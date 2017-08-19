The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life

Spicy Asian Meatballs

by:
42 Comments
Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

These are not your run-of-the-mill meatballs. These are special. I was inspired to make this Spicy Asian Meatball recipe after perusing the site for something to make on a weekend afternoon (yes, we do use our own blog sometimes!), and I rediscovered our old recipe for a Meatball Banh Mi that seemed to have gotten a lot of love from The Woks of Life readership.

Decidedly baguette-less, and feeling too lazy to walk the few blocks to the grocery store (it was THAT kind of weekend afternoon), I miraculously had all the ingredients I needed to do some meatball experimentation. Instead of doing a sandwich, however, I served these babies on top of rice.

Which was a good idea. (When is it ever a bad idea to serve something on top of rice?)

The key was making a quick and delicious sauce to roll these little spicy meatballs in. Spooned over steamed jasmine rice, with some leafy herbs mixed in, and a squeeze of lime, it was heaven in a bowl.

Serve Over Rice, as an Appetizer, or On Bread

Now, you don’t have to serve these the same way I did. You can also just serve them on their own, as an appetizer. Just add toothpicks. Or, if you DO happen to have a baguette in the house (or you’re simply not as lazy as I am), you can do a sandwich.

These Asian meatballs also do really well in the freezer. Simply freeze them solid on a parchment paper-lined tray, and then transfer to a freezer bag. You can take them out and fry them up whenever the meatball cravings strike.

Ok, enough talk. Let’s cook.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs: Recipe Instructions

In a bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Form into meatballs (you should get about 20). Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the skillet over medium heat, and immediately add the stock to deglaze, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, the remaining tablespoon of fish sauce, and remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a simmer, and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir for a couple minutes, until thickened. Add the lime juice and the meatballs back into the pan. Simmer your spicy Asian meatballs until fully warmed through, and serve!

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve these Spicy Asian Meatballs by themselves as an appetizer (toothpick time), or in a bowl with rice with some extra herbs on the side.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Not gonna lie, the rice is a compelling option with these Asian Meatballs. Especially with all that extra sauce you have in the pan!

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Spicy Asian Meatballs

These spicy Asian meatballs are not your run-of-the-mill variety. These Asian meatballs are delicious, unique and will redefine your meatball expectations!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Asian
serves: 4
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, basil, scallions, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar. Form into meatballs (you should get about 20). Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
  • After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Put the skillet over medium heat, and immediately add the stock to deglaze, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, the remaining tablespoon of fish sauce, and remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.
  • Bring to a simmer, and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir for a couple minutes, until thickened. Add the lime juice and the meatballs back into the pan. Simmer the meatballs until fully warmed through, and serve!

Tips & Notes:

Makes 20 meatballs.

nutrition facts

Calories: 362kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 24g (37%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 83mg (28%) Sodium: 953mg (40%) Potassium: 402mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 245IU (5%) Vitamin C: 4.3mg (5%) Calcium: 24mg (2%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

42 Comments

  1. Kelli says

    Good morning and Happy New Year!!
    You are my go to site for Asian cooking and my Irish children thank you:):)
    I was wondering if changing the meat to beef instead of pork would change the recipe drastically?? Or maybe a combination??
    :)Kelli

