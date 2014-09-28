The Woks of Life

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

Published:
By

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

This dish is inspired by street food we found during our trip to Xi’an. It was “tieban dofu,” or griddled tofu, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It’s tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived despite its meatlessnes,

You can serve this dish with green vegetables and add rice as a side if you’re not too carb conscious. The textures and flavors of the dish were pretty awesome, especially since the fresh tofu here in our local market is really exceptional. But the firm tofu you can find in the store works fine as well!

Tofu lovers, explore our other tofu recipes after you have tried this one!

You’ll need:

 

Open the package of tofu and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces. Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.

Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu steak with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro.Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your tofu steak with some rice and a stir fried bok choy!

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

This "tieban dofu," or griddled tofu steak, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It's tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu steaks
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 162kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Open the package of tofu and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces. Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.
  • Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.
  • Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes. When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.
  • Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 162kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 243mg | Potassium: 19mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 1.8mg

 

35 Comments

  1. William says

    5 stars
    My wife and I made this last night along with the hot oil noodles recipe. It was quick and easy to make, and very yummy! Definitely on my list to make again.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Diane, i personally have never tried baking tofu. Most people in China don’t even have ovens! Not sure how it would be done––but let us know if you decide to experiment with it!

      Reply

      • Brasileiro Cozinheiro says

        5 stars
        I baked the tofu for 30 mins. at 350 degrees on a baking sheet after drizzling the steaks with the marinade I’d heated in a non-stick skillet. It came out perfect–delicious and crispy, and best of all, used hardly any oil, just lightly coated the baking sheet. We’re vegetarians and my wife’s favorite dish is tofu–just about any way I prepare it; but I try to keep the calories down.

        Reply

  3. trevor says

    5 stars
    I made this tonight, and it was amazing. This is one of those simple recipes that will instantly get added to my regular rotation. I love tofu steaks, and I’m always on the lookout for new flavor profiles; since this one doesn’t require marinating, it is perfect for just about any night of the week. The only thing I “changed” was that after the sauteing, I tossed it in the oven for about 10 minutes just because I just like how tofu acts when baked after being sauteed.

    Reply

    • Stacy says

      Haven’t made these yet but was planning to for Thanksgiving, do these reheat well in the oven? We do a pot luck style and will want to make the food in advance. Thanks!

      Reply

  5. DJ says

    Bill,

    I’m making your Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks” tonight. Can’t wait!

    Is the red chili pepper powder that’s listed similar to cayenne or gochugaru – or something else that I need to pick up from the Asian market?

    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Denise,
      The cayenne pepper will do just fine! Be careful not to burn the spices in this recipe or the steaks will be bitter. Hope you enjoy it!

      Reply

      • DJ says

        Bill,

        Thanks for your response. I made the recipe as written except I used gochugaru as I needed to get dinner ready before I saw your response. We LOVED it! I don’t find gochugaru to be spicy (we LOVE heat!) so next time I’ll go for the cayenne. Thanks for the tip about not burning the spices – I can see how that could be an issue. Fortunately, that didn’t happen and the steaks were a beautiful color. They were crispy on the outside but still silky on the inside. I also made your garlicky broccoli and, of course, rice! DELICIOUS!!!

        I always make extra rice, so I’m making your egg fried rice tonight! If I may, I’d like to ask a question simply to satisfy my curiosity. I noticed that your egg fried rice calls for salt & black pepper while your other fried rice recipes call for soy sauce and white pepper. I plan to make it as written, but I was just curious about this.

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi Denise, good question! For some recipes I like to use salt instead of all soy sauce and for fried egg, I think black pepper goes better. You’ll notice that most Sichuan dishes don’t even use soy sauce!

          Reply

          • DJ says

            Thanks, Bill!

            I’m back on your site looking for inspiration. I have some beautiful baby bok choy that I’m looking forward to using!

            BTW – your egg fried rice was fabulous!! The extra egg makes all the difference – we REALLY enjoyed it!

  7. francesca says

    I learned to love tofu while teaching English in Korea – this looks awesome! Right up there with Abbe, I read this blog and drool. Means you’re doing something realllyyyy right :)

    Reply

