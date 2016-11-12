Spicy Fried Chicken Wings – Chinese Takeout Style

If you like takeout-style fried chicken wings, it’s highly likely that you’ll be all over these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings. They’ve got a tasty combination of Chinese spices that provides a nice, spicy kick–a great alternative to those Chinese takeout-style fried chicken wings you already love. The recipe is actually a bit similar to our Xinjiang Fried Chicken Drumsticks recipe published by Sarah some time ago, but who doesn’t like a good chicken wing every now and again?

The unique component to these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings is the Xinjiang-style spices: the red chili flakes, the cumin, and the peppercorns. I first tasted this Xinjiang-style spicy chicken at a vendor stall outside the entrance of the wet market we frequented while living in Beijing.

The gentleman sold his fried chicken by the pound, which was composed of all dark meat. In true Chinese style, the chicken was chopped into bite-sized pieces on the bone. According to Judy’s careful interrogation of the proprietor, he would marinate the chicken overnight, deep fry it, and then toss it in delicious, dry, aromatic Xinjiang spices.

Many of you have requested a spicy version of our Takeout Style Fried Chicken Wings recipe. Red alert: this is *not* that, as the takeout version would involve hot sauce. So, while I’ll leave you in suspense for that recipe, try these unique and aromatic Asian Spicy Fried Chicken wings as a little warmup!

You’ll need:

Put your chicken wings in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons of dried red chili flakes, white pepper, ground Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, salt, and sugar and mix thoroughly.

To the chicken wings, add half of the spice mixture and the Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the chicken wings are evenly coated. Cover, and let the wings marinate in the refrigerator overnight (a full 24 hours is even better).

After the wings have finished marinating, take them out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. There may be some liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which is fine. Add the beaten egg white, cornstarch, and flour to the wings, and mix well with a spatula. The wings should be very lightly coated with a thin batter.

In a deep pot, heat your frying oil to 325F. There should be enough oil so that the wings can be submerged. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes each, and transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.

After all of the chicken wings are fried, return them to the oil in batches fry a second time for 2 minutes each batch–until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer the wings to a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle in the remaining Xinjiang spice mixture.

Toss the wings until they are well coated with spices!

If you like, per standard practice with fried food, feel free to add more salt to taste before serving!

These Asian Spicy fried chicken wings are calling your name!