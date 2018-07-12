The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

There’s something about Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs that feels so wonderfully Italian in the most old-school-touch-of-glamour, dolce vita kind of way. Think grandma’s kitchen, but grandma insisted on having her hair done and putting on a nice dress before getting around to putting dinner on the table.

Toasted breadcrumbs used to be a cheap substitute for emulating the flavor and texture of grated cheese when times were tight. But today, canisters of pre-grated parm abound, making the addition of a handful of crunchy, oily breadcrumbs feel surprisingly decadent. I think there’s something about the unexpected quality of it––the need to break up the breadcrumbs and carefully brown them––that makes it feel extra special.

So what other flavors does spaghetti with breadcrumbs call for? Anchovies. I made this spaghetti recipe with a whole can of anchovies, including the oil, and my dad said it *still* wasn’t enough for his liking. Complemented by plenty of briny salty capers, lots of garlic, a little crushed red pepper flake, lemon zest, and a fistful of parmigiano sprinkled over the top?

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Well, let’s just say this spaghetti with breadcrumbs went fast, and I did my food happy dance while eating this (happy dance = when I am so happy with how my food turns out that I sway in the dinner table chair, eyes closed of course).

There’s no better feeling than inspiring this kind of spaghetti-fueled glee for your friends and family. Make this! I bet it will become a part of your everyday repertoire.

Here’s how to make it:

Take some stale bread and grind it in a food processor until you have 2 cups of coarse breadcrumbs. I used 3 old brioche buns we had in the freezer, and they worked great.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, in a skillet, heat 1/2 cup of olive oil over medium low heat. Add the breadcrumbs, and stir to combine.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Let them toast lightly, watching them carefully. They should get quite darkly toasted; you want them to be crunchy. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the pasta in salted water per package instructions until al dente.

While that’s happening, heat another ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 head of minced garlic, and let caramelize.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 1 can of anchovies along with the oil (2 cans if you are an anchovy head) and use a wooden spoon to break them up until you have something resembling a coarse paste.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add ½ cup of capers and cook for 1 minute.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked pasta to the mixture along with the black pepper, red chili flakes, parsley, and lemon zest. (If you like a spicier pasta, add the chili flakes to the oil before you add the pasta and let it infuse the oil.)

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the pasta together, and then quickly toss in the breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately with grated parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

The true anchovy heads in our family tell me that having some to serve on the side would also be appreciated.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com
4.67 from 3 votes

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs was invented as a cheaper alternative to grated cheese. This recipe includes lots of anchovies, capers, garlic, & pepper flakes.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Pasta
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: spaghetti with breadcrumbs
Servings: 8
Calories: 546kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 2 cups breadcrumbs (homemade very much preferred!)
  • 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (180ml, divided into ½ cup + ¼ cup or 120 ml +60 ml)
  • 1 pound dried thin spaghetti or angel hair (450g)
  • 1 head of garlic (minced)
  • 2 oz. anchovies (or to taste)
  • ½ cup capers (roughly chopped, if you’re using more anchovies, you may want to use fewer capers, or the dish may be too salty)
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper (or to taste)
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)
  • 1 cup fresh parsley (finely chopped)
  • The zest of one lemon
  • Grated parmesan cheese (to serve)

Instructions

  • Take some stale bread and grind it in a food processor until you have 2 cups of coarse breadcrumbs.
  • Next, in a skillet, heat 1/2 cup of olive oil over medium low heat. Add the breadcrumbs, and stir to combine. Let them toast lightly, watching them carefully. They should get quite darkly toasted; you want them to be crunchy. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  • Boil the pasta in salted water per package instructions until al dente.
  • While that’s happening, heat another ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 head of minced garlic, and let caramelize. Next, add 1 can of anchovies along with the oil (2 cans if you are an anchovy head) and use a wooden spoon to break them up until you have something resembling a coarse paste.
  • Add ½ cup of capers and cook for 1 minute. Add the cooked pasta to the mixture along with the black pepper, red chili flakes, parsley, and lemon zest. (If you like a spicier pasta, add the chili flakes to the oil before you add the pasta and let it infuse the oil.) Toss the pasta together, and then quickly toss in the breadcrumbs.
  • Serve immediately with grated parmesan cheese.

Nutrition

Calories: 546kcal | Carbohydrates: 65g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 10mg | Sodium: 620mg | Potassium: 284mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 17% | Vitamin C: 14.4% | Calcium: 16.6% | Iron: 18.2%

 

19 Comments

  1. MK says


    Delicious! Added a few jumbo shrimp (because I had some) – meshed them in the pan; no lemon so squeezed juice of 1/2 lime; added a tsp of butter (because I had some) at the end. Great recipe!!

    Reply

  2. Debbie says

    Is it 1/2 cup olive oil in total, or 3/4 cup? The ingredients list calls for 1/4 + 1/4 cups, but the instructions say 1/2 cup to cook the breadcrumbs, and 1/4 cup for the garlic? That’s a LOT of olive oil!!

    This looks amazing, BTW, and I will be trying it very soon!!

    Reply

  3. Lorelle says


    I missed a step – do you put the breadcrumbs back in with the chllie and black pepper?
    Love it and will be cooking!

    Reply

  4. Toni Jean says

    This looks so fabulous. I do many variations of pasta – usually with whatever i have on hand – but have never used breadcrumbs like this! :P I was thinking the other day, before I read this, about some kind of toasted ground walnuts on pasta – and i think they might fit in well mixed with the breadcrumbs and toasted! I am an uber anchovy head. I will get two cans. Can’t wait! thanks for all you do for us!

    Reply

  5. Pamela says


    This looks marvelous! I’ll be making just for two so maybe I’ll just make half and we can have a lot.

    Reply

  7. ThePontificator says

    Been enjoying this dish on and off for decades. It’s often referred to in Italy as “Spaghetti With Sand”.

    Thank you for posting this recipe.

    Reply

