Spicy Chicken Stir-fry (Firebird Chicken)

Bill
by:
42 Comments
Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This spicy chicken stir-fry was inspired by an episode of that guiltiest of guilty Food Network pleasures, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. At a restaurant called Blue Koi in Kansas City, one of the signature dishes is something called “Firebird Chicken,” a spicy chicken dish served over noodles, which had us drooling in front of the TV. (Plus, the two owners/chefs are sisters, and their wacky senses of humor hit pretty close to home for us!)

For me, the key flavor component to this spicy chicken stir-fry dish is Chinese Sacha BBQ sauce, which is also often used for hot pot as a dipping sauce. The Sacha sauce has a unique flavor and, in my opinion, makes the Firebird Chicken and our copycat version really tasty and unique.

sacha-bbq-sauce

While I have been to Kansas City, I have never visited Blue Koi to eat, but I can tell you that flavors of this recipe lived up to the delicious images we saw on TV (and were probably good enough for Guy Fieri to shamelessly stuff his face with). And––Kaitlin will like this––if you use her crazy good Homemade Chili Oil recipe, you’ll be in spicy chicken stir-fry heaven!

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Something that we did shamelessly copy from the show was the cool trick of adding some water to the chicken before the rest of the marinade. This keeps the chicken breast tender and moist during the stir-fry process; we were skeptical at first, but it really makes a difference!

I was excited about this one when I saw it, and even after making it a couple of times in our kitchen, I’m still excited for everyone to try it. If you’ve never heard of Sacha sauce, this is definitely a good reason to go out and buy a jar!

Recipe Instructions

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with 2 tablespoons water. Use your hands to massage the water into the chicken until it is absorbed. Add the rest of the marinade ingredients to the chicken (cornstarch, oil, sesame oil), and mix well and set aside. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Heat your wok until almost smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread the chicken one layer deep, and let sear for about 20 seconds. Turn the chicken and let the other side sear for another 20 seconds. Then, immediately transfer back into the marinade bowl.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil and ginger to the wok, and let caramelize for 10 seconds. Working quickly, stir in the garlic and scallions. After 15 seconds, add the seared chicken (and any juices from the bowl), and the bamboo shoots.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

The wok should be on the highest heat and should be searing hot for this next step. Pour the tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the wok and quickly add the Sacha sauce (Chinese BBQ sauce), soy sauce, sugar, and chili oil.

It’s a good idea to combine all these ingredients in a bowl before you turn on your stove, so that you’re not fumbling with jars and bottles while cooking. Note: If this sounds too spicy for you, you can add chili oil to taste rather than the entire amount called for.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry everything to combine—at this point, it’s a glistening, spicy, delicious party. The sauces should combine nicely and the cornstarch from the chicken marinade should thicken the sauce slightly. Add a tablespoon of chicken stock if the sauce is too thick.

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like a lot of sauce, add in the optional auxiliary sauce kicker ingredients at this point (chicken stocklight soy saucecornstarch, plus just enough water to make a slurry). Stir-fry for another 20 seconds. Plate and serve your spicy chicken stir-fry over rice!

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

4.82 from 11 votes

Spicy Chicken Stir-fry (Firebird Chicken)

This spicy chicken stir-fry is perfection. With chicken, scallions, bamboo shoots, and a sauce that goes great over rice, you'll want to make it every week!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:spicy chicken stir-fry
Spicy Chicken Stir-fry
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken and the marinade:

  • 12 oz. chicken breast (340g, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil

For the rest of the dish:

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons garlic (minced)
  • 2 scallions (sliced at an angle into 2-inch pieces)
  • ½ cup bamboo shoots
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons Sacha sauce (Chinese BBQ sauce)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chili oil (preferably with a good mix of both oil and toasted pepper flakes)

Optional auxiliary sauce kicker:

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with 2 tablespoons water. Use your hands to massage the water into the chicken until it is absorbed. Add the rest of the marinade ingredients to the chicken, mix well and set aside.
  • Heat your wok until almost smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread the chicken one layer deep, and let sear for about 20 seconds. Turn the chicken and let the other side sear for another 20 seconds. Then, immediately transfer back into the marinade bowl.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil and ginger to the wok, and let caramelize for 10 seconds. Working quickly, stir in the garlic and scallions. After 15 seconds, add the seared chicken (and any juices from the bowl), and the bamboo shoots.
  • The wok should be on the highest heat and should be searing hot for this next step. Pour the tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the wok and quickly add the Sacha sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and chili oil. It's a good idea to combine all these ingredients in a bowl before you turn on your stove, so that you're not fumbling with jars and bottles while cooking. Note: If this sounds too spicy for you, you can add chili oil to taste rather than the entire amount called for.
  • Stir-fry everything to combine—at this point, it's a glistening, spicy, delicious party. The sauces should combine nicely and the cornstarch from the chicken marinade should thicken the sauce slightly. Add a tablespoon of chicken stock if the sauce is too thick. If you like a lot of sauce, add in the optional auxiliary sauce kicker ingredients at this point, and stir fry for another 20 seconds. Plate and serve over rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 243kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 401mg (17%) Potassium: 373mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 85IU (2%) Vitamin C: 2.8mg (3%) Calcium: 11mg (1%) Iron: 0.6mg (3%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

  1. AvatarAaron says

    5 stars
    I live in KC and have been to Blue Koi. This recipe is extremely close to what I get when I have eaten the Firebird Chicken there. For a real “naughty” treat, I suppose we could make Firebird pork belly :-)

    Reply

