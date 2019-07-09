The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » easy chinese recipes » Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Published: Last Updated:
By 38 Comments

Shanghai scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com

A really quick post today, along with a lightning fast recipe with only 6 ingredients! Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles, or 葱油拌面 (cong you ban mian), is an easy recipe that also happens to be one of our favorites.

We first had this Shanghai noodle dish at a popular Shanghainese restaurant in Beijing called “Shanghai Min” (Xiao Nan Guo / 小南国). It looked so good from the picture, we knew we had to try it.

It was love at first bite, and I knew I had to learn to make it and share it with everyone. After a little research, I found out how ridiculously easy it is to make. The restaurant version had ground pork in it, but I decided to take it out and make our scallion oil noodles vegetarian friendly.

One more big point: the sauce really packs a punch with an intense soy scallion flavor, so spoon a small amount over each individual portion of noodles and save any leftovers for quick meals later!

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles,

Note: We originally published this scallion oil noodles recipe in February 2014. Since then, we recently re-tested and re-photographed the recipe to post this improved version with clearer photos! 

The Importance of Julienned Scallions

The best part of a bowl of scallion oil noodles is the crispy fried scallions. Make sure that you julienne the scallions properly, cutting them into shorter lengths, and then thinly slicing them lengthwise into thin strips.

how to julienne scallions, thewoksoflife.com

julienned scallions, thewoksoflife.com

This will ensure that your scallions have a good crispy texture!

Ok, on to the recipe.

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Heat oil in your wok over medium heat, add the scallions, and let them fry slowly. You can start with the white parts of the scallions:

Frying scallions in oil, thewoksoflife.com

And then add the green parts after they’ve wilted down a bit.

Frying scallions, thewoksoflife.com

This part of the process takes some time, so be patient and allow the scallions to crisp up.

Frying scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Fried scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Once they start to turn golden brown, remove the scallions from the oil and set aside.

removing fried scallions from oil, thewoksoflife.com

To the oil, add both kinds of soy sauce and the sugar. Use low heat and cook the mixture for about two minutes, until it starts to bubble up.

Soy sauce mixture for noodles, thewoksoflife.com

If you want to add pork to your noodles, simply brown the ground pork over high heat with about 3 tablespoons oil. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped scallions, and season with a bit of salt.

This recipe serves six. Portion out the noodles into bowls, and start with a tablespoon of sauce (it really doesn’t take much!). You can keep adding a bit more until the saltiness is to your liking. If using the pork, add a spoonful of your crispy pork and scallion mixture to the top, along with a small handful of the reserved fried scallions.

In our case, we tossed all the noodles with sauce in a big bowl, and then added the scallions afterwards as a garnish.

Tossing noodles with sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Toss it all together and dig in.

Scallion Oil Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Picking up scallion oil noodles with chopsticks, thewoksoflife.com

Store any leftover sauce in the fridge for an even faster meal later!

Shanghai Scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Cong you ban mian, thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

Shanghai Soy Scallion Noodles

Soy Scallion Shanghai Noodles, or 葱油拌面, really packs a punch with an intense soy scallion flavor. It is one of the most simple yet so tasty Chinese noodle dishes we've had.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: soy scallion noodles
Servings: 6
Calories: 404kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 8 ounces scallions (225g, julienned)
  • 3 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 pound Chinese white noodles (450g, cooked until al dente)
  • if you want to add the pork component, you'll also need 1 cup ground pork, 3 more tablespoons oil, and an extra 1/2 cup of chopped scallion

Instructions

  • Heat oil in your wok over medium heat, add the scallions, and let them fry slowly. Once they start to turn golden brown, remove the scallions from the oil and set aside.
  • To the oil, add both kinds of soy sauce and the sugar. Use low heat and cook the mixture for about two minutes, until it starts to bubble up.
  • If you want to add pork to your noodles, simply brown the ground pork over high heat with about 3 tablespoons oil. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped scallions, and season with a bit of salt.
  • This recipe serves six. Portion out the noodles into bowls, and start with a tablespoon of sauce (it really doesn't take much!). You can keep adding a bit more until the saltiness is to your liking. If using the pork, add a spoonful of your crispy pork and scallion mixture to the top, along with a small handful of the reserved fried scallions.
  • Toss it all together and dig in.

Notes

Nutrition info does not include optional pork component!

Nutrition

Calories: 404kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 886mg | Potassium: 142mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 7.5% | Vitamin C: 8.6% | Calcium: 3.1% | Iron: 5.5%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Frozen White Peach Mango Margaritas
Zongzi Cantonese Style Rice Dumplings
Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin (腐皮青菜)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

38 Comments

  2. Peter Johns says

    Is there any chinese recipe that does not have sugar in it? I cannot have sugar or sweetener, so will have to try a version without this ingredient. Maybe add some julienned carrot to add some sweetness? Will have to play about with it.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Peter, add sweet onion and carrots will add some sweetness, but definitely reduce both soy sauces if you can’t add sugar. The sauce will be just milder which is good too.

      Reply

  3. Sylvin Chou says

    Hi Guys, just wanted to let you know that since I asked about this in October I’ve made it at least 8 times, and loved all of them. I’ve used Japanese somen, dried knife cut noodles, dried spaghetti and linguine, and I think I like the linguine the best. It’s SO easy and my family cheers when I say that I’m making it for dinner! (and they fight over the crispy onions)

    Thank you for a fabulous recipe!

    Reply

  4. Stefan says


    This is SO GOOD and unbelievable easy, I’ve made it for friends now as a side dish to a bigger meal and as a simple dinner by itself (with mince) and people are always complimenting the dish (because they have no idea how easy it is). Thank you so much for sharing :)

    P.s. I’ve been making these with dried egg noodles and they taste great

    Reply

  5. Sylvin Chou says

    Can you substitute another dried noodle for the fresh white noodles? (the only white noodles your “Chinese Noodles and Wrappers” page refers to are Fresh) I’m not sure I can get those around here and this looks like a dish I want to try!

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sylvin, a dried wheat noodle will work just fine. Make sure you slightly undercook your noodles so they are a little chewy. Some brands of Chinese dried white noodles can get soft and mushy fairly quickly.

      Reply

    • Judy says

      Yes, Sylvin, you can use dried noodles. The noodle thickness should be similar to thin spaghetti. You can also just use thin spaghetti in a pinch :-)

      Reply

  6. Ling says


    Omg I can’t believe how quick and easy these noodles were and most importantly how tasty they were! The fried spring onions really do make it extra tasty and my 2 year old thoroughly enjoyed eating this as much as me! I also added a runny fried egg on top! Delicious!
    Thank you Judy for this great recipe!

    Reply

  7. Z says

    Hi Judy! Omg this recipe is SO easy, and tasty too! Thanks so much for adding another quick meal to my steadily growing (mostly thanks to you and your family) repertoire!

    Reply

  8. Kathy says

    Hi – In both this recipe and the one with fried noodles you refer to both light and dark soy sauce. For the clueless among us, what does this mean? Does the “dark” soy sauce refer to “soy glaze” which is thicker? Or does it refer to salt content? Something else?

    Also, what brand are you using? (kikoman? something else?) Or, can you just say if you are using Japanese or Chinese soy sauce? (they do have different flavor profiles I have noticed)

    Thanks!
    Kathy

    Reply

      • Kathy says

        Thanks! Didn’t know you had those pages, but finally unearthed them under “How To”. You should include tips within the recipes to direct clueless people to your helpful indexes! :)

        Reply

      • Kathy says

        Seriously, I know it might be repetitive for you as you look at every single recipe as they are created, but I’d include a link to the main reference page in in all your recipes because I bet there are a lot of people that just look (initially) at a single recipe that was pinned without also browsing your site further, and I further bet that a such a link – or even a note to look for further ingredient explanations under the “how to” tab – would expand traffic on the site overall. Plus, I think you’ve done a great job putting together a highly readable and useful guide so it deserves to have people know about it :)

        Reply

  9. Lu says

    Hi Judy

    I grew up in Shanghai, too! Thank you for posting such a great recipe. Do you make your own noodles? I have been looking for a recipe for Chinese noodles for a while and hasn’t had any luck.

    Reply

  10. BK says

    Hi Judy
    Love your recipe. It looks delish!!!
    When you say to fry the scallions till golden brown, do you mean to fry only the white part of the scallion or both white and greens parts?
    How is it that the scallions can’t be seen in the noodles? Do you pick them out?
    Tks!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi, BK, thank you. I really love this dish. I used the whole scallion, white and green parts. The cooked scallion was still in the sauce, the noodle in the picture was a small portion so the cooked scallion isn’t really visible. You’ll love the scallion garnish on top though; once you mix it with the noodles, it adds a lovely punch.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables