Soy Sauce Chicken – A Chinatown Classic

Soy Sauce Chicken – A Chinatown Classic


161 Comments

Soy Sauce Chicken or “See Yao Gai” is a quintessential Cantonese favorite, found hanging under heat lamps in many Chinatown restaurant windows. You’ll find it near the poached chickens, roast ducks, and roast pork. All have their merits, but a Soy Sauce Chicken done right is tough to beat.

It’s Judy’s favorite food to pick up when in Chinatown, and there is just something about the flavor of this chicken that makes it so satisfying and tasty each time we get it. These days, a 4 to 5 pound soy sauce chicken runs about 23 bucks, which is totally worth it, but also more reason to make it at home.

The cooking method for soy sauce chicken is similar to the one used in our Cantonese Poached Chicken w/ Ginger Scallion Oil (bai qie ji), recipe, but the similarities end there. Stewed soy sauce, aromatics and spices are the essence of this dish. After you make it once or twice, you can feel free to adjust the amounts of sauces and spices to your own taste. It took me a few tries to get the right ratio of ingredients!

Let’s get on with the recipe.

You’ll need:

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds (preferably free-range, never frozen)
2 teaspoons oil
7 slices ginger
2 scallions, cut into 3-inch pieces and smashed flat
3 whole star anise
1 ½ cups rose-flavored wine (mei gui lu) or shaoxing wine
1 ½ cups soy sauce
1 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
1 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons
2 teaspoons salt
10 cups water

Take your chicken out of the refrigerator an hour before you plan to cook. You’ll want it at room temperature when it hits the pot. Remove the giblets, and thoroughly rinse the chicken inside and out.

Grab your stock pot. It will ideally be a tall, narrow pot that will just fit the chicken, since it should be totally submerged in the cooking liquid (if you use a larger pot, you’ll need to increase all the ingredients proportionally to create more cooking liquid). Put it over medium low heat, and add the oil and ginger.

Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds.

Add the star anise and rice wine, and bring to a simmer to let some of the alcohol cook off. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water. Bring to a simmer again and cook on low heat for another 20 minutes.

Increase the heat to bring the liquid to a slow boil (i.e. a little stronger than a simmer, but not a rolling boil). Use a large roasting fork inserted into the chicken cavity to lower the chicken slowly into the pot breast side up. Make sure any air pockets in the cavity fill up completely with liquid. The chicken should be entirely submerged at this point.

Once the chicken goes in, the cooking liquid will cool down. Let it cook for about 5 minutes at medium high heat. Next, use your large fork to carefully lift the chicken out of the water and empty the liquid inside the cavity, which will be cooler than the liquid surrounding the chicken. Lower the chicken back into the pot, making sure once again that there aren’t any air pockets in the cavity. If the chicken is not completely submerged, periodically baste the exposed area with cooking liquid.

Bring the liquid back up to a lazy simmer, which should take about 10 minutes. Keep it at this slow simmer (the liquid will be about 210 degrees F) for 25 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken sit in the pot for another 15 minutes. Transfer the soy sauce chicken to a cutting board. If you like, you can use a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh to confirm it’s reached 165 degrees F.

Use the sauce from the pot to occasionally baste the chicken and keep the skin moist as it cools. Serve your soy sauce chicken over rice with some sauce from the pot!

We didn’t show it here but some folks like to have this chicken with Scallion Ginger oil from our Cantonese Poached Chicken recipe but personally, I like the purity of the stewed soy sauce for this chicken,

Note: You can also make this recipe with chicken leg quarters and reduce the cooking time accordingly, since they are easier to handle and faster to cook. Also, once you’re done cooking the chicken, you can actually freeze the sauce/cooking liquid for use again later (though you may have to re-season the sauce).

4.84 from 12 votes

Soy Sauce Chicken

Soy Sauce Chicken is a quintessential Chinese favorite, found hanging under heat lamps in many Chinatown restaurant windows. Check out our authentic recipe.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: soy sauce chicken
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 371kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken (about 4 pounds; preferably free-range, never frozen)
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 7 slices ginger
  • 2 scallions (cut into 3-inch pieces and smashed flat)
  • 3 star anise
  • 1 ½ cups Chinese rose wine (mei gui lu or shaoxing wine)
  • 1 ½ cups soy sauce
  • 1 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
  • 1 cup sugar (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 10 cups water

Instructions

  • Take your chicken out of the refrigerator an hour before you plan to cook. You'll want it at room temperature when it hits the pot. Remove the giblets, and thoroughly rinse the chicken inside and out.
  • Grab your stock pot. It will ideally be a tall, narrow pot that will just fit the chicken, since it should be totally submerged in the cooking liquid (if you use a larger pot, you'll need to increase all the ingredients proportionally to create more cooking liquid). Put it over medium low heat, and add the oil and ginger.
  • Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds. Then add the scallions and cook another 30 seconds. Add the star anise and rice wine, and bring to a simmer to let some of the alcohol cook off. Add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, and water. Bring to a simmer again and cook on low heat for another 20 minutes.
  • Increase the heat to bring the liquid to a slow boil (i.e. a little stronger than a simmer, but not a rolling boil). Use a large roasting fork inserted into the chicken cavity to lower the chicken slowly into the pot breast side up. Make sure any air pockets in the cavity fill up completely with liquid. The chicken should be entirely submerged at this point.
  • Once the chicken goes in, the cooking liquid will cool down. Let it cook for about 5 minutes at medium high heat. Next, use your large fork to carefully lift the chicken out of the water and empty the liquid inside the cavity, which will be cooler than the liquid surrounding the chicken. Lower the chicken back into the pot, making sure once again that there aren't any air pockets in the cavity. If the chicken is not completely submerged, periodically baste the exposed area with cooking liquid.
  • Bring the liquid back up to a lazy simmer, which should take about 10 minutes. Keep it at this slow simmer (the liquid will be about 210 degrees F) for 25 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken sit in the pot for another 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board. If you like, you can use a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh to confirm it's reached 165 degrees F.
  • Use the sauce from the pot to occasionally baste the chicken and keep the skin moist as it cools. Serve over rice with some sauce from the pot!
  • Note: You can also make this recipe with chicken leg quarters and reduce the cooking time accordingly, since they are easier to handle and faster to cook. Also, once you're done cooking the chicken, you can actually freeze the sauce/cooking liquid for use again later (though you may have to re-season the sauce).

Nutrition

Calories: 371kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 109mg | Sodium: 770mg | Potassium: 312mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 245IU | Vitamin C: 3.1mg | Calcium: 35mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

161 Comments

  1. Kris says

    We are making this tonight to try it out. If it works well, we will save the sauce to add to to do it again on Sunday. On Sunday we are doing a huge Chinese feast with almost everything made from scratch, a bunch of Chinese UK and Chinese American recipes for my twins third birthday. Even though it’s supposed to happen in the first month(they were in NICU) or after the first 100 days, we are doing a mock “red egg party” for their third birthday party with a bunch of family over. We bought the dumplings instead of making them, because the cost of the dumplings was less than the cost of the ingredients, and we know which dumplings are worth it. We are making our own char Sui, because you can’t get it right here in the UK, it’s called roast pork here and it’s not as good. We are making two good batches and making one batch into baked BBQ pork buns, since we can only get the kind you steam at the stores, and I miss the baked buns that are soft and fluffy where you break them open and they are filled with pork and sauce. We are making almond chicken, general Taos chicken, deep fried chili beef, sweet and sour pork Hong Kong style, black bean mussels, ginger and garlic oil poached whole sea bream, crispy seaweed (which we are also buying), maybe this soy braised chicken, otherwise duck pancakes, kimchi fried rice, beef ho fun, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots, Shu Mai (buying), pork and chive potstickers (buying), hot mustard, sesame seeds, and I think that’s it. I feel like I’m missing something in my list, but oh well. As long as I remember in time for the party. The twins love Chinese food, as does the rest of my family, but I’m the biggest fan. I grew up with an uncle who was born in Hong Kong before his parents emigrated over to the states, so I ate a lot of authentic Chinese food while growing up. I know a lot of this is just Chinese restaurant food, but we’ve not been back to the states in 5 years, so we like being able to make our favourite American recipes here.

    My best friend just flew to the UK to visit and be here for the twins birthday, and I’m making your mall style teriyaki chicken for her with Hawaiian pasta salad and white rice, I think she will love that.

    Tomorrow I’m making the beef ho fun, and I’m switching it up a little bit, I’m adding sweet Thai basil to it. I love the flavor of sweet Thai basil. I’m the one who when we order pho, asks for extra basil and flank, and tendon, plus steals everyone else’s if they don’t want it. I actually made pho “burritos” a couple of times, and they are amazing. You make a sauce that tastes like pho broth, and noodles, and soak and cook the noodles in the sauce so the noodles taste like pho. Then you take a tortilla wrap and you put the noodles in it. Add the meat, the vegetables, the basil, wrap it all up, and eat it. Omg, I ate so many of these when pregnant with the twins. I may have to do this before she leaves too.

    Anyhow, you are my favourite go to Asian recipe blog, and nothing I’ve had from your page has been bad. Everything has been beyond amazing. I couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t get the same flavour as not only the restaurants (which I figured was normal, if you can make everything restaurant quality at home, restaurants would go out of business) but also my uncles sisters, aunties, mom, etc. Amazingly, it was one little ingredient that made all the difference. Alcohol. In the teriyaki chicken, it’s practically my go too recipe already. Except I never added mirin to it before. Now with your recipe, I do, and it’s a million times better. I add the shaoxing wine and the rest of my dishes taste like takeaway. I’d never used it before. I don’t drink, not that I’m anti-alcohol, but I’m not the biggest fan of the taste, yet that’s exactly the taste I was missing between good and amazing. Plus if nothing else, your site has taught me how to get that absolutely perfect beef that is tender and soft, and you can only find at Chinese restaurants.

    Keep being amazing, and posting amazing recipes

    Reply

