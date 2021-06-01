Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage (known as lop cheung in Cantonese, or sometimes spelled lap cheong) is a flavorful way to use spring and summer snow peas.

It’s the kind of Chinese home cooking that isn’t fussy. It’s just fast, easy, and tasty.

The Versatility of Chinese Sausage

You’ve probably seen Chinese sausage most often in our sticky rice and zongzi recipes or in steamed recipes like our Hong Kong Style Claypot Rice and Cantonese Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage. Perhaps you’ve enjoyed a lop cheung bao as well.

But in the grand scheme of things, we haven’t done many recipes that use Chinese sausage!

Honestly, we have been sleeping on it, as lop cheung is kind of like ground meat. You barely need to get your hands dirty to make a delicious meal!

It works great with sweet, mild vegetables like these snow peas.

A Fast, Mid-week Dinner

If you’ve been working on expanding your Chinese pantries over the years, Snow Peas with Chinese sausage is one recipe that is so easy to pull together for a mid-week dinner.

And if you’ve never tried lop cheung, it’s a wonderful ingredient to keep on hand!

If you’re here, it means you want to eat fast, so let’s get to it!

Show Peas with Chinese Sausage: Recipe Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Cook the ginger slices for 20 seconds.

Add the garlic and Chinese sausage. Increase the heat to medium, and cook for a minute or two until the fat in the sausage turns translucent.

Add the onions…

And the snow peas.

Mix everything well. Add the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Stir-fry everything for 1-2 more minutes. If the stir fry is too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water.

The dish is done once the snow peas are bright green and the onions are cooked, but still have a little bit of crunch.