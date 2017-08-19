The Woks of Life

Spicy Asian Meatballs

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

These are not your run-of-the-mill meatballs. These are special.

I was inspired to make this Spicy Asian Meatball recipe after perusing the site for something to make on a weekend afternoon (yes, we do use our own blog sometimes. #SoMeta), and I rediscovered our old recipe for a Meatball Banh Mi that seemed to have gotten a lot of love from The Woks of Life readership.

Decidedly baguette-less, and feeling too lazy to walk the few blocks to the grocery store (it was THAT kind of weekend afternoon), I miraculously had all the ingredients I needed to do some meatball experimentation. Instead of doing a sandwich, however, I served these babies on top of rice.

Which was a good idea. (When is it ever a bad idea to serve something on top of rice?)

The key was making a quick and delicious sauce to roll these little spicy meatballs in. Spooned over steamed jasmine rice, with some leafy herbs mixed in, and a squeeze of lime, it was heaven in a bowl.

Now, you don’t have to serve these the same way I did. You can also just serve them on their own, as an appetizer. Just add toothpicks. Or, if you DO happen to have a baguette in the house (or you’re simply not as lazy as I am), you can do a sandwich.

These Asian meatballs also do really well in the freezer. Simply freeze them solid on a parchment paper-lined tray, and then transfer to a freezer bag. You can take them out and fry them up whenever the meatball cravings strike.

Ok, enough talk. Let’s cook.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

In a bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, basil, scallions, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Form into meatballs (you should get about 20). Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the skillet over medium heat, and immediately add the stock to deglaze, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, the remaining tablespoon of fish sauce, and remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a simmer, and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir for a couple minutes, until thickened. Add the lime juice and the meatballs back into the pan. Simmer your spicy Asian meatballs until fully warmed through, and serve!

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve these Spicy Asian Meatballs by themselves as an appetizer (toothpick time), or in a bowl with rice with some extra herbs on the side.

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Not gonna lie, the rice is a compelling option with these Asian Meatballs. Especially with all that extra sauce you have in the pan!

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Asian Meatballs

These spicy Asian meatballs are not your run-of-the-mill variety. These Asian meatballs are delicious, unique and will redefine your meatball expectations!
Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, basil, scallions, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and 2 teaspoons sugar. Form into meatballs (you should get about 20). Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
  • After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Put the skillet over medium heat, and immediately add the stock to deglaze, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, the remaining tablespoon of fish sauce, and remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.
  • Bring to a simmer, and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir for a couple minutes, until thickened. Add the lime juice and the meatballs back into the pan. Simmer the meatballs until fully warmed through, and serve!

Notes

Makes 20 meatballs.

Nutrition

Calories: 362kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 83mg | Sodium: 953mg | Potassium: 402mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 245IU | Vitamin C: 4.3mg | Calcium: 24mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

32 Comments

  1. Karen says

    5 stars
    We love these so much! I make huge quadruple batches, and freeze by the batch, uncooked. Easy, lazy supper made even easier.

    Reply

  3. Lina Lum says

    5 stars
    I love this recipe. I am planning on making a big batch and freezing them for lazy nights. How would you suggest cooking the meatballs once frozen for a few days?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey lina, you can just cook the frozen meatballs in an oiled frying pan until they are browned on the outside and cooked through––no need to thaw!

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Lauren, I think so? The pork might be a little lean, though, and the meatballs could dry out in the oven. Let us know how it goes if you try it out in the oven. :)

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Sarah, you could certainly try the filling in a dumpling! The only change I would make would be to add some more liquid, to make the dumplings juicier. You can add a bit of water or chicken stock, as well as a few tablespoons of oil! The filling should be a bit of a looser consistency than the meatball mixture, but should still hold together. Hope that helps!

      Reply

