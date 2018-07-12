The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pasta with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

21 Comments
Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

There’s something about Pasta with Breadcrumbs and Anchovies that feels so wonderfully Italian in the most old-school-touch-of-glamour, dolce vita kind of way. Think grandma’s kitchen, but grandma insisted on having her hair done and putting on a nice dress before getting around to putting dinner on the table.

Origins of Toasted Breadcrumbs on Pasta

Toasted breadcrumbs used to be a cheap substitute for emulating the flavor and texture of grated cheese when times were tight.

But today, canisters of pre-grated parm abound, making the addition of a handful of crunchy, oily breadcrumbs feel surprisingly decadent. I think there’s something about the unexpected quality of it––the need to break up the breadcrumbs and carefully brown them––that makes it feel extra special.

A Tasty Mix of Strong Flavors

So what other flavors does pasta with breadcrumbs call for? Anchovies. I made this recipe with a whole can of anchovies, including the oil, and my dad said it *still* wasn’t enough for his liking.

Complemented by plenty of briny salty capers, lots of garlic, a little crushed red pepper flake, lemon zest, and a fistful of Parmigiano sprinkled over the top?

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Well, let’s just say this pasta with breadcrumbs went fast, and I did my food happy dance while eating this (happy dance = when I am so happy with how my food turns out that I sway in the dinner table chair, eyes closed of course).

There’s no better feeling than inspiring this kind of spaghetti-fueled glee for your friends and family. Make this! I bet it will become a part of your everyday repertoire.

Here’s how to make it!

Pasta with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies: Recipe Instructions

Take some stale bread and grind it in a food processor until you have 2 cups of coarse breadcrumbs. I used 3 old brioche buns we had in the freezer, and they worked great.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, in a skillet, heat 1/2 cup of olive oil over medium low heat. Add the breadcrumbs, and stir to combine.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Let them toast lightly, watching them carefully. They should get quite darkly toasted; you want them to be crunchy. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the pasta in salted water per package instructions until al dente.

While that’s happening, heat another ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 head of minced garlic, and let caramelize.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 1 can of anchovies along with the oil (2 cans if you are an anchovy head) and use a wooden spoon to break them up until you have something resembling a coarse paste.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add ½ cup of capers and cook for 1 minute.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked pasta to the mixture along with the black pepper, red chili flakes, parsley, and lemon zest. (If you like a spicier pasta, add the chili flakes to the oil before you add the pasta and let it infuse the oil.)

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the pasta together, and then quickly toss in the breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately with grated parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

The true anchovy heads in our family tell me that having some to serve on the side would also be appreciated.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Pasta with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies

Pasta with Breadcrumbs was invented as a cheaper alternative to grated cheese. This recipe includes lots of anchovies, capers, garlic, & pepper flakes.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Pasta
Cuisine:Italian
Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs & Anchovies, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 8
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups breadcrumbs (homemade very much preferred!)
  • 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (180ml, divided into ½ cup + ¼ cup or 120 ml +60 ml)
  • 1 pound dried thin spaghetti or angel hair (450g)
  • 1 head of garlic (minced)
  • 2 oz. anchovies (or to taste)
  • ½ cup capers (roughly chopped, if you’re using more anchovies, you may want to use fewer capers, or the dish may be too salty)
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper (or to taste)
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)
  • 1 cup fresh parsley (finely chopped)
  • The zest of one lemon
  • Grated parmesan cheese (to serve)

Instructions

  • Take some stale bread and grind it in a food processor until you have 2 cups of coarse breadcrumbs.
  • Next, in a skillet, heat 1/2 cup of olive oil over medium low heat. Add the breadcrumbs, and stir to combine. Let them toast lightly, watching them carefully. They should get quite darkly toasted; you want them to be crunchy. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  • Boil the pasta in salted water per package instructions until al dente.
  • While that’s happening, heat another ¼ cup of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 head of minced garlic, and let caramelize. Next, add 1 can of anchovies along with the oil (2 cans if you are an anchovy head) and use a wooden spoon to break them up until you have something resembling a coarse paste.
  • Add ½ cup of capers and cook for 1 minute. Add the cooked pasta to the mixture along with the black pepper, red chili flakes, parsley, and lemon zest. (If you like a spicier pasta, add the chili flakes to the oil before you add the pasta and let it infuse the oil.) Toss the pasta together, and then quickly toss in the breadcrumbs.
  • Serve immediately with grated parmesan cheese.

nutrition facts

Calories: 546kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 65g (22%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 25g (38%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 10mg (3%) Sodium: 620mg (26%) Potassium: 284mg (8%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 850IU (17%) Vitamin C: 11.9mg (14%) Calcium: 166mg (17%) Iron: 3.3mg (18%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

21 Comments

  2. Anusha says

    5 stars
    My friend’s toddler who is infamous for being a picky eater was all over this! She slurped it all up and proclaimed i do the best cooking! I very rarely cook and this was so easy to follow. Thank you!

    Reply

  3. MK says

    5 stars
    Delicious! Added a few jumbo shrimp (because I had some) – meshed them in the pan; no lemon so squeezed juice of 1/2 lime; added a tsp of butter (because I had some) at the end. Great recipe!!

    Reply

  4. Debbie says

    Is it 1/2 cup olive oil in total, or 3/4 cup? The ingredients list calls for 1/4 + 1/4 cups, but the instructions say 1/2 cup to cook the breadcrumbs, and 1/4 cup for the garlic? That’s a LOT of olive oil!!

    This looks amazing, BTW, and I will be trying it very soon!!

    Reply

  6. Toni Jean says

    This looks so fabulous. I do many variations of pasta – usually with whatever i have on hand – but have never used breadcrumbs like this! :P I was thinking the other day, before I read this, about some kind of toasted ground walnuts on pasta – and i think they might fit in well mixed with the breadcrumbs and toasted! I am an uber anchovy head. I will get two cans. Can’t wait! thanks for all you do for us!

    Reply

  9. ThePontificator says

    Been enjoying this dish on and off for decades. It’s often referred to in Italy as “Spaghetti With Sand”.

    Thank you for posting this recipe.

    Reply

Thank

You!

