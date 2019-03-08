The Woks of Life

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles (Made with Spaghetti!)

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Sometimes you’re craving something really really really TASTY, and oftentimes the secret to that craving is lots of salty, spicy goodness. That’s why today, we’re offering up these Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles made with one of our favorite store-bought sauces, Lao Gan Ma.

A Recipe with Shortcuts!

We’ve done a few recipes now that showcase our favorite—really China’s favorite—shortcut to flavor: Lao Gan Ma Chili Sauce with Black Beans. One of the first was Kaitlin’s Special Noodles, a riff on a sort of Lao Gan Ma lo mein that is packed with the delicious aromatics and porky crispy bits that we all want in a great bowl of noodles. Another recipe that uses this greatest of chili sauces is my mom’s Lao Gan Ma Noodles. (You can read more on the origin of “Godmother sauce” there, too!)

But another shortcut to this Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles recipe is using regular ol’ spaghetti!!! It technically came about because my dad forgot to buy the lo mein noodles for me to make the original Kaitlin’s Special Noodles recipe. When you’re a blogger, forgetting your shopping list isn’t just inconvenient, it turns into an occupational hazard when I open the fridge and realize there ain’t no lo mein noodles in sight…

That said, the great news is that this recipe actually works great with any box of dried spaghetti, even in the wok; but you can make it in any heavy-bottomed skillet set over high heat.

We hope you enjoy this Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles recipe as much as we do!

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles: The Recipe

Pour ¼ cup oil into the wok over medium heat and add the chilis. Let the peppers infuse the oil for 1 minute.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the minced ginger and Sichuan peppercorn powder, if using, and fry for another minute.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the ground pork. Stir until just cooked through, breaking up any big chunks.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, ½ teaspoon of sugar, ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add 2 heaping tablespoons of the Lao Gan Ma black bean hot sauce. Stir and cook for a minute.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat up to high and add the cooked spaghetti, peanuts, scallions, and leafy veggies. 

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

You can use any leafy green vegetable that wilts quickly. We chose baby bok choy:

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Quickly stir fry for a few minutes to heat them through. Stir fry to combine, moving quickly so the spaghetti doesn’t stick to the wok. Cook until the veggies are wilted/just cooked through.

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately!

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 12 votes

Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles

These spicy crispy pork noodles transform a familiar box of spaghetti into a flavorful Asian noodle dish using one of our favorite chili sauces––Lao Gan Ma.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Asian
Spicy Crispy Pork Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pour ¼ cup oil into the wok over medium heat and add the chilis. Let the peppers infuse the oil for 1 minute. Add the minced ginger and Sichuan peppercorn powder, if using, and fry for another minute.
  • Add the minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Then add the ground pork. Stir until just cooked through, breaking up any big chunks. Next, add 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, ½ teaspoon of sugar, ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil. Then add 2 heaping tablespoons of the black bean hot sauce. Stir and cook for a minute.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the cooked spaghetti, peanuts, scallions, and leafy veggies. Quickly stir fry for a few minutes to heat them through. Stir fry to combine, moving quickly so the spaghetti doesn’t stick to the wok. Cook until the veggies are wilted/just cooked through.
  • Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 602kcal (30%) Carbohydrates: 51g (17%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 34g (52%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 41mg (14%) Sodium: 429mg (18%) Potassium: 483mg (14%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 2700IU (54%) Vitamin C: 44.9mg (54%) Calcium: 102mg (10%) Iron: 2.5mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

