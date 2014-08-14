The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Spicy Lamb Buns w/ Honey Soy Drizzle

Spicy Lamb Buns w/ Honey Soy Drizzle

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

In China–Beijing especially, it seems, you’ll see a lot of things served with bread–pillowy soft steamed buns, doughy pancakes, and small hollowed-out bread “cups” that you can fill up with meat and vegetable fillings. Yes, here in China, the carb fest extends far beyond just rice and noodles.

In the spirit of blissful carbohydrate intake–with a wanton disregard for fad diets everywhere, we made these Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle. They’re the perfect combination of perfectly cooked spicy lamb, crunchy herbs and veg, an amazing sauce, and soft, buttery bread. Need I say ANY more?

The roasted lamb, juicy and warm and when combined with crunchy vegetables and a simple honey soy drizzle, it’s already amazing. Now add soft flatbread, and you have the most incredible lamb bun you’ve ever tasted.

Don’t be intimidated by the flatbread or the roast lamb; they’re both so easy to make!

The recipe for the bread used here was adapted from Half Baked Harvest’s fabulous homemade naan recipe. With a few modifications, it’s the perfect vehicle for all these amazing, savory ingredients.

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

For the lamb:

  • 12 oz. lamb loin (any tender cut will work. leave fat on the lamb)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin powder or cumin seeds, crushed roughly in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan pepper powder (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons oil

For the buns:

  • 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • ½ teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • ½ cup yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • Sesame seeds

For the toppings:

  • 1/2 tablespoon oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 large carrot, julienned
  • 3 scallions, julienned
  • A handful of fresh mint leaves
  • A handful of fresh cilantro

Start by marinating the lamb. Combine the cumin, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and Sichuan pepper powder, if using, and rub it all over the lamb. Set aside to marinate in the fridge while you assemble the buns.

To make the buns, start by dissolving the sugar in the hot water in a medium bowl. Once the water has cooled slightly (it should be warm, but not hot), stir in the yeast until dissolved and let stand for ten minutes. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Once the yeast mixture is foamy, whisk in the milk and yogurt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix it all together to form a dough. Knead until the dough comes together into a soft, slightly sticky ball (add a little more flour if necessary, but the dough should still be relatively sticky). Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Roll the dough out until it’s about an eighth of an inch thick (it will puff up quite a bit while cooking). Cut circles in the dough (about 4 inches in diameter. We just used a small rice bowl to cut out the circles). Continue to re-roll and cut more circles until all the dough is used up. Brush one side with butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Leave the dough circles on a floured board and cover with a damp towel.

Now heat a cast iron pan or skillet until almost smoking. Add 2 tablespoons oil and sear the lamb on all sides, until you get a nice, dark crust on the outside of the meat. Lower the heat to medium and continue cooking for another 7-12 minutes until it reaches your desired doneness. Set the meat aside on a plate to rest.

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, make the drizzle by heating a tablespoon of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the honey, vinegar, and soy sauce and allow it to bubble until it becomes syrupy. Set aside.

Now, cook your buns (this doesn’t take long at all!). Heat a pan over medium heat and brush the pan lightly with melted butter. Add the dough circles to the pan, sesame side facing up. Cook for 1-2 minutes and flip. Cook for another 1-2 minutes on the other side and take out of the pan.

To assemble, grab one of your buns, add some sliced lamb…

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Along with carrot, scallions, mint, cilantro, and a drizzle of sauce.

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Lamb Buns with Honey Soy Drizzle by thewoksoflife.com

 

5 from 2 votes

Spicy Lamb Buns w/ Honey Soy Drizzle

These buns are the perfect combination of perfectly cooked spicy lamb, crunchy herbs and veg, an amazing sauce, and soft, buttery bread.
Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time2 hrs 30 mins
Course: Lamb
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: lamb buns
Servings: 6
Calories: 375kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the lamb:

  • 12 oz. lamb loin (any tender cut will work. leave fat on the lamb)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin powder (or cumin seeds, crushed in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan pepper powder (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons oil

For the buns:

  • 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • ½ teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • ½ cup yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • Sesame seeds

For the toppings:

  • 1/2 tablespoon oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 large carrot (julienned)
  • 3 scallions (julienned)
  • A handful of fresh mint leaves
  • A handful of fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • Start by marinating the lamb. Combine the cumin, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and Sichuan pepper powder, if using, and rub it all over the lamb. Set aside to marinate in the fridge while you assemble the buns.
  • To make the buns, start by dissolving the sugar in the hot water in a medium bowl. Once the water has cooled slightly (it should be warm, but not hot), stir in the yeast until dissolved and let stand for ten minutes. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  • Once the yeast mixture is foamy, whisk in the milk and yogurt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix it all together to form a dough. Knead until the dough comes together into a soft, slightly sticky ball (add a little more flour if necessary, but the dough should still be relatively sticky). Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
  • Roll the dough out until it’s about an eighth of an inch thick (it will puff up quite a bit while cooking). Cut circles in the dough (about 4 inches in diameter. We just used a small rice bowl to cut out the circles). Continue to re-roll and cut more circles until all the dough is used up. Brush one side with butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Leave the dough circles on a floured board and cover with a damp towel.
  • Now heat a cast iron pan or skillet until almost smoking. Add 2 tablespoons oil and sear the lamb on all sides, until you get a nice, dark crust on the outside of the meat. Lower the heat to medium and continue cooking for another 7-12 minutes until it reaches your desired doneness. Set the meat aside on a plate to rest.
  • While that’s happening, make the drizzle by heating a tablespoon of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the honey, vinegar, and soy sauce and allow it to bubble until it becomes syrupy. Set aside.
  • Now, cook your buns (this doesn’t take long at all!). Heat a pan over medium heat and brush the pan lightly with melted butter. Add the dough circles to the pan, sesame side facing up. Cook for 1-2 minutes and flip. Cook for another 1-2 minutes on the other side and take out of the pan.
  • To assemble, grab one of your buns, add some sliced lamb, carrot, scallions, mint, cilantro, and a drizzle of sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 375kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 51mg | Sodium: 441mg | Potassium: 390mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 2200IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 103mg | Iron: 4mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Katie says

    5 stars
    Yummm. I bought frozen thinly sliced hot pot lamb on sale…with no idea how to use it! It’s not at all the same cut of meat you use here. Maybe I can just add a bit of the marinade while it cooks, and then add the drizzle?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, i think you could totally use that thinly sliced hot pot lamb for this. The nice thing is, that lamb is usually streaked with fat, which can’t hurt this dish. :)

      Reply

      • Katie says

        5 stars
        Wow. I cooked hot pot lamb in a wok with the marinade and about an inch of water. The lamb cooked very quickly.

        The bread was really, truly, wonderful! The lamb, veggies, bread, and drizzle…wow! Thank You!

        Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Milaki, I would say this recipe feeds 4 people (2 buns per person). If you like to have more lamb on each bun, you can increase the amount of lamb. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  3. Malika says

    Hey! Delicious recipe, really!
    Just tried the lamb so far -and am about to try the buns but I have one question: is it possible to make them the night before and warm them up in the pan on the day you want to eat them? Or would it loose a lot in the process?

    Reply

  4. Sophie says

    I made these little buns last night and filled them with tahini sauce, pickled onions and falafel. It was awesome! By far the easiest naan-style bread I’ve ever made, the process went really quickly even for a crowd. Rave reviews by my guests. Yum, thanks guys!

    Reply

  6. Sophie says

    Oh wow! I love how you made like little “naan bao”, that is genius. I’ve made her naan, it’s great! I would love to wrap up some herby, spicy, sweet and sour fillings in some of that goodness. Fantastic.

    Reply

  7. Maggie says

    Nice recipe! You really nailed the medium rare lamb. I’m drooling looking at it now!! Love the savory honey too. Got to try out this one soon :)

    Reply

