The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing

Published: Last Updated:
By 33 Comments

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

These Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing started as a “healthy” endeavor and ended up being a glorious exercise in flavor. Soy butter steak bites are seared to perfection, served with rice and a handful of veggies of your choice, and drizzled with wonderful creamy miso ginger dressing.

In short, it’s the best thing ever. And if you’re not drooling a little bit after reading that, maybe you’re a bot reading this. But yes, originally the white rice was quinoa, and the sauteed bok choy was a combination of raw greens. I will say, you definitely can still do that with this recipe and it would be great! But what can I say, baser instincts prevailed in this instance…I have included some notes in the recipe around where you can make adjustments, however.

The dish was inspired by our trip to Hawaii, where at one of the many food trucks, we had a simple platter of rice, salad, and steak bites served with a miso ginger dressing as a dipping sauce. It was a refreshing and perfectly satisfying combination of umami goodness. To make it a full meal, we made it a little bit more substantial with the sauteed greens, and upped the flavor with the addition of soy sauce and butter in the pan.

The key to this recipe is really knowing how to cook a perfect steak bite. I got some tips from Ree Drummond, cow-cooking queen of Pawhuska, and the results were perfect. A generous pat of butter browns in the skillet, a drizzle of dark soy sauce creates the start of an excellent sauce, and the steak bites get seared to medium rare perfection!

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

First, make the dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth and creamy.

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Before you cook the beef, prepare your grains and veggies. The beef cooks quickly, so you’ll want everything ready to go. If you’d prefer to have raw veggies, this step is easy. If you’re cooking the veggies, I cooked mine in the pan drippings from the steak––no additional seasoning required!

Season the steak with a small pinch of salt and plenty of black pepper. The miso dressing is quite salty, and we’ll be using soy sauce, so use your judgment per your tastes.

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, heat a skillet over medium-high to high heat. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet.

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, turn on your ventilation fan; you’ll need it! Brown the butter slightly (this will happen without a problem if your pan is as hot as it should be) and add 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce.

Place some of the meat in the pan in a single layer. It should sizzle loudly when it hits the pan. If it doesn’t, the pan isn’t hot enough. Don’t stir or disrupt the meat for 30 to 45 seconds.

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

You want it to sizzle and brown on one side. Scoop as many steak bites as you can with your spatula and flip them over. Repeat until all the meat is turned. Cook for an additional 30 to 45 seconds––just long enough to sear the outside and make sure you’re getting a perfect medium-rare interior.

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Scoop the steak bites and pan drippings out, and then cook the greens in the same pan if desired. To serve, scoop the rice into a bowl, add a handful of steak bites and greens, and drizzle over the ginger miso dressing. Enjoy!

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 8 votes

Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing

These Steak Bites with Miso Ginger Dressing are a glorious exercise in flavor, served with rice and veggies, drizzled with creamy miso ginger dressing.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Asian American Fusion
Keyword: miso steak
Servings: 4
Calories: 781kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

For the dressing:

To assemble the bowls:

  • Cooked rice (or other grain of choice--quinoa, couscous, or farro would all work great)
  • A couple handfuls of bok choy or any leafy vegetable of choice (you can do this cooked or raw!)
  • 1 pound steak (ribeye, sirloin, and skirt steak all work well)
  • 2 tablespoons butter or oil
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  • First, make the dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth and creamy.
  • Before you cook the beef, prepare your grains and veggies. The beef cooks quickly, so you’ll want everything ready to go. If you’d prefer to have raw veggies, this step is easy. If you’re cooking the veggies, I cooked mine in the pan drippings from the steak––no additional seasoning required!
  • Season the steak with a small pinch of salt and plenty of black pepper. The miso dressing is quite salty, and we’ll be using soy sauce, so use your judgment per your tastes.
  • Next, heat a skillet over medium-high to high heat. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet
  • Next, turn on your ventilation fan; you'll need it! Brown the butter slightly (this will happen without a problem if your pan is as hot as it should be) and add 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce.
  • Place some of the meat in the pan in a single layer. It should sizzle loudly when it hits the pan. If it doesn't, the pan isn't hot enough. Don't stir or disrupt the meat for 30 to 45 seconds. You want it to sizzle and brown on one side. Scoop as many steak bites as you can with your spatula and flip them over. Repeat until all the meat is turned. Cook for an additional 30 to 45 seconds––just long enough to sear the outside and make sure you’re getting a perfect medium-rare interior.
  • Scoop the steak bites and pan drippings out, and then cook the greens in the same pan if desired. To serve, scoop the rice into a bowl, add a handful of steak bites and greens, and drizzle over the ginger miso dressing. Enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 781kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 53g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 84mg | Sodium: 1033mg | Potassium: 491mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 1770IU | Vitamin C: 16.5mg | Calcium: 66mg | Iron: 3mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Yang Chun Noodle Soup (Yang Chun Mian)
Curry Crab
Chicken Peanut Stew

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

33 Comments

  1. Vicki D Latham says

    5 stars
    The dressing for this is INCREDIBLE! I used skirt steak since I had intended on making a stirfry prior to seeing this recipe. I added steamed spinach and sauted zucchini, mushrooms, and onions (tender crisp). I added enough dressing to moistened up all the meat, veggies, and rice but added more after a few bites. seriously, i could use this dressing for just about anything… salads, sauted veggies, meat, fish, dipping for shrimp… its so yummy. i hate to say it but i used my finger to make sure i didnt leave any of it in the bowl.

    Reply

    • Vicki D Latham says

      i saw one of your suggestions to use it for a roast beef sandwhich. while i was shoveling food in my face, the flavor reminded me of creamy horseradish. it DOESNT taste like horseradish by any means (i dont like hoseradish) but the raw garlic and ginger gave it a texture similar to creamy horseradish and the garlic and pepper gave it a “spiciness” that i wasnt expecting (again, it wasnt actually spicy). it would definitely be a perfect substitute hoseradish on roast beef… much more flavorful IMO.

      Reply

  2. Jaap says

    5 stars
    Really loved this. Light, fresh and super flavourful.

    It’s also great that this recipe manages to provide a great punch without relying on peppers/chilis.

    Because I cooked with whatever I had in the house I used:
    – lemon and a bit of regular vinegar instead of rice wine vinegar
    – baby spinach as the vegetable
    – mixed in some chopped spring onions during the last half minute of frying the beef

    Reply

  3. Audrey says

    5 stars
    I cooked this tonight alongside the basic stir fry bok choy and both are definitely winners. All of your recipes which I have tried are spot on. I’m proud to be a fan.

    Reply

  4. Mability says

    5 stars
    Wow, another delicious and easy recipe. reminds me of the famous teppan style restaurant. I followed the recipe as written using rib eye. I used rib-eye reluctantly thinking I might ruin a perfectly good steak but confident you’re recipe wouldn’t steer me wrong. I trimmed alot of the fat and it was still moist and juicy with a great pan flavoring like a grilled dish. I added a few mushrooms to my mustard greens and cooked them in the pan as suggested. The miso dressing was also delicious, I may use it on fish, chicken or a salad too – soooo good.

    I really appreciate the way you guys put in the tips in the story like prepping and making the vege’s first and turn on the fan. Very thoughtful and helpful – Thank You!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Robyn, so glad you enjoy it! You can definitely use it as a standard salad dressing. I do also wonder how it might do as a chicken marinade for grilled or seared chicken breasts/thighs, but I haven’t yet tried that myself. I’d also give it a whirl as a sandwich spread for something like roast beef, or maybe to add a little excitement to boring turkey. Enjoy! :)

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables