The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Soups & Stocks Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

22 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae, or soft tofu stew, is one of the most popular and recognizable spicy Korean stews.

Loaded with pork, kimchi, plenty of silken tofu, and finished off with an egg cracked on top, it’s a delicious meal that’s surprisingly easy to make at home. Once you’ve made the base stock, the whole dish comes together in one pot. 

A Word on Cooking Vessels

As for your cooking equipment of choice, you can easily make soondubu in a small stockpot, or you can use a traditional Korean earthenware pot, AKA a ttukbaegi, which can be placed directly over the burner.

These can be bought at most Korean grocery stores (like H-Mart), but you can also find them online. We have the small single serving size, but this recipe makes two servings, or two small pots’ worth of soondubu.

An Adapted Recipe

This recipe is very lightly adapted from the online master of Korean food, Maangchi. The ingredients are mostly the same as what she calls for, but I’ve adjusted the process a bit.

I find that cooking in those little Korean earthenware pots can be a bit tight on real estate, which makes it difficult to mix in ingredients at various stages.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

For more Korean dishes, check out our recipes for Kimchi Jigae, Kimchi Pancakes, and Easy Beef Bibimbap!

Soondubu Jigae: Recipe Instructions

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

First make the anchovy stock. Place the trimmed dried anchovies, daikon radish slices, dried kelp, and dried shiitake mushrooms in a medium pot with 5 cups of water.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the water to a boil. Once the stock is boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 25 minutes.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

After 25 minutes, strain the stock. Save the mushrooms and slice thinly to put into your soondubu.

Now you’re ready to assemble the soondubu. Heat a small pot or your handy dandy earthenware Korean stew pot over medium-high heat. It takes a few minutes for the earthenware pot to get hot–don’t rush it, as there’s a chance it could crack if heated too quickly.

Add the oil to the pot, followed by the garlic and onions. (Note, if you’re cooking these two servings in two separate individual-serving pots, you’ll have to split all the ingredients down the middle for each.)

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry until the onions are translucent. Turn the heat up to high, and add the pork belly. Let brown and caramelize.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kimchi, sliced mushrooms and stir to combine.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Add about 1 1/3 cups of the anchovy stock (or 2/3 cup each for the individual pots), followed by the salt, sugar, Korean chili flakes (gochugaru), and sesame oil. Stir to combine.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the silken tofu, about a quarter of a standard block or half of a tube (if you are using a Korean brand that comes in cylindrical form). Break up the tofu lightly into large chunks. Bring the soondubu to a boil.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Crack an egg over the top of each pot, and cook for 1 minute.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Top with the scallions and serve with white rice and some additional kimchi on the side.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 3 votes

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

Soondubu Jigae, or soft tofu stew, is a very popular spicy Korean stew. Soondubu is loaded with pork, kimchi, silken tofu, and topped with a cracked egg.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Korean
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 10 large dried anchovies (heads and belly removed, this is easier than it sounds)
  • of a small daikon radish  (5 ounces, peeled, washed, and sliced thinly)
  • 1 piece dried kelp (6x4 inches)
  • 3 dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (divided)
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 cup pork belly (or any other cut of pork, about 2-3 ounces per serving, cut into small pieces)
  • 1 cup kimchi (roughly chopped, most of the jarred kinds are already cut)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 tablespoons Korean chili flakes
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 package (silken tofu) (if you can find it, use a Korean brand, as it’s a denser, richer tofu!)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 scallion (diced into small rounds)

Instructions

  • First make the anchovy stock. Place the trimmed anchovies, radish slices, kelp, and shiitake mushrooms in a medium pot with 5 cups of water. Bring the water to a boil. Once the stock is boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 25 minutes.
  • After 25 minutes, strain the stock. Save the mushrooms and slice thinly to put into your soondubu.
  • Now you’re ready to assemble the soondubu. Heat a small pot or your handy dandy earthenware Korean stew pot over medium-high heat. It takes a few minutes for the earthenware pot to get hot--don’t rush it, as there’s a chance it could crack if heated too quickly.
  • Add the oil to the pot, followed by the garlic and onions. (Note, if you’re cooking these two servings in two separate individual-serving pots, you’ll have to split all the ingredients down the middle for each.)
  • Stir fry until the onions are translucent. Turn the heat up to high, and add the pork belly. Let brown and caramelize. Add the kimchi, sliced mushrooms and stir to combine.
  • Add about 1 1/3 cups of the anchovy stock (or 2/3 cup each for the individual pots), followed by the salt, sugar, Korean chili flakes, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.
  • Next, add the tofu, about a quarter of a standard block or half of a tube (if you are using a Korean brand that comes in cylindrical form). Break up the tofu lightly into large chunks. Bring the soondubu to a boil.
  • Crack an egg over the top of each pot, and cook for 1 minute. Top with the scallions and serve with white rice and some additional kimchi on the side.

nutrition facts

Calories: 468kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 41g (63%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Cholesterol: 123mg (41%) Sodium: 851mg (35%) Potassium: 560mg (16%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 2520IU (50%) Vitamin C: 9.2mg (11%) Calcium: 94mg (9%) Iron: 2.9mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

22 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.