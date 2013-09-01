The Woks of Life

Spicy Tofu “Noodles” with Chicken

tofu noodles chicken pepper

So I was conducting a routine fridge inventory to assess what I wanted to use (i.e. what could last another few days vs. what had been sitting there a little too long and desperately needed to be cooked). There was a bag of green peppers that had been in there a while, along with some scallions.

So I decided to make this dish. It’s a dish that I grew up eating, as routine in our family as spaghetti is to others (not that we didn’t also make a good amount of spaghetti).

When we have green peppers in the fridge languishing away without a purpose, I put them to good use with this. It’s a dish of tofu “noodles,” which are basically just pressed sheets of tofu that are cut into long, thin strips that sort of resemble noodles. It’s good for anyone looking to not overload on carbs, because it sort of feels like you’re eating noodles, but hey! Look at that. You’re actually eating tofu.

soy-tofu-slices

tofu-noodles

You can feel free to go a little easy on the peppers. I’ve written here that the recipe calls for 3 peppers. Since I had five of ‘em lyin’ around with nothing better to do, I just threw all of them in. It was pretty spicy. But having a mother who is very much into this “just throw it all in” mentality, I was used to it.

long hot green peppers

You can put more peppers in if you like to walk on the wild side, but if you’re not into it, you can substitute sweet bell peppers.

You’ll need:

Start by slicing your garlic.

sliced garlic

Your peppers…

sliced hot green peppers

And the scallions…

scallions

Then slice your chicken breast into thin strips.

chicken

Marinate the chicken breast in a small bowl with sesame oil, soy, wine, and a couple good grinds of white pepper.

marinated chicken

In your wok, heat up a couple tablespoons of vegetable oil and add the chicken. Stir-fry until it’s brown and take it out of the pan. Set aside.

Heat up some more oil and add the peppers. stir-fry them for a couple minutes, until the peppers start to soften. Add the garlic and scallions and stir-fry for another couple minutes.

peppers-scallions

Add the chicken back to the wok along with the tofu “noodles” and stir-fry for about 5 minutes, until everything’s heated through and combined.

spicy-tofu-noodles-chicken

Serve!

 

SPICY TOFU “NOODLES” WITH CHICKEN
 
Serves: Serves 4
Ingredients
  • 1 small chicken breast, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons shaoxing wine
  • White pepper
  • Vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 3 long hot green peppers, seeds removed and sliced thinly
  • 2 scallions, cut into two-inch pieces
  • 1 package tofu sheets, cut into thin strips
Instructions
  1. Marinate the chicken breast in a small bowl with sesame oil, soy, wine, and a couple good grinds of white pepper. Prep your garlic, peppers and scallions.
  2. In your wok, heat up a couple tablespoons of vegetable oil over high heat and sear the chicken until browned. Take it out of the wok and set aside. Add a little more oil to the pan and add the peppers. Sautee them for a couple minutes, until the peppers start to soften. Add the garlic and scallions and stir-fry for another couple minutes.
  3. Add the chicken back to the wok along with the tofu “noodles” and stir-fry for about 5 minutes, until everything’s heated through and combined. Serve!

12 Comments

  1. Christine says

    I have exploring our local Asian food markets over the last couple of years, in pursuit of healthier, low cost foods.

    These noodles were an interesting find! They fit into my ketogenic diet nicely, and have a texture that makes me feel I am eating something like wheat noodles – a staple I miss eating. I have also tried pure konjac noodles, which, when prepared with a little forethought, are a very decent edible.
    There are many other forms of pressed tofu products that I will jump in and try now, thanks to your recipe and delightful blog.
    I am a bit puzzled about these noodles, though. The ones I can get are not cut on the sheet. When a sheet is unrolled, it looks like the machine has cut noodles 7/8’s into a sheet of pressed tofu.
    Can you suggest any creative ideas for the uncut part?

    Reply

  3. melliforte says

    I bought a package of tofu noodles yesterday and was looking for some ideas about how to use them. This recipe looks great. I will try a vegetarian version of it. Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Sam says

    Can you tell me the western name of the peppers? I can’t find them at my local Asian market nor at my normal supermarket. Help?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Sam, they’re usually just called “long hot green peppers” at our grocery store (a big Western chain supermarket). At the Asian grocery, I think they just call them “long green pepper.” Sticking to the straightforward descriptive angle, i guess. We don’t know of any more specific name than that, believe it or not! When the seeds are removed, they’re in the medium to hot range. That said, you can use a mix of bell peppers and spicier chilies, or any “medium” peppers you like.

      Reply

  6. Bill says

    This is great low carb meal if you’re looking to reduce the pasta in your diet. For vegetarians, you can substitute julienne carrots and celery for the chicken. We cook this version in Beijing often!

    Reply

