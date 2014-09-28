The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » tofu recipe » Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

Published: Last Updated:
By 37 Comments

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

This dish is inspired by street food we found during our trip to Xi’an. It was “tieban dofu,” or griddled tofu, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It’s tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived despite its meatlessnes,

You can serve this dish with green vegetables and add rice as a side if you’re not too carb conscious. The textures and flavors of the dish were pretty awesome, especially since the fresh tofu here in our local market is really exceptional. But the firm tofu you can find in the store works fine as well!

Tofu lovers, explore our other tofu recipes after you have tried this one!

You’ll need:

 

Open the package of tofu and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces. Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.

Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu steak with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro.Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your tofu steak with some rice and a stir fried bok choy!

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 6 votes

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

This "tieban dofu," or griddled tofu steak, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It's tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu steaks
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 162kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Open the package of tofu and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces. Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.
  • Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.
  • Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes. When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.
  • Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 162kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 243mg | Potassium: 19mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 1.8mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chairman Mao’s Red Braised Pork Belly
Saucy Beef Chow Ho Fun Noodles
Cantonese Style Braised Pork Belly with Arrowroot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

37 Comments

  1. Mia Williams says

    Hi there. When I made this it stuck to the non stick pan really badly. Can you give me any tips on how to avoid this? It tasted delicious and so I want to be able to make it again!

    Reply

  2. HJ says

    5 stars
    Made this last night and it was amazing! Enjoyed it with some rice and stir fried broccoli! I love your blog. Thank you for your work.

    Reply

  3. Joan says

    5 stars
    My husband whipped this up and then he rated it
    a 6! Unfortunately there’s only 5 stars available. When in our mid and late 50’s we adopted a vegan diet but never used tofu very much at all in the early years. With recipes like this we’ll be eating it more often. This was easy and really delicious.

    Reply

  4. Andria says

    This recipe is fantastic and made a tofu lover out of a tofu hater! This is a regular recipe in our house. Thank you for sharing it!

    Reply

  5. Guillermo says

    5 stars
    Great recipe indeed! I used chu hou paste instead of hoisin sauce, but I think the outcome was very good too.
    Congratulations to all of you on your wonderful blog. Greetings from Spain!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables