The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Tofu Spicy Sichuan Boiled Tofu (水煮豆腐干)

Spicy Sichuan Boiled Tofu (水煮豆腐干)

by:
24 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Shuizhu Tofu (Sichuan Boiled Tofu)

This Sichuan boiled tofu, or shuǐ zhǔ dòufu gān (水煮豆腐干) is an adapted version of Sichuan boiled beef—a delicious recipe from my mom. This new version is vegetarian, vegan, and also totally delicious. 

A local restaurant inspired us to make this dish, as they had a version of it on their menu. It was such a great idea that we decided to create our own recipe! 

The Shuizhu Cooking Technique Explained

While the name Sichuan boiled tofu doesn’t sound all that interesting, nothing could be further from the truth!

You’ll see a couple different “shuǐ zhǔ” dishes on many Sichuan restaurant menus. This translates to “water boiled,” which basically involves velveting meat or fish, poaching it in water until cooked through but still tender, and then putting it in a serving dish with some lightly cooked vegetables (commonly soybean sprouts and enoki mushrooms, like we’ve used here). 

Then, a spicy mix of chili flakes, Sichuan peppercorns, and raw garlic are put on top, and hot oil is poured over it to quickly sear those spicy ingredients and infuse their flavor throughout the dish. 

Common shuǐ zhǔ dishes included Sichuan boiled beef (shuǐ zhǔ niúròu – 水煮牛肉) and Sichuan boiled fish (shuǐ zhǔ yú – 水煮鱼). This vegetarian version is a bit more unique, using pressed tofu. 

Spicy Sichuan Boiled Tofu

What Is Pressed Tofu? 

Pressed tofu is known as dòufu gān (豆腐干) in Chinese. This tofu is very firm, as it has had much of the water quite literally pressed out of it. It has an off-white or beige center, and a light brown outer layer, which comes from being braised in soy sauce and spices. 

You may also see it on our blog as “spiced tofu.” That’s because many pressed tofu products are seasoned with five spice flavors. You can use both the spiced version and plain version in this recipe. 

Plate with enoki, soybean sprouts, and sliced pressed tofu

Why Make This RECIPE

If you like spicy, pungent flavors, this Sichuan boiled tofu is for you. The bean sprouts, enoki mushrooms, and tofu slices offer an interesting mix of textures, but their collective flavors are relatively bland.

The punch of taste comes from the sauce—made with Sichuan peppercorns, Sichuan dòubàn jiàng (豆瓣酱) or spicy bean paste, tomato paste, sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and herbs. 

When it’s all combined, you get a really interesting and tasty dish to serve with rice and a sautéed vegetable. Whether you’re vegan/vegetarian, looking to eat less meat, or perhaps just looking for a more economical way to enjoy a shuǐ zhǔ dish, this recipe is for you. If you’re not a fan of spice and in-your-face garlickiness, skip this one! 

Ok, let’s get on to the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the tofu slices and blanch them for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside. 

Removing blanched tofu from pot with strainer

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat. Stir-fry the soybean sprouts for about 2-3 minutes.

Stir-frying soybean sprouts in wok

Add the enoki mushrooms, spreading the mushrooms out in a single layer, and leaving them for about 20 seconds. Then stir-fry until the mushrooms have wilted, 1 minute.

adding enoki mushrooms to soybean sprouts
stir-fried enoki mushrooms and soybean sprouts

Turn off the heat, pick a large heatproof serving bowl with some depth, and spread the bean sprouts and enoki mushrooms around the bottom of the bowl.

putting enoki mushrooms and bean sprouts in bottom of serving dish

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok over medium-low heat, along with the ginger slice and Sichuan peppercorns. Cook for 3 minutes, until fragrant, then remove the peppercorns and ginger, leaving the oil behind in the wok. 

ginger and Sichuan peppercorns in wok
removing ginger and sichuan peppercorns from wok

To the oil, add the white parts of the scallions, the spicy bean paste, and tomato paste. Fry for 1 minute, until the oil is red, then stir in the blanched tofu. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. 

spicy bean sauce, tomato paste, and scallion whites in wok
Adding blanched tofu to spicy sauce mixture

Then add the water, sugar, and light soy sauce. Bring to a simmer. Then add the cornstarch slurry.

Spicy Tofu Mixture

After the sauce thickens, add this mixture on top of the mushrooms and bean sprouts. 

Adding spicy tofu mixture on top of bean sprouts and enoki mushrooms

Top with the minced garlic, chili flakes, and Sichuan peppercorn powder on top. In a small saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until it shimmers. Pour hot oil into the garlic, chili, and peppercorn powder; the ingredients should sizzle immediately.

Then sprinkle over the green parts of the scallions and the cilantro. Serve immediately.

Shuizhu Tofu
Picking up spicy doufugan with chopsticks
4.75 from 4 votes

Spicy Sichuan Boiled Tofu

This Sichuan boiled tofu, or shuǐzhǔ dòufu gān (水煮豆腐干) is an adapted version of Sichuan boiled beef that's vegetarian, vegan, and very tasty!
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Shuizhu Tofu (Sichuan Boiled Tofu)
serves: 4
Prep: 40 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 10-11 ounces pressed tofu (豆腐干 – dòufu gān; either spiced or plain, cut crosswise into thin strips)
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil (or other neutral oil)
  • 1 cup soybean sprouts (trimmed)
  • 7 ounces enoki mushrooms (fresh mushrooms; ends trimmed)
  • 1 slice ginger (about 2 in/5cm long, and 1/8-inch/3mm thick)
  • 2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 2 scallions (white parts and green parts separated and chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons spicy bean paste
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 1 tablespoon/15 ml water)
  • 1 tablespoon garlic (minced; 1 tablespoon = about 3 to 4 cloves)
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried Sichuan chili flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (chopped)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the tofu slices and blanch them for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat. Stir-fry the soybean sprouts for about 2-3 minutes. Add the enoki mushrooms, spreading the mushrooms out in a single layer, and leaving them for about 20 seconds. Then stir-fry until the mushrooms have wilted, 1 minute. Turn off the heat, pick a large heatproof serving bowl with some depth, and spread the bean sprouts and enoki mushrooms around the bottom of the bowl.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok over medium-low heat, along with the ginger slice and Sichuan peppercorns. Cook for 3 minutes, until fragrant, then remove the peppercorns and ginger, leaving the oil behind in the wok.
  • To the oil, add the white parts of the scallions, the spicy bean paste, and tomato paste. Fry for 1 minute, until the oil is red, then stir in the blanched tofu. Stir-fry for 30 seconds.
  • Then add the water, sugar, and light soy sauce. Bring to a simmer. Then add the cornstarch slurry. When it’s thickened, add this mixture on top of the mushrooms and bean sprouts.
  • Top with the minced garlic, chili flakes, and Sichuan peppercorn powder on top. In a small saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until it shimmers. Pour hot oil into the garlic, chili, and peppercorn powder; the ingredients should sizzle immediately. Then sprinkle over the green parts of the scallions and the cilantro. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 235kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Trans Fat: 1g Sodium: 452mg (19%) Potassium: 444mg (13%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 183IU (4%) Vitamin C: 6mg (7%) Calcium: 51mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

24 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. afra says

    4 stars
    Enjoyed this! A fabulously healthy dish that is also tasty. Only change I made was that I first fried 250g of fresh shitake, chopped. On the side I had some quick stir fried bok choy. Thank you for another lovely recipe!

    Reply