Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

Fall is a great season for comfort food, and potatoes are definitely comfort food. So what recipe could I do with potatoes that hadn’t been done before in the blogosphere?

There’s a famous Chinese dish called Twice Cooked Pork, or 回锅肉(hui guo rou) of Hunan origin, where pork belly is blanched, and then stir-fried with leeks, chili, and black bean. It’s an amazing dish, and I decided to do a vegan/vegetarian version. Rather than pork belly, potatoes are the star and are roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce in the wok and twice cooked potatoes were born.

Our roasted cauliflower stir-fry recipe from a few months ago was a hit with readers, but it actually did have meat in it.

This Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes dish is completely meatless, but there’s so much flavor…carnivores won’t miss it, and vegans will be happy for a new, unique dish to add to the rotation. My taste buds worked out the details with my brain, and this was what happened!

If you’re really in a mood for potatoes, another more traditional and classic dish to also check out is Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes

You’ll need:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five-spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.

Have the rest of your ingredients ready to go before you start cooking!

Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chili…

…and black beans.

Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients. Add the wine, soy sauces, sesame oil, and water.

Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks.

Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Serve immediately!

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

This is a vegetarian/vegan version of the famous Chinese dish, Twice Cooked Pork. Rather than pork, this dish features potatoes, roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Vegetables, Vegetarian
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: twice cooked potatoes
Servings: 4
Calories: 228kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five-spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.
  • Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chili, and black beans. Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients. Add the wine, soy sauces, sesame oil, and water. Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks. Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories: 228kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 774mg | Potassium: 868mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 404IU | Vitamin C: 25mg | Calcium: 76mg | Iron: 7mg

 

23 Comments

  1. Jon Soo says

    My father learned of a dish very similar from his father the major difference is he used Bacon in it and served it with steamed rice I still make that dish today.

