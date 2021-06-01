The Woks of Life

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage

Judy
by:
1 Comments
Snow peas with Chinese sausage

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage (known as lop cheung in Cantonese, or sometimes spelled lap cheong) is a flavorful way to use spring and summer snow peas. 

It’s the kind of Chinese home cooking that isn’t fussy. It’s just fast, easy, and tasty. 

The Versatility of Chinese Sausage

You’ve probably seen Chinese sausage most often in our sticky rice and zongzi recipes or in steamed recipes like our Hong Kong Style Claypot Rice and Cantonese Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage. Perhaps you’ve enjoyed a lop cheung bao as well. 

But in the grand scheme of things, we haven’t done many recipes that use Chinese sausage! 

Honestly, we have been sleeping on it, as lop cheung is kind of like ground meat. You barely need to get your hands dirty to make a delicious meal! 

Chinese Sausage

It works great with sweet, mild vegetables like these snow peas

A Fast, Mid-week Dinner

If you’ve been working on expanding your Chinese pantries over the years, Snow Peas with Chinese sausage is one recipe that is so easy to pull together for a mid-week dinner. 

And if you’ve never tried lop cheung, it’s a wonderful ingredient to keep on hand!  

If you’re here, it means you want to eat fast, so let’s get to it! 

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage

Show Peas with Chinese Sausage: Recipe Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Cook the ginger slices for 20 seconds.

Cooking ginger slices in oil in a wok

Add the garlic and Chinese sausage. Increase the heat to medium, and cook for a minute or two until the fat in the sausage turns translucent. 

Adding garlic to ginger in wok
Adding Chinese sausage slices to wok

Add the onions…

Adding onions to Chinese sausage

And the snow peas.

Adding snow peas to wok with onions and lap cheong

Mix everything well. Add the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Stir-fry everything for 1-2 more minutes. If the stir fry is too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. 

The dish is done once the snow peas are bright green and the onions are cooked, but still have a little bit of crunch.

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage
Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage

Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage (lap cheong) is a great, quick and easy recipe to showcase spring and summer snow peas.
by: Judy
Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Cook the ginger slices for 20 seconds. Add the garlic and Chinese sausage. Increase the heat to medium, and cook for a minute or two until the fat in the sausage turns translucent.
  • Add the onions and snow peas. Mix everything well. Add the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Stir-fry everything for 1-2 more minutes. If the stir fry is too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water.
  • The dish is done once the snow peas are bright green and the onions are cooked, but still have a little bit of crunch.

nutrition facts

Calories: 200kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 18mg (6%) Sodium: 449mg (19%) Potassium: 147mg (4%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 617IU (12%) Vitamin C: 36mg (44%) Calcium: 32mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

1 Comments

  1. AvatarBob says

    Hi,

    Will the Chinese sausage be chewy? I prefer soft. If I cut the pieces thin, will they be soft? Or perhaps, could I cook them in a rice cooker? Thanks.

