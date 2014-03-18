The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese lamb recipes » Indian Lamb Curry

Indian Lamb Curry

Published: Last Updated:
By 8 Comments

We LOVE Indian food. Every time we visit Kaitlin at college, we go to this Indian buffet place and eat an obscene amount of daal, aloo gobi, and saag paneer. We carb it up with loads of naan, rice, and samosas, and do so without shame or regret (in part because you can access the wealth and variety of their quality buffet WITH free naan for a paltry $8.99 per person. It’s pretty much the sweetest deal ever). Have we mentioned that we love Indian food?

Last week, a friend came over for a cooking extravaganza. He’s from Mumbai, and brought us a bunch of stuff he ships over from India every time he goes back: pappadum, a special garam masala, coconut flakes, and the biggest bay leaves we’ve ever seen. We cooked a huge dinner with friends, and he showed us how to make this awesome indian lamb curry. There are a lot of complicated Indian curry recipes out there, but this isn’t one of them. This is definitely one to try if you’re a curry newbie.

Here’s what you need:

  • 3 pounds lamb shank, cut into large chunks
  • 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste (1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon garlic, mashed into a fine paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red chili powder (we’re not sure what kind of chili powder we used, but it wasn’t as spicy as the regular old McCormick stuff. Use your own taste preferences to determine how much chili you’d like to use)
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 red chilis, finely chopped or mashed into a paste
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 cloves 
  • 2 bay leaves
  • water
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

 

DSC_0188

DSC_0214

In a large bowl, add the lamb, ginger garlic paste, and chili powder. Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

DSC_0002

DSC_0059

DSC_0030

In a large pot, brown the lamb. Add the onions, tomatoes, and chilis, and cook for a few minutes, until the vegetables start to cook down. Add the garam masala, salt, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once it’s boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.  While that’s happening, toast the coconut flakes in a dry pan over low heat until golden brown. When the meat is tender, stir the coconut flakes into the curry. This thickens it up and gives it great flavor.

DSC_0163

Serve with basmati rice, chopped cilantro, and maybe a little chana masala on the side!

DSC_0275

DSC_0290

Print Recipe

Indian Lamb Curry

Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time4 hrs
Course: Lamb
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: lamb curry
Servings: 4
Calories: 250kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds lamb shank (cut into large chunks)
  • 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste (1 tablespoon ginger and 1 tablespoon garlic, mashed into a fine paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder (we're not sure what kind of chili powder we used, but it wasn't as spicy as the regular old McCormick stuff. Use your own taste preferences to determine how much chili you'd like to use)
  • 2 medium onions (chopped)
  • 2 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 2 red chilis (finely chopped or mashed into a paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon salt (or more to taste)
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • water
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, add the lamb, ginger garlic paste, and chili powder. Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
  • In a large pot, brown the lamb. Add the onions, tomatoes, and chilis, and cook for a few minutes, until the vegetables start to cook down. Add the garam masala, salt, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
  • While that's happening, toast the coconut flakes in a dry pan over low heat until golden brown. When the meat is tender, stir the coconut flakes into the curry. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 250kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 96mg | Sodium: 752mg | Potassium: 701mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1616IU | Vitamin C: 45mg | Calcium: 53mg | Iron: 4mg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

8 Comments

  1. Joe G says

    I’m an Indian who enjoys cooking. I stumbled across your great website looking for a recipe for Choy sum I had for breakfast in my first (and so far only) visit to China. I’ve been enjoying this site a lot, and looking at the pictures above, as well as your description, I am wondering if the chilli powder yall used in this recipe is “Kashmiri chilli powder”. It is somewhere between cayenne and paprika. Very “fresh” tasting (unlike chipotle or paprike that have a smoky aroma).

    PS: I’m still searching for this amazing mutton stew I had in some restaurant in Xi’an … have no name for it; cant find anything online that matches the photo I took. It was slow cooked goat chunks (bone-in; boiled with whole dried red pepper) into which they added ginger, cilantro, napa cabbage, etc at the end. Hot, spicy, VERY flavorful.

    Reply

  4. drago says

    Haha perfect!
    I was thinking of finding recipe for curry today
    Guys since I found your site, I have no reason to search for other recipes
    Cheers!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Wow, thanks for the kind comment Drago! Glad to serve as your one-stop shop for recipe inspiration, and we hope you enjoy the curry!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables