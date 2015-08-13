The Woks of Life

Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Capers, Mint & Parsley

17 Comments
Sometimes, when I’m far from home and in a new place, surrounded by strangers, foreign languages, and unfamiliar surroundings, all I want to do is cook. There’s something about wandering into the local market, buying ingredients, and putting together a meal that makes you feel at home anywhere.

We did a good amount of cooking on my recent European trip with Kaitlin and our cousin, Kim. It was an awesome way to save money at a time when we were practically hemorrhaging it on plane tickets and bottled water, but it was also an awesome way to ground ourselves as we hopped from one city or country to the next. When ended up in Santorini on our trek through Greece (the third stop on our trip after Munich and Prague), and it was definitely one of our favorite stops on the entire trip.

The strategy was simple. Bypass the hostels (which are EXPENSIVE, if you’re traveling in a group––at 25-40 bucks a pop), and go for apartment living. We booked most of our trip on Airbnb, but in Santorini, we found this great little place called Anna Traditional Apartments. I’m shamelessly plugging this place in this post, because Anna and her husband Elias were so awesome.

They picked us up at the airport, and personally drove us to Kamari Beach or Fira (where we could catch buses to spots around the rest of the island) every day. The apartments are a bit out of the way by the airport, but the hospitality was amazing. Another great thing about the place was the fact that there was a small kitchen in the apartment, with a 2-burner electric stove, some pots and pans, dishes, and cutlery. It wasn’t much, but it was enough to cobble together a pretty great dinner on our second night in Santorini.

We picked up some herbs, sweet cherry tomatoes, a lemon, a head of garlic, a box of pasta, a little bottle of capers, and a bottle of local white wine. Everything we needed for dinner outside on the terrace with the ocean in front of us. The great thing about this spaghetti with tomatoes, capers, and herbs is that it’s extremely easy to throw together. If we can do it in a tiny apartment kitchen (the extent of the cooking area was probably only four or five feet across), photograph it, and record it here anyone can pull off this recipe.

We were living large on the cheap. And it was awesome.

Santorini

Recipe Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

Add the capers and cherry tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Bring the heat up to medium high and cook for a minute. Add the white wine and bring to a simmer. Cook for another 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley, mint, lemon zest, and juice. Toss in the pasta until everything is well incorporated. Serve!

5 from 2 votes

This light, summer, Mediterranean pasta dish was created and blogged on our trip to Greece. With a glass of chilled white wine, you can imagine you're looking out at the ocean from the cliffs of Santorini!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Mediterranean
serves: 8
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 head garlic (peeled and chopped)
  • 1/3 cup capers
  • 4 pints cherry tomatoes (halved)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 bunch parsley (about 1 1/2 cups, chopped)
  • 1 bunch mint (about 1 1/2 cups, chopped)
  • 1 lemon (zested and juiced)

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.
  • Add the capers and cherry tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Bring the heat up to medium high and cook for a minute. Add the white wine and bring to a simmer. Cook for another 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley, mint, lemon zest, and juice. Toss in the pasta until everything is well incorporated. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 411kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 56g (19%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Sodium: 674mg (28%) Potassium: 736mg (21%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 1788IU (36%) Vitamin C: 72mg (87%) Calcium: 63mg (6%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

17 Comments

  2. Lynda says

    5 stars
    I made this exactly per the recipe and it was delicious. Most of the ingredients came from my garden so I’m happy. Hubby loved it. I grated some cheese for him just in case ….but he didn’t use it. Love that because it means that it is low calories.

    Reply

  3. Linna says

    Hey, first of i always love your recipes! They are so good!
    Now i had a question, im not really a fan of the taste of spaghetti (that happens when you Have to eat it with combinations you hate a child) so could i change the spaghetti to other types of noodles?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Sounds like an interesting combo Danielle! So glad you liked it. I have a tupperware full of cooked spaghetti squash in the fridge that I don’t know what to do with…now I might just have to recreate this dish with it. (I’m also realizing that I have a bag full of mint languishing in there as well. YAY!)

      Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says

    It was so great reading again about your stay in Santorini and checking out your gorgeous photos Sarah!
    You guys prepared a simple, classic Mediterranean dish with local ingredients in no time at all. This demonstrates how east it is to make a decent, healthy and delicious meal at home, doesn’t it? And in a fraction of the cost of dining out!
    Bill and Judy should be proud of their girls! They did raise two girls properly, two girls who know how to live!
    Have a great day!
    Hugs to all the family,
    Panos and Mirella

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Aw, thank you so much Panos & Mirella! Yes, my sister and I are always out for a good bargain––our parents taught us well. As young travelers, it’s always a good idea to figure out ways to save money while still having a great time.

      Reply