Spicy Garlic Tofu

Spicy Garlic Tofu

by:
66 Comments
Spicy Garlic Tofu

This spicy garlic tofu is quick and easy to throw together, taking just 10 minutes to cook. It’s and really tasty over rice, with a side of stir-fried greens. 

It’s sort of a variation on mapo tofu, a popular Sichuan dish. Garlic is the star in this version, however, and it’s also on the milder side. (We use sweet hoisin sauce in addition to spicy bean sauce, and don’t use Sichuan peppercorns.) It’s also easier to make!

While we originally published this recipe in June 2013, we decided to bring it up to 2021 standards! We’ve re-tested and rephotographed it, and added metric measurements. Enjoy!

Spicy Garlic Tofu, thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Tips

  • Be sure to cut the tofu into ¾” cubes. Cut them too big, and there’s less surface area for the sauce to cling to, rendering the tofu a bit bland. Cut them too small, and the delicate cubes may break up too easily. 
  • If you don’t eat pork, substitute ground chicken. For a vegetarian substitute, try finely chopped king oyster mushrooms or oyster mushrooms.
  • Have all your ingredients ready to go before you turn off the stove. This dish comes together quickly!
Ingredients for spicy garlic tofu

Spicy Garlic Tofu: Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic begins to turn golden at the edges. 

Cooking garlic in wok

Add the ground pork, and stir-fry until browned, about 1-2 minutes.

Ground pork added to garlic

Increase the heat to high, and add the shallots.

Adding shallots to ground pork

Cook for 1-2 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent. Stir in the Shaoxing wine, hoisin sauce and spicy bean paste, and cook for an additional 30 seconds. 

Cooked ground pork with hoisin and spicy bean paste

Add the chicken stock, white pepper, sugar, and sesame oil.

Liquid in wok

Bring the sauce to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch slurry, and pour into the sauce. Simmer for 30 seconds, until the sauce has thickened. 

Sauce thickened with cornstarch

Add the tofu cubes

Tofu cubes in sauce

And gently stir them into the sauce. Allow it to simmer for 1-2 minutes, stirring often.

Tofu cubes in sauce

Stir in the scallions.

Stirring scallions into tofu cubes

And serve with steamed rice!

Spicy Garlic Tofu with steamed white rice
Bowl of Rice topped with garlic tofu
4.86 from 14 votes

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

This spicy garlic tofu is quick and easy to throw together, taking just 10 minutes to cook (with a little bit of prep). While it's similar to mapo tofu, it's milder and quicker to make!
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Spicy Garlic Tofu
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic begins to turn golden at the edges.
  • Add the ground pork, and stir-fry until browned, about 1-2 minutes. Increase the heat to high, and add the shallots. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until the shallots begin to turn translucent.
  • Stir in the Shaoxing wine, hoisin sauce and spicy bean paste, and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
  • Add the chicken stock, white pepper, sugar, and sesame oil. Bring the sauce to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch slurry, and pour into the sauce. Simmer for 30 seconds, until the sauce has thickened.
  • Gently stir in the tofu cubes, and allow it to simmer for 1-2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the scallions, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 276kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 18g (36%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 21mg (7%) Sodium: 251mg (10%) Potassium: 244mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 33IU (1%) Vitamin C: 4mg (5%) Calcium: 172mg (17%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. TJ says

    Is there anything I could substitute hoisin with? I don’t have the bean pastes you mentioned in your hoisin guide and I’d rather avoid stocking up my already full pantry =(

    Reply

