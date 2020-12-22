The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Soy Butter Glazed King Oyster Mushrooms

Soy Butter Glazed King Oyster Mushrooms

by:
68 Comments
You are missing out if king oyster mushrooms haven’t yet made it into your regular meal rotation. These soy butter glazed king oyster mushrooms perfectly showcase this tasty ingredient with a very simple recipe. 

We at the Woks of Life are not new to the soy butter combination. We’ve used it for steak as well as for our soy butter pasta with shrimp & shiitakes. The same combination here really makes these king oyster mushrooms sing some happy tunes. Just try it for yourself!

What Are King Oyster Mushrooms?

King oyster mushrooms, also called king trumpet mushrooms or king brown mushrooms, have very thick white stems and small brown caps that are only a little wider than the stem. 

They’re not only meaty, they’re also super flavorful. I truly believe they’re one of the tastiest mushrooms available at the Asian grocery store. (You may find them in regular supermarkets these days, but you’re much more likely to see them in Asian markets.) 

Also, for such such meaty mushrooms, they don’t generate too much liquid when cooking, which makes them ideal for this recipe. 

A Versatile Ingredient

This Soy Butter Glazed King Oyster Mushroom recipe is our fourth time featuring this ingredient. I’m sure it won’t be our last, because they’re incredibly versatile. I see unlimited potential in this mushroom! (I want to experiment further with braising and steaming them.) 

Just take a look at our other two recipes that use them: 

  1. King Oyster Mushrooms with Glass Noodles
  2. Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry
  3. Kung Pao Mushrooms

As you can see in those recipes, we used the mushrooms as a meat or seafood replacement—for scallops in the first one, pork kidneys in the second one, and chicken in the third one.

Its meaty flavor does indeed make it a great candidate for veganizing popular meat and seafood dishes. But meat-eaters will also enjoy this dish!

Recipe Instructions

First, prepare the glaze by melting 2 tablespoons of butter in the microwave. Then stir in the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, honey, grated garlic, and black pepper. Mix well and set aside. 

Soy Butter Sauce

Carefully slice the mushrooms lengthwise into ¼” thick slices. 

Slicing king oyster mushrooms

Heat a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium high heat, and generously brush with vegetable oil. Add the first batch mushrooms in 1 layer, leaving them a little space to breathe so the mushrooms fry rather than steam. 

Brush the mushrooms lightly with oil if needed.

Brushing oyster mushrooms with oil

Pan-fry for about 5 minutes per side, until golden brown. Repeat for another 2 batches to cook the rest of the mushrooms. 

Pan-frying slices of king oyster mushrooms

Add all the cooked mushrooms back to the pan, pour in the glaze, and immediately turn off the heat.

Pouring sauce over mushrooms

Toss the mushrooms in the glaze using the residual heat of the pan.

Tossing mushrooms in soy butter sauce

Garnish with chopped scallions and serve. 

4.91 from 20 votes

Soy Butter Glazed King Oyster Mushrooms

These soy butter glazed king oyster mushrooms perfectly showcase these tasty, versatile, meaty mushrooms with a very simple recipe.
by: Judy
Course:Side Dish
Cuisine:Fusion
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • First, prepare the glaze by melting 2 tablespoons of butter in the microwave. Then stir in the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, honey, grated garlic, and black pepper. Mix well and set aside.
  • Carefully slice the mushrooms lengthwise into ¼” thick slices.
  • Heat a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium high heat, and generously brush with vegetable oil. Add the first batch mushrooms in 1 layer, leaving them a little space to breathe so the mushrooms fry rather than steam.
  • Pan-fry for about 5 minutes per side, until golden brown. Repeat for another 2 batches to cook the rest of the mushrooms.
  • Add all the cooked mushrooms back to the pan, pour in the glaze, and immediately turn off the heat. Toss the mushrooms in the glaze using the residual heat of the pan. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 156kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 294mg (12%) Potassium: 486mg (14%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 259IU (5%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 3mg Iron: 2mg (11%)

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

