Spicy Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic

If you’re a fan of spice and lots of garlic, this recipe for Spicy Garlic Enoki Mushrooms will become your new go-to recipe. With just 9 ingredients and a few steps, you’ll have a tasty light meal or side to make over and over!

Obsessed with Enoki Mushrooms?

I don’t remember the first time I ever had enoki mushrooms, but I do know that I was immediately a fan of the texture.

These mushrooms are long and thin, almost like noodles. They’re tender, but a little bit crunchy at the same time, and have a rather neutral flavor.

This makes them the ideal vehicle for sauce, like in a spicy hot pot meal, or in our Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic and Scallion Sauce.

In this recipe, they get the sauce treatment once again, but with a more pungent mix of chili and garlic.

Doubling Down On the Garlic!

This recipe features both a whopping 8 cloves of garlic, as well as 1 cup of garlic chives. Garlic chives, also known as Chinese chives, have a distinctly garlicky flavor (rather than the onion flavor of regular chives).

The chives aren’t quite as sharp as the flavor of raw garlic, however, mellowing down to a sweet flavor when cooked. They add additional texture and flavor to this recipe.

TIP: Keep Thai Chilies in the Freezer Fresh Thai chilies are often sold in larger quantities of fifty chilies or more. That’s way too much spice to take in a week’s worth of meals! We always put the chilies in an airtight container and freeze them for when we need them. Because the chilies are so small, a quick rinse in warm water defrosts them very quickly, and they’re ready for use.

Ok, enough exposition. This is a quick recipe that’ll take around 15 minutes to make—let’s get to it.

Recipe Instructions

Put the garlic and Thai chili in a small heatproof bowl. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Pour the hot oil over the garlic and chili—it will sizzle. Then add the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and sugar.





Put the pan back over the heat, and add half the enoki mushrooms to the pan in 1 layer, followed by the chives, and then the rest of the mushrooms. Pour the sauce mixture over the mushrooms.





Bring to a simmer, cover, and simmer for 1-2 minutes, just until the mushrooms and chives are wilted.

Serve immediately.



