese. I loved it when she would make it but she never did again after she got sick in 2003. I would love to be able to make it.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sophia, dun dan sounds right but i have never had a sweet version. Give this savory recipe a try and then you can try variations to make it sweet. Remember that this is not an egg custard recipe!

      Reply

  5. Sandra says

    wow…this brought back memories of my childhood. i remember my mom making this regularly and i loved it! haven’t had it since i moved out of my parents house many years ago

    Reply

  6. Charmaine says

    Hello,
    I feel slow asking this but how much is ” the same volume as egg” exactly. I’ve never been really good at math :(

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Charmaine, I used three eggs and made four servings as pictured in the photos. Basically, you want to put equal parts egg and water. since eggs can be different sizes and have varying volumes, here’s how I measure out the water: just crack your eggs into a measuring cup and record The volume. pour them into the bowl and then measure water to that same volume you recorded. Hope that helps.

      Reply

  7. Sheryl says

    I love steamed eggs! I’ve never tried straining my egg mixture or shutting off the heat after 3 mins. Excited to try this new method!

    Reply

  8. Allie says

    I have fond memories of steamed eggs, one of the few dishes that late-Dad used to make when we were very young (Dad usually left the cooking to Mom so it was always a treat for Dad to cook). The egg was smooth and velvety. The only thing he added on top was a swirl of oyster sauce. I haven’t made steamed eggs in many years but thanks to your post, I will soon.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Allie, so nice to hear about your memories of family dinners. It’s definitely what we’re all about. Hope you can recreate good times with this recipe!

      Reply

    • Stacey says

      Replying to an old comment.. but this is also one of the few dishes my dad could make! He made it in a shallow dish/pie plate and it was like a steamed fritatta. We also had it with some oyster sauce. Our family added rice noodles/vermicelli on occasion too.

      Reply

  9. Ed says

    Looks like the biz once again. Tell, if you do add other bits to it (chicken etc), how would that change the recipe? Thanks a lot!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Ed, if you add other bits to it, I believe you would just have to briefly sauté the add-ins, let them cool, and then put them at the bottom of the ramekins. Then you’d just carry on as the recipe describes, pouring the egg mixture on top. Let us know how it turns out, though!

      Reply

