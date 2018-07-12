Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

There’s something about Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs that feels so wonderfully Italian in the most old-school-touch-of-glamour, dolce vita kind of way. Think grandma’s kitchen, but grandma insisted on having her hair done and putting on a nice dress before getting around to putting dinner on the table.

Toasted breadcrumbs used to be a cheap substitute for emulating the flavor and texture of grated cheese when times were tight. But today, canisters of pre-grated parm abound, making the addition of a handful of crunchy, oily breadcrumbs feel surprisingly decadent. I think there’s something about the unexpected quality of it––the need to break up the breadcrumbs and carefully brown them––that makes it feel extra special.

So what other flavors does spaghetti with breadcrumbs call for? Anchovies. I made this spaghetti recipe with a whole can of anchovies, including the oil, and my dad said it *still* wasn’t enough for his liking. Complemented by plenty of briny salty capers, lots of garlic, a little crushed red pepper flake, lemon zest, and a fistful of parmigiano sprinkled over the top?

Well, let’s just say this spaghetti with breadcrumbs went fast, and I did my food happy dance while eating this (happy dance = when I am so happy with how my food turns out that I sway in the dinner table chair, eyes closed of course).

There’s no better feeling than inspiring this kind of spaghetti-fueled glee for your friends and family. Make this! I bet it will become a part of your everyday repertoire.

Here’s how to make it:

Take some stale bread and grind it in a food processor until you have 2 cups of coarse breadcrumbs. I used 3 old brioche buns we had in the freezer, and they worked great.

Next, in a skillet, heat 1/2 cup of olive oil over medium low heat. Add the breadcrumbs, and stir to combine.

Let them toast lightly, watching them carefully. They should get quite darkly toasted; you want them to be crunchy. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Boil the pasta in salted water per package instructions until al dente.

While that’s happening, heat another ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 head of minced garlic, and let caramelize.

Next, add 1 can of anchovies along with the oil (2 cans if you are an anchovy head) and use a wooden spoon to break them up until you have something resembling a coarse paste.

Add ½ cup of capers and cook for 1 minute.

Add the cooked pasta to the mixture along with the black pepper, red chili flakes, parsley, and lemon zest. (If you like a spicier pasta, add the chili flakes to the oil before you add the pasta and let it infuse the oil.)

Toss the pasta together, and then quickly toss in the breadcrumbs.

Serve immediately with grated parmesan cheese.

The true anchovy heads in our family tell me that having some to serve on the side would also be appreciated.

