The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Spicy Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic

Spicy Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic

by:
32 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Spicy Garlic Enoki Mushrooms

If you’re a fan of spice and lots of garlic, this recipe for Spicy Garlic Enoki Mushrooms will become your new go-to recipe. With just 9 ingredients and a few steps, you’ll have a tasty light meal or side to make over and over!

Obsessed with Enoki Mushrooms?

I don’t remember the first time I ever had enoki mushrooms, but I do know that I was immediately a fan of the texture.

These mushrooms are long and thin, almost like noodles. They’re tender, but a little bit crunchy at the same time, and have a rather neutral flavor.

This makes them the ideal vehicle for sauce, like in a spicy hot pot meal, or in our Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic and Scallion Sauce.

In this recipe, they get the sauce treatment once again, but with a more pungent mix of chili and garlic.

Doubling Down On the Garlic!

This recipe features both a whopping 8 cloves of garlic, as well as 1 cup of garlic chives. Garlic chives, also known as Chinese chives, have a distinctly garlicky flavor (rather than the onion flavor of regular chives). 

spicy enoki mushrooms ingredients

The chives aren’t quite as sharp as the flavor of raw garlic, however, mellowing down to a sweet flavor when cooked. They add additional texture and flavor to this recipe. 

TIP: Keep Thai Chilies in the Freezer

Fresh Thai chilies are often sold in larger quantities of fifty chilies or more. That’s way too much spice to take in a week’s worth of meals! We always put the chilies in an airtight container and freeze them for when we need them. Because the chilies are so small, a quick rinse in warm water defrosts them very quickly, and they’re ready for use. 

Ok, enough exposition. This is a quick recipe that’ll take around 15 minutes to make—let’s get to it. 

Recipe Instructions

Put the garlic and Thai chili in a small heatproof bowl. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Pour the hot oil over the garlic and chili—it will sizzle. Then add the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and sugar. 

  • pouring hot oil over garlic and chilies
  • sauce mixture

Put the pan back over the heat, and add half the enoki mushrooms to the pan in 1 layer, followed by the chives, and then the rest of the mushrooms. Pour the sauce mixture over the mushrooms.

  • enoki mushrooms in pan
  • sauce poured over enoki mushrooms

Bring to a simmer, cover, and simmer for 1-2 minutes, just until the mushrooms and chives are wilted.

covered pan with enoki mushrooms

Serve immediately.

  • Spicy enoki mushrooms with garlic chives in pan
  • Picking up enoki mushrooms with chopsticks
Enoki Mushrooms, Garlic Chives, with spicy garlic sauce
5 from 1 vote

Spicy Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic

If you’re a fan of spice and lots of garlic, this recipe for Spicy Garlic Enoki Mushrooms will become your new go-to recipe. With just 9 ingredients and a few steps, you’ll have a tasty light meal or side to make over and over!
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Spicy Garlic Enoki Mushrooms
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Put the garlic and Thai chili in a small heatproof bowl. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Pour the hot oil over the garlic and chili—it will sizzle. Then add the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and sugar.
  • Put the pan back over the heat, and add half the enoki mushrooms to the pan in 1 layer, followed by the chives, and then the rest of the mushrooms. Pour the sauce mixture over the mushrooms.
  • Bring to a simmer, cover, and simmer for 1-2 minutes, just until the mushrooms and chives are wilted. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 111kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 23g (8%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Sodium: 841mg (35%) Potassium: 852mg (24%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 889IU (18%) Vitamin C: 19mg (23%) Calcium: 45mg (5%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

32 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.