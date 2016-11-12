The Woks of Life

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings – Chinese Takeout Style

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like takeout-style fried chicken wings, it’s highly likely that you’ll be all over these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings. They’ve got a tasty combination of Chinese spices that provides a nice, spicy kick–a great alternative to those Chinese takeout-style fried chicken wings you already love. The recipe is actually a bit similar to our Xinjiang Fried Chicken Drumsticks recipe published by Sarah some time ago, but who doesn’t like a good chicken wing every now and again?

The unique component to these Asian Spicy Fried Chicken Wings is the Xinjiang-style spices: the red chili flakes, the cumin, and the peppercorns. I first tasted this Xinjiang-style spicy chicken at a vendor stall outside the entrance of the wet market we frequented while living in Beijing.

The gentleman sold his fried chicken by the pound, which was composed of all dark meat. In true Chinese style, the chicken was chopped into bite-sized pieces on the bone. According to Judy’s careful interrogation of the proprietor, he would marinate the chicken overnight, deep fry it, and then toss it in delicious, dry, aromatic Xinjiang spices.

Many of you have requested a spicy version of our Takeout Style Fried Chicken Wings recipe. Red alert: this is *not* that, as the takeout version would involve hot sauce. So, while I’ll leave you in suspense for that recipe, try these unique and aromatic Asian Spicy Fried Chicken wings as a little warmup!

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Put your chicken wings in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons of dried red chili flakes, white pepper, ground Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, salt, and sugar and mix thoroughly.

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

To the chicken wings, add half of the spice mixture and the Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the chicken wings are evenly coated. Cover, and let the wings marinate in the refrigerator overnight (a full 24 hours is even better).

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

After the wings have finished marinating, take them out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. There may be some liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which is fine. Add the beaten egg white, cornstarch, and flour to the wings, and mix well with a spatula. The wings should be very lightly coated with a thin batter.

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

In a deep pot, heat your frying oil to 325F. There should be enough oil so that the wings can be submerged. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes each, and transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.

After all of the chicken wings are fried, return them to the oil in batches fry a second time for 2 minutes each batch–until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer the wings to a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle in the remaining Xinjiang spice mixture.

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the wings until they are well coated with spices!

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like, per standard practice with fried food, feel free to add more salt to taste before serving!  

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

These Asian Spicy fried chicken wings are calling your name!

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings: Chinese Takeout Style

If you like takeout-style fried chicken wings and spicy fried chicken sounds even more appealing, then you'll love these Chinese takeout style Spicy Fried Chicken Wings!
Prep Time8 hrs
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time8 hrs 35 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: spicy fried chicken
Servings: 10 wings
Calories: 175kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 10 whole chicken wings (rinsed and pat dry with paper towel)
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • tablespoons dried red chili flakes
  • 1 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground Sichuan peppercorns
  • teaspoons ground cumin
  • teaspoons salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 small egg white (beaten)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 to 6 cups oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Put your chicken wings in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, 1 1/2 tablespoons of dried red chili flakes, white pepper, ground Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, salt, and sugar and mix thoroughly.
  • To the chicken wings, add half of the spice mixture and the Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the chicken wings are evenly coated. Cover, and let the wings marinate in the refrigerator overnight (a full 24 hours is even better).
  • After the wings have finished marinating, take them out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. There may be some liquid at the bottom of the bowl, which is fine. Add the beaten egg white, cornstarch, and flour to the wings, and mix well with a spatula. The wings should be very lightly coated with a thin batter.
  • In a deep pot, heat your frying oil to 325F. There should be enough oil so that the wings can be submerged. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes each, and transfer to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.
  • After all of the wings are fried, return them to the oil in batches fry a second time for 2 minutes each batch--until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer the wings to a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle in the remaining spice mixture. Toss the wings until they are well coated!
  • If you like, per standard practice with fried food, feel free to add more salt to taste before serving!

Nutrition

Calories: 175kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 351mg | Potassium: 114mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 475IU | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 1mg

 

26 Comments

  1. Michelle P. says

    5 stars
    March 2019 , these are by far the best Chinese takeout recipe I ever made , I have made it least 4 times , I felt that I had to comment about this recipe it is so so good , this is a keeper in my cook book .

    Reply

  3. benita says

    wow!! these are soooo goood!! Perfectly juicy on the inside, and just with the right amount of kick! I omitted the sichuan peppercorns, as I found them too spicy, but otherwise followed the rest of the recipe. These will be my go-to wings recipe. Thanks so much!!

    Reply

  4. Jerry Hegwood says

    5 stars
    This was an absolutely fabulous recipe! My 13 year old son has already eaten 6. I recommend anyone making this to follow the recipe to the letter T. It definitely has a lot of spice and flavor. Thanks for the post on Jewish Christmas leading me to this.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Alma, add BBQ sauce, and you will probably get a very nice tangy sweet flavor to these wings. I suggest you heat the BBQ sauce and toss the wings with a light amount of sauce and then sprinkle the additional spices on top. Happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rie, a wet market simply refers to one that sells fresh vegetables, meats and seafood. The term “wet market” probably comes from the fact that the floor or ground in these markets are usually damp or downright wet (especially where the fish is sold). I just love going to local wet markets anywhere I travel to check out what the locals are eating. Thanks for your question!

      Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Hi Bill! Amazing work (as always), delicious recipe and mouth-watering photos:) I (Mirella) can’t have chili flakes due to sensitivity in the stomach, but I was thinking of paprika, have you ever tried something similar?
    Thank you for another delicious idea guys!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  8. Katherine K says

    Can these beautiful chicken wings be baked instead of fried, by any chance?

    I love your website – I try to something new every week!

    Thanks!

    Reply

